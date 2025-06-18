Editor's letter: Shaping pharma

As we move further into 2025, it's clear the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector is at a pivotal point. We’re seeing real momentum, in the industry - but also a lot of pressure. Olivia Friett, editor of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer discusses.

COVID-19 exposed just how fragile global supply chains can be, particularly when it comes to sourcing APIs and essential raw materials. In the years since, we’ve seen a clear effort to strengthen local manufacturing and reduce dependence on external suppliers. This hasn’t been an easy journey. It’s about building long-term security, boosting innovation, and ensuring the industry can respond quickly in future health emergencies.

At the same time, digital transformation is becoming vastly popular. AI, automation, and advanced analytics - they’re being implemented in real ways, from production lines to supply chain operations. The potential is huge: more efficiency, fewer errors, and quicker time-to-market – but is it reliable? But these gains come with growing pains. Investing in the right infrastructure, upskilling teams, and aligning with evolving regulatory frameworks are all critical steps.

When it comes to regulation, agencies like the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are moving with the times. We’re seeing encouraging progress in areas like digital submissions, real-time monitoring, and more streamlined clinical trial oversight through platforms. Still, the balance between innovation and patient safety remains delicate. Continued collaboration between manufacturers, regulators, and policymakers will be key to getting it right.

And then there’s sustainability. After working on European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer for nine months now, I’m sure you’ve all realised how much I love to talk about sustainability. I just returned from a trip to see Fujifilm’s new e-boiler in its Tilburg facility, making another huge leap towards their “carbon neutral by 2030” goal.

Everything from reducing emissions and energy use to rethinking water management, packaging, and logistics. Encouragingly, we’re seeing more companies step up, embracing circular economy principles, greener processes, and transparent reporting. It’s not easy, but it’s happening.

None of these shifts are happening in isolation. They’re all part of a larger transformation that’s redefining what it means to manufacture pharmaceuticals. It’s not a smooth or simple process, but it’s an opportunity - a chance to rethink old models, strengthen our systems, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients across the continent.