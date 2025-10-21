Leaders in pharma discuss what to expect at CPHI

In preparation for CPHI, European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer spoke to several leaders in pharma about their past experiences at the show.

Arul Ramadurai, CCO of Axplora

CPHI is far more than a trade show, it’s a proving ground. It’s where trust is earned, partnerships are shaped, and technical credibility is put on display in front of a global audience. For Axplora, it’s been a key platform to demonstrate our capabilities, and to show—not just tell—how we deliver with speed, reliability, and deep scientific expertise. That consistency is what builds long-term reputation.

The companies that truly stand out at CPHI aren’t the biggest, they’re the ones with a clear story, genuine purpose, and a strong connection to customer needs. At Axplora, our customer-driven investment model speaks for itself — we don’t build capacity in the dark. We invest where demand exists, and we prove that year after year.

One piece of advice for a first-time attendee is this: come prepared with clarity, not just on what your company does, but on what problems you’re solving. Preparation goes beyond brochures so understand the market context, know the pain points your audience is grappling with and tailor your message accordingly.

CPHI can sometimes feel like a whirlwind of reconnecting with customers and meeting new ones, but one moment stands out. A few years ago, I bumped into a former pharma colleague, and our conversation sparked a shift in my perspective. How could Axplora become the API partner that truly understands its customers better than anyone else? That question reframed everything for me. It pushed me to look differently at our people, our capabilities, and how we deliver for customers. It’s not just about meeting expectations, it’s about consistently exceeding them by anticipating what really matters to our partners.

Bartłomiej Czubek - director of business development at Mabion

CPHI is an important event for me, as it was where I first represented Mabion back in 2014. At that time as a Specialist and Team Leader in Analytical Development within R&D. Today, as Director of Business Development, it remains one of the two key events in my annual calendar.

From my perspective, CPHI is a cornerstone event. It allows me to network, meet and speak with business partners from all over the world, and it consistently delivers valuable connections that turn into tangible business opportunities.

Being present at CPHI every year as an exhibitor positions both myself and Mabion as an established part of the global biologics CDMO landscape, with a long-standing presence in the market. It also reinforces the trust our clients place in me and in Mabion through ongoing personal contact.

In your experience, what sets apart the companies that truly stand out at CPHI from those that blend into the background?

For me, it’s the combination of several key factors. First, having a team that is highly skilled, radiates positive energy, and truly believes in what they present, whether that’s their results or, as in our case, an offering we know can bring real value to our clients.Then comes a portfolio that genuinely meets market needs and sparks meaningful conversations. A well-prepared booth also plays a big role. Ideally in a great location, but more importantly, one that invites people in and makes them want to stay, perhaps with a comfortable seat and an excellent coffee in hand. And finally, the unique advantage of CPHI itself, exceptional organisation and the sheer number of attendees who arrive with a clear purpose, knowing exactly what they are looking for.

If you could give one piece of advice to someone attending CPHI for the first time, what would help them spark real, lasting connections?

Go in with a clear story, genuine curiosity, and a focus on the right connections, not the sheer number of them. Be specific about your strengths, but also listen. Don’t just talk about what you do; exchange experiences. CPHI is full of incredibly skilled people who will find your connection valuable not only when they hear your story, but when you take the time to hear theirs. The best, lasting relationships are built on relevant conversations, mutual interest, and authentic follow-up often sparked in informal moments as much as in scheduled meetings.

You’ve attended many CPHIs, can you share a personal moment that captured the spirit of the event?

The first story that comes to mind is without a doubt one of the projects we are working on right now. Back in 2022 at CPHI, I had a conversation about a potential biosimilar development collaboration with someone I met during the event. Unfortunately, that specific project was put on hold. However, thanks to our discussion, this person got to know Mabion, visited our site, and appreciated the focus we had put on his project. He later recommended us to a colleague from a company he closely collaborates with, a company running a similar program. In that case too, we were able to spark genuine interest with our approach and offering. This led to signing a collaboration agreement, and today, we have already successfully completed multiple stages of the project and are confidently looking ahead to the next milestones. For me, that perfectly captures the spirit of CPHI. Authentic conversations that open doors, build trust, and lead to meaningful, long-term partnerships.

Bill Goodman, vice president and GM of Life Sciences Digital, Ecolab Life Sciences

You’ve spent years building your brand in pharma, how has CPHI helped you shape long-term reputation and trust in the industry?

CPHI has been instrumental for Ecolab Life Sciences to connect with the pharma community in a meaningful way. It’s more than just a trade show, it’s where we’ve had the chance to share our expertise and engage in real conversations. Each year, we’ve used it to highlight the breadth of our Life Sciences portfolio, starting with our chromatography resins, which support critical purification processes across the industry. We also showcase our cleaning and disinfection solutions, contamination control strategies, and technical support capabilities. These interactions, backed by our latest data and case studies, have helped demonstrate our credibility and shift how customers see us, from a supplier to a trusted partner.

In your experience, what sets apart the companies that truly stand out at CPHI from those that blend into the background?

The companies that stand out are those that tell a clear, forward-looking story. At Ecolab Life Sciences, we don’t just talk about products—we talk about outcomes. Whether it’s reducing downtime through digital monitoring or enabling compliance through automated reporting, we focus on how our solutions solve real problems. While eye-catching companies at the show may draw attention, it’s the exhibitors that spark genuine engagement and offer a compelling vision for pharma’s future that leave a lasting impression.

If you could give one piece of advice to someone attending CPHI for the first time, what would help them spark real, lasting connections?

Come with a point of view. Trade shows such as CPHI are a sea of introductions, but what makes you memorable is having a perspective, especially on where the industry is headed. For us, that’s digital transformation in pharma. When you can speak confidently about trends like AI in manufacturing or data-driven compliance, you attract the right conversations. And don’t underestimate the power of follow-up. Connections are made at the show, but trust is built after.

Jeroen Gordijn, managing director in distribution and packing, Ofichem

You’ve spent years building your brand in pharma, how has CPHI helped you shape long-term reputation

For me, CPHI has always been much more than just a trade fair. I use it to sit down with our suppliers, align on ongoing projects, and strengthen relationships that often go back many years. As a family-owned company, I find it important to invest in trust and continuity – and my consistent presence at CPHI reflects that. Over time, our booth has even become a meeting point where partners know they can find us. It shows them that Ofichem is a reliable, long-term partner they can count on.

In your experience, what sets apart the companies that truly stand out at CPHI from those that blend into the background?

In my view, it’s the companies that radiate authenticity and consistency that truly stand out. What I notice is that visitors, especially those from the Netherlands, really value our recognizable Dutch identity and our long-standing presence at CPHI. As a family-owned business, I see it as my role to offer continuity and reliability. Over the years, that consistency has made us a familiar face in an ever-changing industry – a steady point of trust that people return to year after year.

If you could give one piece of advice to someone attending CPHI for the first time, what would help them spark real, lasting connections?

Don’t pack your agenda too tightly. Leave room to simply walk around, explore, and allow space for those unexpected conversations that often turn out to be the most inspiring. CPHI isn’t just about scheduled meetings – it’s about the serendipity of connecting with the right people at the right time. And one more thing: don’t make it a one-off visit. Real connections and trust are built by coming back, whether that’s in Europe or in another region of the world.

You’ve attended many CPHIs, can you share a personal moment that captured the spirit of the event, whether it was an unexpected connection, a breakthrough opportunity, or just a memorable conversation?

One of the most memorable moments for me was meeting a supplier of compounding products at CPHI many years ago. What began as a simple introduction has grown into a strong, long-term relationship built on trust and mutual respect. Today, we not only serve as their exclusive representative in the Netherlands, but we also supply them with specialised raw materials – a collaboration that has truly become the perfect partnership. Another highlight for me has been reconnecting with former colleagues at the fair. It’s inspiring to see how, over time, you build a network in which everyone takes on new roles, yet the shared foundation remains. Those encounters often spark fresh connections and collaborations. But that only happens if you keep meeting face-to-face, investing the time to talk, and staying visible within the community.

Marcelo Cruz, vice president, Tjoapack | Marketing, Business Development, Strategy

1. You’ve spent years building your brand in pharma, how has CPHI helped you shape long-term reputation

CPHI has played a key role in increasing Tjoapack’s visibility and credibility in the pharmaceutical sector. When we first introduced Tjoapack to CPHI, we viewed it not just as an opportunity to showcase our services but also to build relationships. Year after year, maintaining a consistent presence at CPHI has helped us demonstrate our commitment to innovation, flexibility, and partnership. It’s more than just a trade show, it’s a platform for building trust. I still remember our very first CPHI stand - it was modest, but the energy was incredible. We had a conversation with a mid-sized pharma company that was intrigued by our hands-on approach. That initial chat led to our first pre-filled syringe assembly and packaging project a few years later. It was a clear sign that showing up at CPHI and being genuine pays off.

2. In your experience, what sets apart the companies that truly stand out at CPHI from those that blend into the background?

The companies that stand out are those that show up with purpose and personality. It’s not just about having a large booth, it’s about telling a compelling story, being approachable, and showing genuine interest in others. At Tjoapack, we’ve always focused on being hands-on and approachable, and we bring that same energy to CPHI. The companies that make an impact are those that listen, engage, and follow up after the event. It’s the human connection that makes a difference. Also, one thing I’ve noticed over the years is how many companies lean into similar branding, blue and white booths, clinical fonts, and generic messaging. Tjoapack is different; we made a conscious decision to stand out visually. I remember one attendee walking up and saying, “I’ve seen a hundred booths today, but yours actually made me smile.” That moment reinforced how important it is to be intentional not just in what you say, but in how you present yourself.

3. If you could give one piece of advice to someone attending CPHI for the first time, what would help them spark real, lasting connections?

Be curious and true to yourself. Don’t just pitch, ask questions, get to know others, and find common ground. CPHI is a melting pot of expertise, and the best connections often come from unexpected conversations. Also, follow up! A quick message after the event can turn a brief chat into a long-term partnership. And wear comfortable shoes, you’ll thank me later.

4. You’ve attended many CPHIs, can you share a personal moment that captured the spirit of the event, whether it was an unexpected connection, a breakthrough opportunity, or just a memorable conversation?

One memorable moment was a spontaneous chat with a small biotech company founder over coffee. What began as a casual discussion developed into a strategic partnership that benefited both our businesses. It reminded me that at CPHI, every interaction holds potential. The true spirit of the event lies in those moments, when people from different parts of the industry come together, exchange ideas, and create something meaningful.

Dr Michael Leuck, vice president – European Market, Hongene Biotech Germany

You’ve spent years building your brand in pharma, how has CPHI helped you shape long-term reputation and trust in the industry?

CPHI has been instrumental in strengthening my reputation and building long-term trust within the pharma industry. The event allows me to position myself and Hongene as actively engaged in the evolving European market, whether that’s through exploring new manufacturing opportunities or meeting with key players across the supply chain. For example, when I attended my first CPHI in Frankfurt 2022, the focus was on identifying the right environment for setting up a new manufacturing site in Europe. The conversations I had with clients, as well as Government representatives from countries such as the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia, and Hungary, demonstrated to others that we were committed to thorough due diligence and serious about long-term partnerships.

Over time, consistently showing up at CPHI reinforces credibility. It’s not just about being seen, it’s about demonstrating curiosity, consistency, and professionalism in how we engage with stakeholders. That builds a track record of trust which extends well beyond the days of the conference.

In your experience, what sets apart the companies that truly stand out at CPHI from those that blend into the background?

The companies that truly stand out are the ones that balance professionalism with authenticity. It’s easy to get lost in the sheer scale of CPHI, where booths and branding can blur together. But I’ve noticed that the real differentiators are:

Clear storytelling - Companies that communicate not just what they do, but why they matter, always catch attention.

Strategic presence - Rather than spreading themselves too thin, standout companies are intentional in their booth design, their meeting schedules, and even their choice of who they send to represent them.

Human connection - At the end of the day, CPHI is about people. The companies that encourage open, approachable conversations rather than overly polished pitches are the ones that build lasting impressions.

By contrast, those that fade into the background tend to rely solely on flashy visuals or lack a clear narrative, which makes them easily forgettable once the event is over.

If you could give a piece of advice to someone attending CPHI for the first time, what would help them spark real lasting communications?

My number one piece of advice is to plan ahead. At my first CPHI, we underestimated the scale of the event and ended up running from one appointment to the next without much breathing room. It was exhausting and left little time for spontaneous but often valuable encounters. A well-prepared schedule, with clear priorities and time built in for exploration, makes all the difference.

Equally important is to treat meetings not as transactions but as the beginning of relationships. Instead of focusing purely on exchanging business cards, go deeper, ask meaningful questions, listen actively, and look for points of alignment that could open doors later on. Those moments of genuine curiosity and interest are what spark communications that last far beyond the conference.

You’ve attended many CPHIs, can you share a personal moment that captured the spirit of the event?

One memorable moment was during that first Frankfurt CPHI in 2022. I vividly remember sitting down with government representatives at the country cluster pavilions, Czech, Polish, Slovenian, and Hungarian delegations, all in the space of one afternoon. It was a whirlwind, but it gave me a powerful impression of how the event acts as a crossroads where global pharma meets local opportunity.

That experience encapsulated the spirit of CPHI for me: the scale, the diversity of perspectives, and the chance to connect with both multinational giants and more localised ecosystems eager to support innovation. It showed me that CPHI isn’t just about business, it’s about understanding the broader landscape, spotting possibilities you wouldn’t see otherwise, and sometimes making decisions that shape the future direction of a company.