Advancing the respiratory treatment market with low-emission propellants

Editor Rebekah Jordan spoke to Honeywell following its long-term supply agreement with DevPro Biopharma to develop a respiratory inhaler that enhances the well-being of patients while reducing carbon emissions associated with the use of traditional inhalers.

Q. What makes Honeywell Solstice Air such an effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional propellants?

Honeywell Solstice Air is an effective and environmentally friendly breakthrough alternative to traditional propellants due to its low global warming potential (GWP), non-ozone depleting properties and operational efficiency. The technology provides comparable or superior performance to conventional hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) while being compliant with various global regulatory standards.

Additionally, Solstice Air can be used in a range of applications, including aerosol products and refrigeration, making it a versatile choice for industries aiming to reduce their environmental impact.

Q. How does the new inhaler compare to traditional inhalers in terms of efficacy, safety and patient outcomes?

Confirmation is pending the results of clinical trials, but DevPro’s expectation is the inhaler will demonstrate comparable efficacy, safety, and patient outcomes to currently marketed inhalers.

Q. How significant is the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions achieved by using Solstice Air compared to traditional inhalers?

Solstice Air is an environmentally preferable, ultra-low GWP alternative to HFCs that reduces greenhouse gas emissions of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) by up to 99.9%.i,ii The adoption of Solstice Air contributes positively to reducing the carbon footprint associated with respiratory medications.

Q. How does the use of Solstice Air align with current and future environmental regulations and standards?

The use of Honeywell Solstice Air aligns effectively with current and future environmental regulations and standards due to its compliance with existing guidelines that aim to reduce high-GWP substances. It serves as a viable alternative as countries phase out HFCs, aligning with sustainability goals and international initiatives like the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. With its low GWP and non-ozone depleting properties, Solstice Air supports industries striving for environmental responsibility, positioning itself favorably for evolving regulatory frameworks focused on climate impact reduction.

Q. What does this partnership with DevPro mean for Honeywell and its position in the respiratory treatment market?

By collaborating with MDI manufacturers like DevPro, Honeywell can showcase the benefits of using low-emission propellants like Solstice Air, effectively addressing both environmental concerns and regulatory requirements. This not only aligns with global efforts to phase out high-GWP propellants but also positions Honeywell as a forerunner in eco-friendly inhaler technology.

Furthermore, this collaboration could lead to increased visibility and trust with healthcare providers and patients, as companies prioritise sustainability and emission reductions. Overall, such partnerships are important for promoting environmental responsibility in pharmaceutical delivery systems.

Q. How do you see the future of respiratory inhaler technology evolving, and what role will low-emission propellants play in shaping this market?

Low-emission propellants like Honeywell's Solstice Air, are set to significantly influence the future of respiratory inhaler technology by meeting stringent environmental regulations and addressing climate change concerns. These low-GWP propellants reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional inhalers, aligning with sustainability goals. Their compatibility with innovative inhaler designs encourages advancements in drug delivery systems, fostering collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and propellant manufacturers. This shift not only enhances inhaler efficacy but also supports public health and environmental objectives.