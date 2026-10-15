Getting rare disease drugs past the brain's self-defence mechanism

Dan Williams PhD, CEO at SynaptixBio discusses current approaches to delivering drugs into the central nervous system (CNS), focusing on the specific challenges for key therapies like gene-silencing drugs that aim to treat rare neurological diseases. Almost half of the 8,000 - 10,000 known rare conditions are neurological.

The blood brain barrier (BBB) is the brain's self-defence mechanism, keeping out bacteria and viruses but allowing in

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vital nutrients; unfortunately, it also blocks a very high percentage of drugs designed to treat neurological conditions.

Neurological diseases affect the central and peripheral nervous system, which includes the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

There are over 300 million people globally living with a rare disease, yet only around 5% of these conditions have an approved treatment; the vast majority have no effective therapy. Around 1 in 17 people will be affected by a rare disease during their lifetime. In the UK, this amounts to over 3.5 million people.

Around 80% of rare diseases are monogenic, caused by a mutation in a single gene, which makes them more suitable for highly targeted treatments such as gene silencing.

According to the World Health Organization’s Global Status Report on Neurology, over 40% of the world’s population is living with CNS diseases, making them a leading global cause of ill health and disability.

About 90% of rare childhood genetic disorders have major neurological impacts.

The language surrounding novel approaches to CNS drug delivery can sometimes seem dramatic; there’s talk of smuggling, piggybacking, and Trojan horses. But however they are described, they are all designed to help alleviate the suffering from these predominantly severely debilitating diseases.

So, we will also consider the impacts on patients, in particular their participation in clinical trials that require getting drugs into the brain.

The BBB routinely blocks large or water-soluble molecules, but it is less strict about lipid compounds (which don’t dissolve in water). Depending on your perspective, this is either good or bad – alcohol, nicotine, and caffeine are lipid-soluble, so they slip seamlessly through - which is why you feel the buzz of a coffee or beer almost instantly.

Thicker tha

The CNS, like all the major organs, requires a huge, constant supply of blood, which it gets via the carotid and vertebral arteries, to deliver oxygen, nutrients, vitamins, and hormones to every cell – at the same time removing harmful byproducts such as carbon dioxide.

The brain needs about 20% of the body’s total oxygen consumption and is very sensitive to oxygen depletion – starting to lose cells within minutes when deprived.

Oxygen crosses the blood-brain barrier (BBB) via simple passive diffusion straight through the lipid membranes of the endothelial cells, simply because an oxygen molecule is very small and lipid-soluble. Lipids are fatty, organic compounds that don’t dissolve in water.

Stop right there

The endothelium is a one-cell-thick layer that lines the interior surface of blood vessels and the heart; the cells are tightly packed, leaving no gaps for large or water-soluble substances.

The BBB prevents roughly 98% of small-molecule drugs and nearly 100% of large-molecule or protein-based therapeutics from passing. Only tiny, highly fat-soluble molecules can easily pass by slipping directly through the cell membranes.

And if something unexpected or unwanted, like pesticides and pollutants ingested through food or water, or excess steroid hormones (like cortisol or progesterone), does makes it through, then special proteins actively eject them back out into the bloodstream.

Some drugs are chemically engineered to ‘piggyback’ on natural carrier systems that transport essential nutrients like glucose or amino acids into the brain, but nature already knows about such tricks; viruses like HIV infect white blood cells, certain types of which the BBB lets through to patrol the brain - the pathogens ride inside them like a Trojan horse.

Ways and means

The most frequently adopted mechanism for crossing the barrier is known as receptor-mediated transcytosis (RMT), which moves molecules across a cell layer by binding to cell-surface receptors.

For complex, large therapeutics like monoclonal antibodies and gene therapies, RMT is the primary and most successful strategy. The drug is attached to a ligand or antibody that binds to receptors on the surface of endothelial cells. Ligands are molecules that bind to a larger biomolecule, such as a receptor protein.

When ligands bind to receptors on bloodstream-side endothelial cells it triggers a process called endocytosis, in which the cell engulfs the receptor, the ligand, and anything else that might be attached. These are all captured in a vesicle that moves through the inside of the cell to the CNS side, releasing its cargo out of the cell and into the CNS.

The best-known example is the transferrin receptor, which transports iron into the brain.

Most success has been achieved by using antibodies as ligands to ferry an attached drug across the barrier.

Researchers are also testing antibodies that can not only trigger RMT but also bind to targets once they are inside the brain. One such antibody, called trontinemab, is in phase III clinical trials for treating Alzheimer’s disease.

For smaller molecules, lipid nanoparticles are being developed to ferry gene-based therapeutics, such as ASOs, into the brain.

Another approach uses ultrasound waves. By injecting tiny gas bubbles into the bloodstream and exposing them to ultrasound waves, the bubbles vibrate and gently push the tightly packed barrier cells apart for a few hours, letting medication slide through.

Staying the course

Patients drop out of clinical trials primarily due to logistical burdens, though adverse side effects and physical and emotional distress are also significant factors. When these challenges outweigh the perceived benefits, or if patients (or their families) are uncomfortable with handling complex trial protocols, then participation levels drop.

This problem is especially acute in rare disease clinical trials as patients are often very young, physically disabled, and less able to cope with the travel and disruption associated with visits to sometimes distant clinics.

However, contrary to what might be expected, once rare disease patients are enrolled they tend to be more committed to the trial so drop-out rates are lower than the average. One possible reason is that rare disease therapies are so rare, that motivation to stay the course is higher.

This is particularly important as patient populations for rare disease drug trials are severely limited, so the loss of just one can have a significant impact on the validity of results.

Recognising these challenges, both the FDA in the US and the UK’s MHRA have made significant moves towards creating a more patient-centric approach to clinical trials, including cutting paperwork, supporting in-home treatment, and even aligning trial designs with patients’ needs.

Intravenous (IV) drug delivery would make participation more comfortable. It is used for a wide range of treatments, is easy to set up, less invasive, and allows fast or continuous delivery into a vein then to the entire body. However, medicine must travel through the entire circulatory system, meaning only a small fraction of the total blood volume actually passes by the target receptors in the CNS at any given moment.

So IV-administered drugs struggle to pass through the BBB, but problems emerge before that. As soon as a drug is in the blood, organs like the kidneys and liver immediately begin filtering and excreting it. To force enough medication through to achieve a therapeutic effect, a very high concentration must be present in the blood.

Intrathecal delivery means medicine is injected directly into the cerebrospinal fluid (the fluid-filled space around the spinal cord and brain) so directly through the BBB and instantly into the CNS. It uses smaller doses with fewer total-body side effects.

However, it requires a highly trained specialist, is more invasive (similar to a lumbar puncture), and carries increased risk of infection and other complications; for babies and young children living with a rare disease (which typically impacts motor control, amongst other things) it can be a difficult process and highly traumatic.

Intracranial administration is by far the riskiest approach, due to the proximity to critical, delicate CNS structures.

The gene genie

The range of advanced treatments that fall under the general term gene therapy can be grouped into three types.

The first is gene editing, where DNA itself is modified.

The second is virus-based therapy, where working versions of faulty genes are delivered directly into affected areas.

The third is gene silencing, where mutated genes are prevented from producing their associated toxic proteins. Critically, the gene itself is untouched.

In general, gene silencing causes fewer side effects, and it is highly suitable for monogenic diseases, those caused by a single-gene mutation.

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) are a key gene silencing technology, but they are large and cannot naturally pass through the BBB.

The current clinical standard for delivering ASOs into the CNS is injection directly into the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), but ASOs are large molecules and cannot efficiently cross the BBB on their own. As seen above, they are quickly cleared by the liver and kidneys when delivered intravenously.

So advanced delivery strategies have been developed to allow intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous ASO administration, including the use of transferrin receptors to trigger endocytosis and get those drugs into the CNS.

Conclusion

The blood brain barrier is one of evolution’s greatest achievements, protecting the brain from harmful, blood-borne substances while allowing in necessary supplies of the good stuff.

But neurological diseases are a huge global health challenge, one that cannot easily be addressed by conventional drugs, administered orally or intravenously, that are carried in the blood.

Recent advances in genomics, biology, and computing have given us the understanding and ability to design drugs, and methods of delivering those drugs, that circumvent in one way or another the brain’s self-defence mechanism.

This is especially important for those living with rare diseases, almost all of which have major neurological impacts.

Beyond the challenges of getting drugs into the brain, these patients have further problems with physical drug delivery mechanisms; for key therapies like gene silencing drugs, today’s default approach of injecting directly into the spinal fluid is both risky and uncomfortable.

New and rapidly emerging approaches, based on piggybacking, smuggling, and Trojan horses, are making IV-based solutions once more feasible and cost-effective – very good news for those living with a rare disease.