Enhancing pharma innovation with biofermentation and synthesis

David Blanco, Industrial BD & CDMO director, Suanfarma, shares how the pharmaceutical industry can enhance innovation by combining biofermentation and chemical synthesis, while highlighting the importance of technology transfer in ensuring successful implementation of both.

Nature is a vital source of bioactive compounds for drug development, but sourcing these directly can be costly and difficult. To overcome this, the pharmaceutical industry increasingly relies on combining biofermentation with chemical synthesis. Biofermentation sustainably produces complex molecules, while chemical synthesis refines them into therapeutically viable products. Though challenging, integrating these technologies offers significant advantages, transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing by ensuring a steady supply of new therapeutic agents.

The combination of biofermentation and chemical synthesis merges two traditionally separate fields, offering significant benefits for producing complex small molecules. Biofermentation, driven by advancements in microbiology and biotechnology, enables the creation of complex molecules that traditional methods cannot easily synthesise. This process uses microorganisms' genetic code and cellular machinery to produce target molecules, which are then refined through chemical synthesis.

Chemical synthesis allows for precise modification and assembly of these complex organic molecules, including those from biofermentation. This approach not only replicates natural molecules but also creates novel compounds with new properties, crucial for developing therapeutic agents, particularly in cancer treatment.

Combining biofermentation and chemical synthesis offers numerous technical and economic benefits. Technically, it provides access to a wider array of chemical molecules, enabling the development of therapeutic agents that would otherwise be inaccessible. The ability to synthesise target molecules more efficiently through biofermentation, coupled with the precise modifications afforded by chemical synthesis, results in simplified production processes. This not only reduces costs but also minimises waste, aligning with the pharmaceutical industry's push toward greener manufacturing practices.

Integrating biofermentation and chemical synthesis can significantly reduce production costs by eliminating unnecessary steps in the synthesis process and optimising raw material use. Conducting both processes within the same facility streamlines the supply chain, reduces logistical challenges, and minimises delays, which in turn lowers the risks associated with supply chain inefficiencies. This leads to improved product quality and more reliable manufacturing timelines.

For pharmaceutical companies, combining these technologies under one roof offers a substantial competitive advantage. It provides greater flexibility in meeting customer needs, whether for internal projects or external transfers, and allows companies to offer comprehensive solutions across the entire value chain, from development to commercial manufacturing. Suanfarma CDMO exemplifies this approach, leveraging its expertise to deliver high-value pharmaceutical products efficiently and sustainably.

The role of technology transfer in boosting success

Successfully integrating biofermentation and chemical synthesis requires a well-executed technology transfer process, crucial for transitioning products from development to commercialisation. Platforms like Suanfarma CDMO’s TT&GO are designed to streamline this process by minimising risks, maximising success, and ensuring efficient industrialisation. TT&GO adheres to strict GMP standards, systematically identifies potential risks, and accelerates project timelines without compromising quality. Its adaptability allows it to meet the specific needs of each project, whether for internal or external transfers.

Technology transfer also plays a key role in promoting environmentally sustainable manufacturing practices. By incorporating advanced production methods and energy-efficient technologies, companies can reduce waste, lower costs, and enhance regulatory compliance. This not only fulfils environmental responsibilities but also improves market competitiveness.

In summary, the combination of biofermentation and chemical synthesis, supported by platforms like TT&GO, marks a significant advancement in pharmaceutical manufacturing. It enhances the production of complex therapeutic agents while aligning with the industry's commitment to sustainability and innovation, ultimately improving patient care and contributing to a more sustainable global future. TT&GO demonstrates how structured processes can ensure success in navigating the complexities of modern manufacturing.