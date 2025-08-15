Elevating cleanroom design capabilities through collaboration

Guardtech Group design manager Jack Burrow explains how the Suffolk-based cleanroom construction experts are embracing new technology and methodologies to take their project provision to new heights.

When it comes to continuous improvement, the Guardtech Group are always open to new ideas. Whether that’s embracing new software, utilising new technology or implementing new practices on and off site, the Haverhill-based contamination control specialists pride themselves on being malleable, open to change and committed to evaluating and improving their process as much as possible.

The Guardtech Group Design Team are no different. Whether it’s a facility for large-scale turnkey brand Cleanroom Solutions, smaller modular specialists Guardtech Cleanrooms, pre-fabricated container experts Cleancube or a smaller rapid assembly Isopod, the attention to detail remains the same – as does the quest for excellence in delivery.

For these reasons and many more, Guardtech now utilise Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) – a centralised project management software that connects teams, data and workflows throughout every phase of a construction project’s life cycle.

“We’ve really embraced ACC,” Burrow said. “Not just the Design Team, but the business as a whole – and the effect has been transformative. We’re delivering projects of such complexity in such incredible detail now, with more collaboration and co-operations, but also more safety nets – our process has become so much stronger and our clients are really feeling the benefits.”

ACC is a central data environment that is tailored to benefit the design and construction stages of projects, with many different intuitive features incorporated to support those aspects of a build.

“Having all of the latest live information in one place, that is accessible online, is amazing,” Burrow adds. “It means that the site team can access drawings from anywhere in the world knowing that they have the most recent documentation.”

But how exactly is ACC helping the Guardtech Group change the way they work?

“The system has improved and tightened our document control process within the Design Team and wider business,” he continues. “We’re now able to easily incorporate external subcontractor 3D models and point cloud surveys within our design, creating a Federated model. This collaboration enables accurate co-ordination for all services.”

There are clearly a raft of benefits for both Guardtech and the client, with Burrow revealing that a “simple invitation” can allow the latter full access to 3D models and all available drawings for review and comments, adding: “The client can then mark up the drawings with any feedback they may have for us to see immediately, which obviously saves time and allows us to keep up the project’s momentum. As drawings are revised to capture these changes, the comments remain in place on the drawing, so that these can be checked off to ensure all have been captured.”

So how does Burrow think the implementation of ACC will shape the future for Guardtech?

“This system will streamline the process,” he says, “and will help to eliminate possible human error. Clash detection is a huge benefit of this system – to help capture clashes during the design stage. This reduces possible clashes during the installation phase, which supports project delivery timelines and keep costs where they should be. As our wider business gets more familiar with the system over time, this will increase efficiencies and output throughout the company.”

Burrow revealed that the Guardtech Design Team have regular get-togethers to thrash out new ideas on how to improve the way they work, with project evaluation being a critical aspect of their continuous development as a team.

“We make a concerted effort to discuss recent projects as regularly as possible,” he says. “This is so we can highlight what has worked really well and also bring up any challenges that we faced – as well as celebrating the solutions for these and documenting them for future usage. This continuous process of reflection and collaboration as a team improves our output and efficiency with every project. We are also continually adding parts to our digital library which allows more and more detail to be added to each design for the client to see.”

Burrow has now led the Guardtech Design for almost two years, having been in the cleanroom construction industry for almost a decade .

He has enjoyed the “many exciting challenges” that being part of growing company has brought and is positive about a bright future for both him and Guardtech – mainly due to the business’ constant appetite for enacting positive change, embracing new innovations and championing continuous development.

He adds: “We’re always adapting with the industry to meet the clients’ needs. I enjoy having the opportunity to work with well-established, global companies that are at the forefront of innovation in their industries.

“The fact that we can provide a technical facility to enable these global innovations to take place is a huge honour and something I am proud of. Especially when we are helping companies whose work supports good causes – such as stem cell research, chemotherapy drug manufacturing or creating medicines for premature babies to support lung development – those kind of projects are very rewarding.”