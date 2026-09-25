Editor's Letter: The hidden cost of complexity

Editor Olivia Friett explores a question facing pharmaceutical manufacturing today: when does complexity stop adding value and start getting in the way?

Pharmaceutical manufacturing has never been more sophisticated. It has also never been more complicated.

Across the industry, we are seeing increasingly advanced technologies, more connected supply chains, evolving regulatory requirements and a growing focus on sustainability. At the same time, the therapies themselves are becoming more complex, with personalised medicines, biologics and increasingly targeted treatments changing what manufacturers need to produce and how they need to produce it.

Much of this complexity is a sign of progress. But it does raise an important question: when does complexity stop adding value and start getting in the way?

The pharmaceutical industry operates in an environment where there is very little room for error. Processes need to be controlled, validated and repeatable, and regulations exist for good reason. Simplification, therefore, cannot mean cutting corners. But there is a difference between necessary complexity and complexity that has simply accumulated over time.

That distinction is becoming increasingly important.

Consider the modern pharmaceutical supply chain. A single product may involve raw materials from multiple countries, several manufacturing sites, specialist logistics providers, complex temperature requirements and an intricate network of suppliers. Each individual element may be optimised, but the system as a whole can become difficult to manage — and increasingly vulnerable when something goes wrong.

The same can be said for manufacturing technology. Automation, AI, real-time monitoring and connected equipment offer enormous opportunities to improve efficiency and quality. Yet adding another digital platform or data stream does not automatically make a process smarter. If systems cannot communicate, or if operators are overwhelmed by information, technology can actually add another layer of complexity.

Regulation presents a similar challenge. The industry needs robust oversight, but manufacturers are also navigating an ever-growing landscape of requirements covering everything from quality and data integrity to sustainability and packaging. The challenge is not whether these requirements are important, but whether the way they are implemented creates unnecessary duplication or burden.

Perhaps the answer is not to pursue simplicity for its own sake, but to become much more deliberate about the complexity we introduce.

As an industry, we should be asking more often: Does this make the process better? Does it make the product safer? Does it make the supply chain more resilient? Does it ultimately deliver more value to the patient?

If the answer is yes, then complexity may well be justified.

If it isn't, perhaps it is time to take a step back.

In this issue of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, we explore many of the technologies, processes and challenges shaping the future of pharmaceutical production. What struck me while putting this issue together is that the biggest opportunity may not always be about adding something new. Sometimes, it may be about making better use of what we already have — connecting systems, removing unnecessary steps and finding smarter ways to work.

The future of pharmaceutical manufacturing won't necessarily belong to the companies with the most technology or the most complicated processes.

It may belong to those that know which complexity is worth keeping.