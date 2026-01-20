Advanced Therapies Philadelphia: 2026 predictions

European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer spoke to pharma experts at Advanced Therapies Philadelphia about their 2026 predictions for both the industry and their companies.

Reithera, Claudio Panzarella

“From the conversations in Philadelphia, it’s clear that 2026 will be defined by a shift toward truly industrialised manufacturing for advanced therapies. The sector is converging on scalable, automated and modular production models, with heightened focus on vector supply, closed systems and digitalised quality control. Non-viral delivery technologies are gaining momentum, but their success will depend on strong process robustness and regulatory alignment. For ReiThera, the key takeaway is that leadership in 2026 will come from integrating end-to-end development—combining innovative vector engineering with efficient GMP manufacturing—to ensure advanced therapies reach patients reliably, affordably and at global scale.”

Terumo BCT, Liza Loidolt

Advanced Therapies US offered a fascinating glimpse into the landscape of 2026, where advanced therapy manufacturing is increasingly defined by smarter, more integrated workflows. The conversations around process consolidation were particularly striking, demonstrating how this approach can reduce complexity, increase reliability, and support multi-product facilities. Platform strategies, automation, and digital tools are clearly coming together to make these workflows not just feasible, but scalable. Amid all the technical innovation, discussions about regulatory clarity and harmonization reminded us that patient safety and consistency remain the foundation. For me, the event reinforced that future success will depend on blending engineering, biology, and digital innovation in a truly connected way.

Green Elephant Biotech, Duncan Borthwick

Green Elephant enjoyed attending the Advanced Therapies USA in Philadelphia, a meeting renowned for its high quality participation and engagement from the industry. At the event we heard a consistent message that will shape 2026: Europe’s ATMP manufacturers need scalable adherent culture that fits into smaller, more flexible facilities. Discussion around digitalized GMP suites, regional supply chains, and cost pressure in autologous therapies pointed to miniaturized, standardized unit operations as the fastest path to commercial robustness. CellScrew® and the CellScrew® mini position adherent expansion as a closed, easily automated step—from lab proof-of-concept to clinical and commercial scale—while minimizing plastics, cleanroom space, and operator time. This creates a clearer bridge to multi-site tech transfer across Europe, supporting Europe’s greener manufacturing targets parallel.

Pluristyx, Priya Baraniak

Insights from the floor in Philadelphia point toward 2026 as the year of "Operational Maturity." The industry is moving beyond the autologous bottleneck, with a surge in interest for in vivo engineering to streamline the patient journey. Key themes included the decentralization of manufacturing through point-of-care (POC) models and the regulatory harmonization necessary for allogeneic iPSC platforms and adoption of NAMs. Looking forward to 2026, we expect a pivot toward treating large-indication autoimmune diseases, supported by digital orchestration in the supply chain. This shift promises to transform advanced therapies from bespoke medical miracles into scalable, standard-of-care biopharmaceuticals for the global market.