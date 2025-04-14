Advancing sustainability in laboratory operations

Broughton, a analytical testing and consultancy firm, highlights its commitment to sustainability in laboratory operations by promoting environmentally responsible practices, ethical governance, and proactive maintenance strategies.

These efforts aim to reduce the environmental impact of laboratory operations while fostering a culture of innovation and accountability.

Laboratories have a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on the environment. Broughton has implemented robust recycling programs, optimised resource use, and adopted innovative technologies to minimise energy and water consumption. By prioritising sustainable materials and methods in research and consultancy projects, Broughton sets an example for responsible and forward-thinking practices in the scientific community.

The company’s approach to sustainability extends beyond operations to ethical governance. It ensures transparency, integrity, and accountability by partnering with suppliers and organisations committed to sustainable practices. Suppliers are carefully evaluated on criteria such as the use of recycled materials, energy efficiency, and environmentally conscious production methods.

“Upholding rigorous ethical standards is critical for fostering trust and promoting fairness,” said Amanda Jerger, purchasing manager at Broughton. “By collaborating with stakeholders who share our values, we ensure that our operations align with the highest standards of responsibility.”

Proactive maintenance plays a pivotal role in Broughton’s sustainability efforts. Using trend analysis, such as monitoring HPLC lamp performance, the company identifies potential issues early to reduce downtime and optimise resource use. This approach extends equipment lifespan, which improves energy efficiency, and prevents wasteful breakdowns.

“At Broughton, sustainability is integral to our operations and growth,” added Beccy Bell, associate director of Laboratory Operations. “We continuously improve by embedding sustainable practices across all areas of our business, collaborating with clients, employees, and suppliers to achieve shared goals.”

Broughton’s sustainability initiatives are guided by transparency and accountability. The company regularly measures and reports progress, addressing both successes and areas for improvement. Its labs are GMP compliant, ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and regularly inspected by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).