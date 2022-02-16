Can ketamine be the cure to alcohol addiction?

European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer explores the rise of ketamine as treatment for depression and why a recent study shines hope on the drug being used to treat alcohol use disorder.

A study published in January in the American Journal of Psychiatry has pointed to the use of ketamine as a treatment for people with alcohol use disorder (AUD). The study was labelled as the first of its kind to investigate how ketamine-assisted therapy can treat AUD and the results were positive.

Of the results available, perhaps the most significant is the fact that without treatment, one in eight patients would have died. Following treatment, that number decreased to one in 80, representing a 10-fold decrease in the risk of mortality.

Awakn Life Sciences, the biotechnology company who conducted the study, was encouraged by its results, and believe that its work could represent a radical shift in how alcohol addiction is treated.

Ketamine as a treatment

To understand the use of ketamine as a treatment for AUD, you first have to look at how it’s been used to treat depression.

Ketamine has a long history of being used in medical settings. It was first approved for human use as a general anaesthetic and short acting analgesic in 1970. Before then, clinical trials had shown the compound as able to relieve physical pain, but also that it had a range of psychological effects including hallucinations, paranoia, emotional withdrawal, and a feeling of patients being disconnected from their body and environment.

It wasn’t until the millennium when a small-scale study tested the use of ketamine as a treatment for patients with major depression. Though that study only featured seven patients, the results paved the way for further research, and the next two decades saw more studies launched investigating the use of the drug to treat depression.

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Janssen’s Spravato nasal spray treatment for patients who have cycled through multiple anti-depressants with no success. Spravato is a modified form of ketamine, and its launch represented the first new type of treatment to be approved for depression in decades.

Ketamine does have its critics, however. Spravato’s clinical trials for instance were called into question for their mixed results. The spray was tested in three four-week trials, as well as a longer-term trial assessing patients’ time-to-relapse. In two of the short-term trials Spravato did not demonstrate its targeted efficacy, though data from the remaining trials show that patients experienced a reduction in the severity of their depression, as well as a decreased chance of relapsing into depressive symptoms.

More so, a statement by the Royal College of Psychiatrists in 2017 cautioned against ketamine as a long-lasting treatment for depression. The paper stated that whilst “short term efficacy has been demonstrated after a single treatment, benefits are not lasting for most patients, and mood can rapidly decline after initial improvement, potentially increasing suicide risk.”

However, there’s no doubting that ketamine remains an interesting option to treat depression and it’s this link which could be one part of its use in helping treat those with alcohol problems.

The Awakn Study

In the Awakn study, a cohort of 96 patients with severe AUD were separated into four groups, two of which included the use of ketamine whereas the other patients would receive a saline injection. What’s crucial about this study though is how in one group, ketamine was given to patients alongside a form of psychological therapy.

Awakn gave its patients three infusions of ketamine alongside seven sessions of therapy in a four-week period. Quite a condensed timeframe then but the results show that the treatment had longer-lasting effects. At six-months, patients in the therapy & ketamine group managed total abstinence for 162 of those days.

Researchers are still trying to understand exactly why ketamine can produce the kind of responses seen in studies where patients have depressive symptoms.

Celia Morgan, professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter and Awakn’s head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction told European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer how they tried to apply what they knew about ketamine’s effects on the brain to their own study.

“On a neurobiological level a lot of the animal studies have shown that ketamine produces an increase in synaptic plasticity - so the ability of the brain to make new connections. We kind of timed what we know about the peak of synaptic plasticity with our psychological therapy to try and enhance learning from the psychological therapy,” professor Morgan told us.

Awakn designed the study in a way so it could determine whether ketamine on its own was effective, or if psychological therapy alongside it was just as important.

As professor Morgan puts it: “It seems to be more than just the drug.”

The approach of using ketamine alongside psychological therapy looks to be key to treating, in this case, patients with a form of alcohol addiction. In essence, the use of ketamine in this trial aided the impact of the therapy.