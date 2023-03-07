Checkweighing for completeness: Acino strives for best quality

The Swiss company, Acino Pharma AG, develops and produces both generic and innovative pharmaceuticals, such as sophisticated forms of oral administration, patches and implants. When it comes to checkweighing, the innovative pharmaceutical company has the greatest trust in products from Mettler-Toledo Garvens GmbH.

Acino supplies its innovative pharmaceuticals to global pharmaceutical companies. Alongside products developed in-house, Acino also offers the pharmaceutical industry a comprehensive range of services, from product development and registration, through procurement and contract production, all the way up to packaging and logistics.

The Acino Group's objective is to develop efficient pharmaceuticals with the best possible dosage form, effect and safety at a fair price. Its facility in Miesbach, Upper Bavaria, Germany focuses on the production of transdermal systems, i.e. plaster and biodegradable implants. With its operations in Miesbach, Acino is the second largest producer of drug plasters in Europe.

Acino relies on checkweighers from Mettler-Toledo Garvens GmbH. For example, in the production of its plasters: In the final packaging area, packages containing pain-relieving plasters are checked for completeness, whereby each plaster weighs just two grams. Here, the checkweigher effortlessly detects both underweight and overweight packages and ejects any boxes with incorrect weights from the production line using an air jet.

Acino uses the checkweigher to inspect various products with nominal weights of between 5 and 600 grams, performing up to 32 weighing procedures per minute. In doing so, the checkweigher weighs products with a weighing precision of up to 1 gram. With its 15-inch touchscreen, 200 product setup memories and weight classification in up to 7 weight zones, this checkweigher is the perfect solution for the sophisticated, complex tasks found in the pharmaceutical industry.

At Acino AG in Miesbach, the checkweigher is equipped with the optional "reject countercheck" feature. This system is used to check whether products to be ejected have really been correctly ejected. If the weigher detects that a "bad product" has not been ejected, the conveyor belt is stopped and an error message is issued to the operators/supervisors, allowing the process to be manually corrected.

Completeness check – weighing shipping boxes results in reliable data

Acino also depends on the reliability and accuracy of a Mettler-Toledo checkweigher for a different task. In the final packaging area, a checkweigher for larger and heavier objects checks whether cardboard boxes are properly filled with pain-relieving plasters. This extremely versatile and accurate checkweigher is designed for objects up to 40 kg in weight.

Its user friendly touchscreen and numerous product setup memories make it the optimum solution for all end-of-line applications requiring the ultimate in accuracy, reliability and network capability. This checkweigher achieves an accuracy of ±5 g. If it detects a box that is too heavy or too lightweight, it issues an acoustic warning signal using the alarm horn. The box is then manually removed from the production line by staff, ensuring that it is not delivered to the customer in question. This helps prevent customer complaints arising from underfilled boxes.