Drug modelling can help provide safer drug therapies for pregnant women

Dr. Karen Rowland Yeo, senior vice president, Client & Regulatory Strategy, Certara UK Symcyp Division describes how pioneering biosimulation is helping to predict drug exposures during pregnancy, providing opportunities for safer care and better outcomes.

Key insights:

A greater understanding of how drugs can affect the body of a pregnant woman and, how they could affect the unborn child, is crucial to being able to design and develop pregnancy-suitable medicines.

PBPK modelling could overcome many of the challenges of pregnancy drug trials - representing a mechanistic approach to predict the pharmacokinetics of drugs in different populations.

The modelling can be used to predict drug exposures in both mothers and breastfed infants while accounting for complex factors such as genetics, co-medications and time varying physiology.

Lack of research into pregnancy and reproductive health can have a significant effect on the ability to provide novel therapies and interventions which can save lives and relieve suffering for many mothers and babies.

The Government’s new Women’s Health Strategy for England has highlighted the need for more research into a number of issues including pregnancy. However, research into pregnancy and reproductive health is chronically underfunded, with just 1p in every £1 of the money spent on pregnancy care being directed towards research.

Such a paucity of data and understanding of even the basic areas of biology has seen just two drugs approved for pregnant women in the last 40 years. This lack of clinical trials and research means that many drugs are used off-label and based on safety data from non-pregnant subjects.

Most drug labels don’t provide enough information to guide a woman and her healthcare professional in deciding whether a medication is safe during pregnancy or indeed breastfeeding.

Avoiding all drug therapies in pregnancy is not possible. Many women need treatment for pregnancy related issues or chronic underlying conditions. Therefore, it is vital that new techniques can be used to aid understanding of some of the areas that are currently less understood, such as how the medicine might affect the workings of the placenta, or whether it can cross the placenta from mother to child.

Drug modelling techniques can overcome challenges of pregnancy drug trials

Better pre-clinical tests would lead to a more secure and safe knowledge base before medicines go into clinical trials with pregnant women. This means being able to screen out at an early-stage medicines that are likely to be harmful.

The rise of new technologies and use of real data are driving new ways of ensuring inclusivity in drug trials by providing a different approach to pre-clinical tests. Pioneering approaches such as PBPK modelling can predict the pharmacokinetics of drugs in different populations including pregnant and nursing mothers, by creating virtual individuals.

The Simcyp Simulator safely simulates exposures of drugs by taking the characteristics of the drug generated from in vitro screening and running them alongside algorithms that describe the physiology of the body. It has already been used for more than a decade in the development of more than 90 regulatory-approved (FDA) drugs including in areas such as oncology. It is now also being used to drive inclusivity in drug research for populations that, until now, would have been unable to take part, such as pregnant women or those with organ impairment.

Modelling to fast track medicines

PBPK models have recently been applied to successfully predict maternal and umbilical drug levels and to evaluate the requirement of dose adjustment or to propose a new dosing regimen for a number of drugs in pregnancy, including a drug which can prevent the Zika Virus disease.

The modelling can be used with confidence to predict drug exposures in both mothers and breastfed infants while accounting for complex factors such as genetics, co-medications and time varying physiology. It increases the understanding of what the drug is doing in the body and could do once it’s on the market and taken by a wide variety of people.

The use of PBPK modelling can help to fast track some medicines as drug companies can now submit simulations of drug-drug interactions (DDI) in lieu of clinical studies. The past two decades have seen transformative change in the approaches to the use of modelling and simulation to assess and manage DDIs. PBPK in particular has become an accepted approach to inform and, in some cases, waive DDI studies. The Simcyp Simulator originated from an academic exercise more than a decade ago but is now endorsed by the FDA, MHRA and other regulatory bodies, which improves the probability of a drug being successfully approved.

We need bold solutions if we are to create a new roadmap for the development of novel drug therapies. We now have the opportunity to provide safer care and better outcomes for pregnant women as well as creating a more inclusive research environment to enable them to take part in safer clinical trials.

