Celebrating Women and Girls in Science

February 11th marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science, to mark this occasion, we asked women across the life sciences sector to share their experiences, insights, and advice.

Lori Serles, director corporate communications at FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific said: "I have worked in the sciences field my entire life and enjoy fulfilment in knowing I am working towards improving healthcare.

If you ask who should be interested in a career in the pharmaceutical industry I would say almost everyone! Throughout my career, I have successfully mentored people who came into the industry from many different paths. Some were scientists looking for more artistic or creative roles such as writing, or scientific illustration. Others have been from outside our industry but willing to learn how to work with scientific content and explore this career path. Every one of them has been inspired at what our customers are doing with our products.

When joining events to encourage women into STEM I emphasise that a career in science can lead to a myriad of opportunities within the field. STEM careers influence virtually every aspect of life so they offer a way to do good things in the world. Be open-minded, curious, courageous, and explore new ways to apply science to your life."

Dr Valeria Chichagova, director of technology, Newcells Biotech said: "A career in science is a journey of discovery, challenge, and immense reward and I've experienced firsthand the privilege of pushing scientific boundaries and creating new knowledge.

I am currently the Director of Technology at Newcells Biotech and my path to this role was non-linear, involving risk-taking and hard work, including moving cities and countries. Starting as a lab scientist developing in vitro models for retinal drug testing, I've since led teams of talented scientists, launched new products, and witnessed the breaking of scientific barriers. Now, I oversee our company's entire innovation portfolio, engaging with top biotech and pharma companies to help them find solutions to their challenges, and work with regulators and patients.

To those embarking on a scientific career, seize every opportunity to expand your skillset and network. My experience spans sales, academia, television, and volunteering in patient engagement and science communication. Each role contributed to my current position.

What drives me is knowing that our work improves people's quality of life. Surrounded by brilliant minds from around the world, I find constant inspiration. A career in science offers the unique opportunity to make a tangible difference while continually learning and growing."

Victoria Ordsmith, director of marketing, H.E.L Group said: "As a woman in science, I have built a career that bridges technical expertise with business development and marketing. With a background in chemistry, I have worked across analytical chemistry, scientific instrumentation, and commercial strategy, leading me to my current role as director of marketing at H.E.L Group. My journey has shown me that a scientific career can evolve in many directions, and women in STEM should feel empowered to explore diverse opportunities.

Beyond my professional role, I am passionate about supporting and mentoring women in science. In the past I have been involved in Females in Mass Spectrometry (FeMS) and the Eposch mentoring program, helping to guide the next generation of women in STEM.

For women looking to progress in STEM, I encourage you to seek out mentors, develop strong communication skills, and step into leadership roles with confidence. Science and business are deeply connected, and women bring invaluable perspectives to both. By supporting each other and embracing opportunities, we can drive change and shape a more inclusive future in STEM."

Kate Smith, senior director, global outbound marketing, Bio-Rad Laboratories said: "Many people assume there is only one linear path in STEM: earning a bachelor’s degree, pursuing a PhD, and then conducting research in academia or industry. My journey was different. I started out studying animal science, but later became drawn to microbiology and biotech. After earning my bachelor’s degree, I moved into a research associate position and faced a decision. Did I want to stay in the lab? Pursue a PhD? Or was there another path that excited me? I knew I loved science, but I also wanted to see the bigger picture, help educate, and connect with people. That’s when I started exploring alternative career paths like technical support and marketing, which I had never really considered before.

That shift set the course for everything that followed. I took a step back to think about what I truly enjoyed. I researched different roles, talked to people in the field, and eventually landed in marketing. My first role as a marketing assistant at a small biotech company gave me hands-on experience in product management, outreach, and strategy. After a couple of years, I realised how much I enjoyed it and wanted to expand my expertise and gain more formal exposure to marketing in a larger organisation, so I joined Bio-Rad as a product manager—and I absolutely loved it. It checked all the boxes for me: remaining close to research, seeing the bigger picture, and contributing to the advancement of science through the tools and solutions Bio-Rad provides.

I’ve moved through various roles over the years, eventually becoming a senior director where I’ve played a key role in evolving Bio-Rad’s marketing strategy. At every step, I took time to reflect: What am I passionate about? What do I love doing? By asking these questions, I was able to shape a career that truly fits me.

Bio-Rad has been an incredible place to grow, not just because of the work itself but because it actively supports women, fosters connections, and champions inclusivity. Our “Women at Bio-Rad” leadership group is dedicated to promoting and increasing the number female leadership in the company. I’m proud to be part of a team that creates real growth opportunities for women in STEM through pro-active career development programs, networking and mentorship. It is also inspiring to remember that Bio-Rad was co-founded by a woman, Alice Schwartz, who paved the way for so many of us. Her legacy continues to shape the company’s culture today.

My advice is to take the time to figure out what really excites you, and stay focused on your interests. There is no single way to build a career in STEM, the field is full of opportunities—you just have to be willing to look beyond the obvious and carve your own path. The more we connect, share, and support one another, the more we see the possibilities."

Kanika Mishra Pathak, lead R&D director, MHA said: "I was born to doctor parents who had their own hospital, and a large proportion of my extended family are also doctors. I am fairly certain I know more medicine names than pop songs! I grew up knowing and being in awe of science, it was so normal for me to be surrounded by it 24x7. At my parents’ conferences I constantly interacted with innovation in the pharmaceutical industry - and so whilst I’m now not directly in a scientific field, I love that my work helps aid that innovation.

We need to be part of the system if we want to change it - if we want solutions tailored to our needs, we need advocacy for our needs and acknowledgement that they are important. This will only happen if we all make a concerted effort to enter and grow in STEM disciplines. Also, to create your own definition of what success looks like and not let society dictate that to you.

As long as we know what success means to us, give it our honest best shot, and as long as we keep that fire alive, success is a given. There’s no secret to it apart from, frankly, caring enough that failure simply isn’t an option you’re willing to consider.

For so long, women have stayed in the shadows despite birthing some of the most crucial innovations in science. International women and girls science day is a great opportunity to celebrate these women and those who continue to fight the good fight for the rest of us! To me personally it is a reminder not to chase the superficial - ie recognition, laurels. It is a reminder simply to be the best I can; to believe in what I do; and to do it to the best of my ability. Much like the legendary women in science before us."

Michelle Bridenbaker, COO of Unbiased Science said: "I always knew I wanted to go into science; I loved the subject, and was very passionate about it. But although I was top in my class for maths and science, in my generation (I’m almost 50 now) it was suggested to me that I could be a teacher. I graduated with a biology degree. I was a biologist first, then a critical care nurse, then a toxicologist. And now I am a leader in health communications, drawing on all of the above.

It helped that I had fantastic female professors in science, particularly for cell biology. Although this was the hardest class I took, that particular professor inspired me enormously – impressing on me how what we do can make a big difference, through the books she'd written, the studies she’d done (a lot of her research was seminal to much of cell biology). Role models like these showed me I could do it, that it was possible to be top in my field.

I belong to a generation that was repeatedly reminded how tough it is to be a woman in science. This probably prompted me to work harder than needed. I was somewhat disadvantaged too, in that I didn’t go to the best school, and no one in my family before me had a college degree, or had done anything in science. I had to learn everything and pursue any opportunities on my own. But I was fortunate enough to encounter teachers (not all of them female) who said, “I believe in you; let's get you where you need to be.

International Women and Girls in Science Day is an opportunity to see afresh the importance of attracting women to these disciplines. I take my responsibility here very seriously, to model what’s possible as a leader in science and in healthcare. I am very active in mentorship and in supporting the development of women in my organisations. It is core to my work as a manager and as a leader of people."

Mitchella Gilbert, CEO and founder, Oya Femtech Apparel said: "I've always been interested in public policy and how you could use it to improve lives. My mother was a teacher and my father was passionate about our Philadelphia community. They taught me to look out for people who looked like me. At first I did that by serving as a public educator. I pivoted to healthcare and science once my mother passed from cancer. That's when I realised how poor the healthcare outcomes are for women of colour, and I began a career in science to change those outcomes.

When I initially began my career with Oya and improving feminine health, I met a lot of older venture capitalists and business leaders who didn't think that women were suffering from as many feminine health issues as my research suggested. However, I also met a lot of healthcare professionals who supported my interests by becoming advisors, aiding my research, and connecting me with grants. I found that once I stopped knocking on the doors of people who didn't want to help women become more healthy with technical apparel, and instead started focusing on people who did, my challenges got a lot easier.

I see more feminine health focused startups growing in everything from diagnostics to menopause relief. I'm proud of all the women scientists getting it done and driving change.

To succeed in science, start by identifying a problem that genuinely motivates you within a field with strong funding growth. Surround yourself with a supportive team that empowers you, and together, you'll develop a meaningful solution. The key to long-term success is scaling that solution through a process that is simple and replicable.

Explore as much as possible! Look for entry-level science pathway programs that offer mentorship and internships—they're often available through schools or even directly from major companies. These programs will help you discover different career paths, and once you find one that excites you, you'll have the support and connections to pursue it with confidence.

[International Women and Girls in Science Day] represents hope for a future where women are treated as equals in the medical and scientific communities. It’s about creating a world where there are enough women scientists to mentor and uplift the next generation—both women and men—ensuring a more inclusive and innovative future."