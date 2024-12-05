EPM's new prescription

Expand Tero Vesalainen Shutterstock

I’m so excited to introduce myself as the new editor of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer! After spending almost three years in the medical industry, I’ve had the privilege of seeing how interconnected and impactful our work can be. Now, I’m thrilled to shift my focus to the pharmaceutical sector.

Before stepping into this role, I was the editor of Medical Plastics News. There, I covered everything from high-performance polymers to regulatory updates. That experience gave me a front-row seat to the incredible collaboration and innovation that define this amazing industry. I’m looking forward to building on that foundation here at EPM.

Pharma is constantly pushing boundaries—whether it’s developing life-saving therapies, addressing supply chain challenges, or setting new sustainability standards. It’s inspiring to see how much this sector achieves, and I’m honoured to have the chance to share your stories.

The past few years have been a powerful reminder of what this industry can do. During the pandemic, the pharmaceutical sector came together to deliver vaccines, ramp up manufacturing, and find creative ways to get treatments to those who needed them most. It showed just how vital this work is—and how much of an impact it has on the world.

My goal for EPM is simple: to keep it as a trusted resource for you while adding my own perspective. From exploring manufacturing techniques to navigating complex regulations, I want the content to reflect the topics that matter most to you. With exciting advances in areas like digital transformation and AI, there’s so much to explore—and I can’t wait to dive in.

One thing I’ve learned during my time in this industry is the power of sharing knowledge. The pharmaceutical sector thrives on collaboration, and that’s exactly what EPM is all about: being a platform for ideas, insights, and meaningful discussions. Whether it’s through case studies, expert interviews, or guest articles, I’m eager to highlight the incredible work being done and amplify your voices.

For me, this isn’t just a job—it’s an opportunity to connect with the people shaping the future of healthcare. I’d love to hear from you, whether it’s feedback, story ideas, or just a quick chat about what’s happening in your world. Your input will be invaluable in helping make EPM even better.

I’m really looking forward to this journey and getting to know you all. Thank you for welcoming me into the EPM community and trusting me to guide this publication. Together, I know we can continue to inform, inspire, and innovate.