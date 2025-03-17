Are we moving fast enough?

It’s been a few months since I stepped into the role of editor at EPM, and in that time, one topic has consistently stood out in conversations, industry events, and press releases—sustainability. Everyone is talking about it, but the real question is: are we making enough progress?

× Expand vetre Shutterstock

Sustainability in pharma is complex. Unlike other industries that can pivot quickly to eco-friendly alternatives, pharma operates within strict regulatory frameworks. Packaging, for example, must ensure product integrity, sterility, and patient safety before it even considers recyclability. And yet, with climate concerns growing and global targets looming, there’s no avoiding the pressure to innovate.

In recent months, I’ve spoken with companies working hard to reduce their carbon footprint—rethinking everything from energy use in manufacturing to supply chain efficiency. Packaging, in particular, has become a battleground for sustainability. We’re seeing a shift towards recyclable and biodegradable materials, blister packs with less plastic, and even paper-based alternatives. But while innovation is happening, challenges remain. Are greener solutions scalable? Do they meet compliance standards? And most importantly, will the industry as a whole commit to change, or will it be the usual few leading the charge?

Beyond packaging, there’s also a wider push for sustainable sourcing of raw materials, greener manufacturing processes, and reducing pharmaceutical waste. The rise of digitalisation—whether through electronic patient leaflets or AI-driven efficiency in production—is another promising step.

As an industry, we can’t afford to treat sustainability as a ‘nice-to-have.’ Patients, healthcare providers, and regulators are all watching closely. The question now is not just whether pharma can be more sustainable, but how quickly and effectively it can make meaningful changes.

In EPM, I will continue to investigate these challenges and showcase the companies leading the way. So, if you have insights, solutions, or even concerns about sustainability in pharma, please don’t hesitate to let me know.