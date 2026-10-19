Brain cancer treatment: Can targeted drug delivery speed up progress?

Following Andy Burnham's meeting with Arichie Goodburn and the announcement of a national brain cancer lead and accelerated MHRA reviews, Professor of Biomedical innovation at Ulster University and chief scientific officer at CRISM Therapeutics Chris McConville gave his insight regarding the news:

Archie Goodburn has rightly exposed the immense stagnation that brain tumour patients have faced in the UK for over two decades. The commitments made at Downing Street are a necessary response to his campaign.

For years, systemic therapies across brain tumour types have struggled to penetrate the protective blood-brain barrier without causing intolerable whole-body toxicity. If this new national plan is to succeed, it must translate into faster clinical trial set-up and direct support for targeted interventions within the NHS, particularly treatments administered locally during surgery to attack residual cells before tumours can regrow. Archie’s plea made clear that patients cannot afford another generation of bureaucratic delays.

1. What do you see as the most significant opportunity arising from the Government’s commitments following the meeting with Archie Goodburn, and what should the new national brain cancer lead prioritise first?

The biggest opportunity is to turn the UK’s world-class brain cancer research into treatments that reach patients more quickly. Progress in the laboratory has not always translated into clinical trials and NHS care, partly because trials can be slow and complicated to set up, and regulatory reviews take time.

The new national brain cancer clinical lead should start by creating a clear, joined-up trial referral network across NHS neurosurgical centres. At the moment, access can depend too much on where a patient lives. A consistent national pathway, backed by dedicated trial capacity in the NHS, would help clinicians identify eligible patients and offer them a place on a trial sooner.

2. You highlighted delays in clinical trial set-up as a major barrier. Where do the biggest bottlenecks occur, and what practical changes could help address them?

The biggest delays tend to come after national regulatory and ethical approval, when each NHS Trust starts its own set-up process. Agreeing contracts, budgets and local R&D approvals can take far too long, while surgical trials also require close coordination between neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, radiology and hospital pharmacy. Using standard agreements across NHS Trusts, streamlining local approvals and providing dedicated trial coordinators in neurosurgical departments would make the process much quicker and help sites open at the same time.

3. The Government has committed to accelerating MHRA reviews. What would need to change across the regulatory and NHS systems to ensure promising treatments reach patients sooner?

Faster MHRA reviews would certainly help, but approval is only one part of the journey. To get promising treatments to patients sooner, the MHRA, NICE and the NHS need to work together much earlier, rather than dealing with regulation, value and funding one after another. The Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway, which gave CRISM’s ChemoSeed platform an Innovation Passport, is designed to encourage that kind of joined-up approach. We also need clearer funding routes for early-access schemes and conditional approvals, so patients can benefit while further evidence is gathered through routine clinical use. Earlier and quicker regulatory approvals during trials where the treatment is showing promise would help small biotechnology companies reduce their cash burn during clinical trials and it is mainly small companies who are developing new treatments for brain tumours.

4. Why has the blood-brain barrier proved such a persistent obstacle in brain cancer treatment, and how might localised drug delivery help overcome some of its limitations?

The blood-brain barrier plays an important role in protecting the brain, but it also stops many cancer drugs from reaching a tumour in sufficient amounts. Giving higher doses of chemotherapy can help more of the drug get through, but it also increases the risk of negative side effects elsewhere in the body. Localised drug delivery could offer a more targeted approach by placing the treatment directly into the surgical cavity, close to any cancer cells left behind after surgery. This means more of the drug reaches the area where it is needed, while less circulates through the rest of the body.

5. How does ChemoSeed deliver chemotherapy to residual cancer cells following surgery, and what potential advantages could this offer over conventional systemic treatment?

ChemoSeed is a small biodegradable implant, about the size of a grain of rice, which contains the chemotherapy drug irinotecan. During surgery, it is placed in the resection margin and targets the microscopic cancer cells that can remain behind and cause the tumour to return. Because it starts releasing chemotherapy straight away it attacks the cancer while it is most vulnerable, avoiding the usual 4 to 6 week wait before systemic chemotherapy can begin, bypasses the blood-brain barrier and delivers it directly to the surrounding tissue. This allows a higher concentration of the drug to reach the area where it is needed, while reducing the amount circulating through the rest of the body and therefore limiting harmful side effects.

6. What are the key questions the current Phase 2 trial needs to answer, and what evidence will be required before the treatment could be considered for wider clinical use?

The Phase 2 study needs to show both that ChemoSeed is safe and that it improves outcomes for patients. In people with recurrent glioblastoma, the first part of the trial will look at safety and tolerability and help establish the right dose to take forward. The second part will assess ChemoSeed in newly diagnosed glioblastoma by comparing ChemoSeed plus standard of care with standard of care alone, with a particular focus on how long patients remain free from disease progression. Before the treatment could be used more widely, we would need clear evidence that it does not cause unacceptable local side effects, such as damage to healthy brain tissue or problems with wound healing, as well as robust results showing a meaningful improvement in progression-free and overall survival.

7. Beyond demonstrating clinical effectiveness, what challenges must innovative treatments overcome before they can be adopted routinely across the NHS?

Even with strong clinical results, a new treatment still has to work in practice across the NHS. It needs to fit easily into existing clinical pathways without adding significant time or requiring costly new equipment, and hospitals need clear guidance on how it should be stored, prepared and handled. NICE will also need evidence that it offers value for money, for example by reducing recurrence, emergency hospital admissions or the side effects associated with systemic treatment. Finally, national commissioning arrangements will be important so that access does not depend on the budget of an individual NHS Trust.

8. Looking ahead, what measurable progress would you hope to see in brain cancer research, clinical trial delivery and patient access over the next five years?

Over the next five years, progress should be measured by how quickly trials reach patients and how many people are able to take part. A good starting point would be to halve the time it takes an NHS site to open for recruitment after national approval and to increase the proportion of UK brain tumour patients enrolled in interventional trials, which has historically remained in the low single digits. Ultimately, success should mean trials delivering meaningful improvements in progression-free and overall survival, alongside a more practical route for promising treatments to reach patients earlier through the MHRA’s accelerated framework, where robust Phase 2 data support conditional approval.

9. There is understandable urgency to bring new brain cancer treatments to patients, but how can the sector balance that urgency with the need for robust clinical evidence, and what would represent a meaningful advance for patients rather than simply a faster route through development?

The urgency is completely understandable, but moving faster cannot mean lowering the bar on safety or evidence. Adaptive trial designs and initiatives such as the UK’s Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway can help regulators and developers work together earlier and make the process more efficient without cutting corners. For patients and their families, a meaningful advance is not simply a treatment that reaches the market sooner or extends life by a small amount while causing severe side effects. It should delay the cancer’s return, help people remain independent for longer and preserve quality of life by limiting the wider impact of treatment on the body. We should be thinking about quality of survival.