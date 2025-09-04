Ending Europe’s drug shortage crisis with modern integration

Jamil Ahmed, distinguished engineer, Solace looks at Europe's drug shortage crisis and how to end it with modern integration.

2024 in review: a year of shortages

The widespread drug shortages that reached alarming levels in 2024 served as a critical warning for the pharmaceutical industry. From cancer treatments and insulin to ADHD medications and diabetes drugs like semaglutide - patients faced delays, substitutions, and uncertainty.

These were not isolated incidents. They exposed a deeper structural weakness: Europe’s pharmaceutical supply chain is still too fragile, too opaque, and too slow to adapt to sudden shocks.

As we approach the second half of 2025, the industry can no longer afford patchwork fixes. Ensuring reliable access to medicines demands a fundamental rethink of how data flows across the pharmaceutical value chain.

The weak link: legacy integration

The common culprits behind shortages, raw material bottlenecks, manufacturing delays, regulatory slowdowns, and demand spikes, are well understood. But one factor which underpins many of these is less visible: outdated application integration.

Many life sciences companies still rely on batch jobs, point-to-point connections, and brittle APIs to connect critical systems. These methods fragment data, create bottlenecks, and delay action.

The impact is tangible:

A temperature excursion in a clinical trial shipment may not trigger alerts for hours.

A surge in prescribing trends may take days to influence production schedules.

Pharmacovigilance signals may sit siloed until manually exported.

From static pipelines to real-time networks

Other industries have shown a way forward. Retail and logistics operate on real-time, event-driven data flows, and mistakes in these industries rarely mean the difference between life and death. When a customer places an order, stock levels, supply routes, and replenishment schedules update instantly, with appropriate levels of visibility of each provided throughout the system.

The same principles have the potential to also transform pharmaceutical supply chains. By embracing event-driven architecture (EDA), every significant occurrence, from raw material delays to shipment arrivals, is published in real time. Other systems subscribe and react instantly, rerouting shipments, adjusting production, or escalating safety issues before they impact patients.

For Europe’s cross-border, highly complex supply chains, this responsiveness is no longer optional. It is the foundation of resilience.

Protecting quality and safety

The need for real-time integration goes beyond logistics. Many medicines, from biologics to vaccines, require tight quality controls as well as complicated transport and storage procedures. Relying on manual checks or overnight data transfers risks late interventions and wasted product.

With event-driven monitoring, deviations detected by sensors can trigger immediate alerts across manufacturing, quality, and compliance systems. Instead of discovering problems too late, organisations can intervene instantly, protecting patients and safeguarding supply.

Fuel for innovation

Modern integration also accelerates innovation in R&D. AI and machine learning tools used in medicine discovery for example, depend on timely, contextual data. But if data is siloed or delayed by legacy systems, insights are outdated before they can be acted upon.

Event-driven integration ensures research, trials, and safety monitoring operate with live, complete datasets, enabling adaptive clinical trials, faster feedback loops, and more reliable pharmacovigilance.

A strategic priority for 2025…and beyond

Integration is a strategic capability. The COVID-19 pandemic proved that organisations able to connect trial data, manufacturing, and regulatory workflows in near real time moved faster than those held back by legacy systems. Why has adoption of these processes stalled?

Moving forward, Europe’s pharmaceutical industry must:

Replace static integrations with event-driven architectures.

Deploy real-time monitoring and predictive analytics.

Automate supply chain processes to reduce inefficiencies.

Work with regulators and technology partners to scale solutions consistently.

The shortages of 2024 showed the high cost of inaction: disrupted treatments, increased waste, and declining public trust. But they also highlighted the path forward.

By replacing legacy integration with event-driven systems, Europe’s pharmaceutical supply chains can shift from reactive firefighting to proactive resilience. Data will move with the science - not behind it.

The outcome could be transformative: a Europe where patients no longer fear shortages, but can trust in the reliable delivery of life-saving medicines.