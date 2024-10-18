Biometric ID drives security and efficiency in pharma manufacturing

Paul Shu of ARISTA Corporation, explains how pharma manufacturers are increasingly turning to wearable biometric ID products to securely speed authentication in a hands-free manner.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers have traditionally been hindered by the need to authenticate operator identity across a complex patchwork of access points, workstations, and tools. Using badges, passwords, and other means of authentication has been slow, required the use of hands, and could always be utilised independent of the intended operator, an inherent security flaw.

In response, pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly turning to wearable biometric ID products like wrist-worn Nymi Bands to securely speed authentication in a hands-free manner. These innovative, wearable wristbands blend biometrics, security, and privacy, digitally empowering employees with passwordless, contactless workflow across applications, systems, and networks.

Employees simply wear their Nymi Band, authenticate as little as once per day, and work until they want to disconnect, according to the OEM’s solutions brief “Connected Workers in a Passwordless World,” which notes that Nymi is currently deployed by 9 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical manufacturers, spanning 16 countries.

When used to facilitate pharmaceutical employee entry to access points, tools, and equipment, wearable biometric identity products are significantly increasing security and productivity.

Now, computing solutions providers are providing scanners that can instantly read biometric wearables such as bands. When used with equipment such as mobile workstations, the combination is enabling seamless identification and authentication of authorised users throughout pharmaceutical facilities, further enhancing safety and efficiency.

“Using unique biometric ID wearables like Nymi bands is not only more secure than utilising credentials (such as passwords) that can be compromised, but also enables much faster access to a wide range of tools. When utilised with equipment such as mobile workstations or handheld devices that require authorisation to use, the combination unlocks greater productivity,” said Paul Shu of ARISTA Corporation, a provider of computing platforms and visualisation display products for pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.

“Ultimately, the wearable bands provide much greater security to pharmaceutical facilities. Employees cannot take someone else’s band and log into a computer since each band corresponds with the operator’s specific biometric data."

Streamlining connectivity

Pharmaceutical facilities often consist of hundreds of systems and applications that require proper user identification to access and use. Traditionally, the burden of providing and managing separate identification credentials has fallen on the employee, which has resulted in increased stress and decreased productivity.

Today, a new approach is enabling identity to be authenticated once per person while allowing the platform to facilitate connections to the required systems. Employees no longer assume the burden of manually authenticating their identity at each access point.

An example of this more streamlined, integrated approach to identification and access is the increased adoption of the Nymi Band at pharmaceutical facilities. The biometric wristband works in conjunction with the Nymi Connected Worker Platform, which creates an intermediary layer between employees and their employer's complicated IT infrastructure. The Platform establishes the biometric security and privacy of its users and allows them to inter-operate between disparate technologies.

Employees authenticate to their Nymi Band as little as once per day through their fingerprint, which takes less than a second. The device’s on-body detection capability enables an assigned employee to use it continually throughout all of their integrated applications. Employees simply take off their Nymi Band to deactivate and disconnect from their workplace, according to the OEM’s solutions brief.

To enhance security, the Nymi Band is authenticated via fingerprint and verified against a mathematical template created at enrolment. Biometric images are never stored, and templates are secured locally in the band.

Employees can use their wearable band to efficiently gain hands-free access to terminals, email, applications, doors, and elevators throughout a facility, as required for their official duties. Access can be custom set according to the user’s role, to appropriately protect sensitive information and areas.

Paul Shu of ARISTA Corporation noted that biometric wearables pair with short-range wireless Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to expedite identification, authorised access, and communication.

This is the case, for example, with ARISTA’s mobile workstations, which are now available with an optional NFC reader that can be used throughout pharmaceutical facilities with biometric wearables and other forms of identification. In the industry, pharmaceutical NFC readers and technology are already being used for medication adherence, temperature indicating, improving clinical trials, anti-counterfeiting measures, promotions, and consumer engagement.

While other mobile workstations must be plugged into the wall to function, ARISTA’s Mobile Operator Workstation can move from place to place while in operation free of wires due to its powerful lithium-ion battery. Wi-Fi capability is built into the workstations to allow for uninterrupted wireless communication in all corners of the laboratory, cleanroom, and factory. In addition, most advanced pharmaceutical facilities today have Wi-Fi-based system backbones connected to legacy subsystems, meaning the workstation can communicate directly with the facility’s server.

“Biometric ID wearables like Nymi Bands are much more secure than any other NFC device, so are ideal for logging into a wide range of pharmaceutical devices. When used with equipment such as mobile workstations, the combination can further promote productivity, allowing the work to occur where needed. The technology provides greater security, convenience, and efficiency, so we expect its use to grow in the industry and beyond,” concluded Shu.