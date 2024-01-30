How Can Packaging Keep Up With the World of Vitamins and Supplements?

× Expand Shutterstock

In the fast-changing and fast-growing world of vitamins and supplements, can packaging keep up? Cristina Dumitru, Segment Marketing Manager Pharma, at Amcor explores.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the vitamins and supplements market continues to boom. In Europe alone, it’s expected to grow annually by 4.81% over the next four years. This surge in the consumer health space comes as people increasingly turn to supplements and nutritional products to support their mental and physical wellbeing. Now, in the spotlight, is the packaging these vitamins and supplements come in. And it holds more power than you might expect.

Packaging has evolved substantially in this dynamic, fast-growing industry. It’s no longer just a practical means of protecting products, but a key driver to aligning with sustainability commitments and consumer preferences. Given the emergence of new packaging trends and technological advances, this valuable asset can empower consumer health brands and producers to outpace competitors – as long as they are quick to adapt.

The Trends Shaping the Future

Within this sector, there have been a few notable developments in packaging formats. For example, there has been a shift from traditional bottles to blister packs, pouches, and sachets. While blister packs have always been favoured for pharmaceutical products, they’re increasingly common for vitamins and supplements too. That’s due, in part, to consumer preference for user-friendly, convenient designs and features that support on-the-go lifestyles. Single-dose packaging formats eliminate the need to measure the quantity of the supplement, and the likes of blister packs are easier to carry around than bulky bottles. Considering the ageing population, the advancement in senior-friendly blister packs are particularly helpful, while remaining child-resistant.

Similarly, new packaging options are emerging for liquids, powders, and gels. For example, recycle-ready high-barrier sachets and stickpacks, such as Amcor’s High Shield Pharmaceutical laminates offer brands a low-carbon option for targeting busy consumers. Intuitive opening mechanisms are also becoming more sophisticated. Directional tear notches and peelable, re-closeable lidding allow consumers to keep up with their daily intake and re-use packs.

In addition, flexible packaging formats also benefit brands because they’re easier and lighter to ship. That’s especially helpful with the growth of ecommerce in the consumer health space. Portability and durability are key for the end-to-end product journey, while meeting the rigorous standards applied to health products. This has led many manufacturers to investigate advanced packaging with the aim to ensure cost-effectiveness, appeal to consumers and prioritise the health of the planet too.

Both brands and packaging suppliers carry a significant responsibility in driving improved sustainability. The EU’s draft Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is fast-approaching and set to shake up all major industries once approved. It’s currently expected to be in place by 2025 – just one year from now.

The PPWR’s first aim is to reduce the amount of packaging waste throughout EU territory. Its second aim is to help build a more circular economy for packaging. In summary, all packaging will need to be recyclable by design and in practice, and brands will need to incorporate a minimum percentage of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content into their plastic packaging.

While it’s vital to start making changes now, packaging for consumer health products is particularly complex. The journey to finding solutions is something that partnerships with experts such as Amcor can help to facilitate. Navigating the intricacies of recycling systems to ensure that packaging can be properly processed post-use and aligning with regulatory requirements across different markets, all adds a layer of complexity that requires expert support.

Diverse Formats Unlock More Benefits

To address sustainability challenges for consumer health packaging, companies need to move away from PVC, PVDC, packs that combine aluminium with plastic, and several other common materials that are not designed for recycling. Yet, any alternative must possess the same barrier level and performance of their traditional counterparts. Fortunately, the number of formats and flexible materials available to explore is expanding.

Thanks to market-ready solutions, brands can be fast in their innovative efforts to reduce the impact of their packaging. The development of lightweight, recycle-ready materials provide high-barrier protection to maintain product integrity and cater to the increased demand for recyclability, both from consumers and regulatory authorities.

Packaging solutions like those provided by Amcor can support nutraceutical brands in reaching their sustainability goals. Amcor has the technology and expertise to use materials and designs that are easier to recycle, use fewer resources, and reduce overall environmental impact. Amcor’s AmSky blister system offers a mono-PE recycle-ready portfolio of solutions for different barrier needs. Based on HDPE (high-density polyethylene) this PVC-free solution is designed for rigid and flexible recycling streams. In fact, AmSky is the world’s first recycle-ready polyethylene-based thermoform blister solution. It’s also capable of running on existing packaging lines at equivalent speeds to current solutions, with minimal disruption during transition.

Amcor’s development process of nutraceutical packaging started with a keen understanding of the market requirements for more sustainable solutions and consumer engagement. Identifying a gap in the market, the team set goals to innovate without compromising on protection and quality. And with more formats come more benefits. Over the next five years, we’re likely to see an increase in packaging designs that incorporate smart, interactive elements like track and trace, along with digital interfaces that boost consumer engagement. This gives brands the opportunity to collect valuable data (with permission) and provide brand-enhancing information, from personalised dosage recommendations to provenance details for the environmentally curious.

The continued rise of lighter, more e-commerce-friendly solutions such as flexible pouches is also anticipated, as well as increased use of compostable materials and recycled content in a number of sectors (including food and healthcare).

For packaging to truly unlock value in this industry, a shift towards alternative materials, consumer convenience, and technological integration is required. The trajectory must be set towards these goals. This is why Amcor is dedicated to working with partners that are looking to develop future-ready solutions, and are ready to navigate the journey towards sustainability together.