How can phase-appropriate GMPs transform CDMO partnerships?

Rui Teixeira, CDMO director, Suanfarma explores how phase-appropriate GMPs can transform CDMO partnerships.

In today’s CDMO market, the real differentiator is not only capacity or compliance, but also the ability to apply compliance intelligently, accelerating innovation without compromising quality. This is where applying phase-appropriate GMP’s becomes a strategic enabler.

New medicines development is defined by a delicate balance: the need to move fast, the pressure to contain costs, and the obligation to safeguard patient safety. Traditional one-size-fits-all Quality systems often work against this balance, creating bottlenecks and unnecessary overheads in early phases, or exposing programs to risk during late-stage transitions.

Phase-appropriate GMP’s avoids these pitfalls by applying the right level of control at the right time: rigorous where essential, pragmatic where flexibility drives progress of the program.

Precision in technology transfer

Few moments are more decisive in medicine’s development than technology transfer. Moving from lab-scale to pilot and then commercial manufacturing has some risks: process variability, compliance gaps, and potential disruption of clinical supply chains.

Rigid quality models tend to over-engineer early-stage programs, consuming resources that could have been invested in innovation and better process and product understanding. In opposition, insufficient rigor endangers data integrity and could delay approval. Phase-appropriate GMP’s avoids both extremes. It ensures robust control during late-stage scale-up, uniform validation at launch, and efficient knowledge transfer across manufacturing sites.

A mid-sized biotech engaged a leading pharmaceutical CDMO: a multi-facility European company known for combining bioconversion by fermentation (USP), purification (DSP), and chemical synthesis under one roof, to scale a novel fermentation-derived intermediate. By aligning GMP rigor with each phase, they finished technology transfer from lab to pilot in under eight months. The flexible pilot facility, optimised for GMP-relevant scale transitions, helped avoid costly retrofits, cutting usual timelines by 40%, and produced an inspection-ready commercial batch on first attempt.

Driving efficiency and sustainability

Speed and compliance are no longer enough. Investors, regulators, and patients increasingly expect sustainable operations. Phase-appropriate GMP’s contributes directly by embedding efficient technologies early in development.

Continuous processing, low-solvent purification, solvent recovery, and energy-efficient systems are not optional add-ons, they are competitive levers. By adopting these practices, for example, from Phase II onward, companies reduce waste, lower operating costs, and strengthen environmental positioning without jeopardising regulatory readiness.

For example, a CDMO introduced solvent recycling in a cardiovascular drug program from Phase IIb onward. By launch, the process was not only GMP-compliant but also reduced solvent consumption by 40% compared to traditional methods, lowering both environmental footprint and COGS.

Complex molecules, seamless integration

Next-generation therapies rarely fit into simple manufacturing models. Many require hybrid platforms that combine bioconversion via fermentation with advanced chemical synthesis, such as flow chemistry. These integrations are technically demanding and operationally risky, unless supported by phase-appropriate GMP’s application.

A peptide intermediate produced by fermentation was seamlessly integrated into a downstream flow chemistry step to generate the final API. With tailored GMP controls at each phase, the program scaled to commercial volumes without major deviations, delivering a successful regulatory submission and timely launch.

This demonstrates how a flexible, staged approach enables cutting-edge technologies to work together reliably, accelerating access to innovative medicines.

Strategic investment in quality

The essence of phase-appropriate GMP’s lies in aligning quality investment with real project needs. Instead of front-loading compliance costs into early development or adding process controls at the last minute, companies apply resources where they create maximum value.

The result: leaner operations, inspection-ready facilities, and accelerated timelines. All while assuring compliance. In a market where agility defines winners, this approach ensures CDMOs deliver more than capacity: they bring industrial expertise and executional edge.

Compliance that moves with innovation

The pharmaceutical industry is evolving at unprecedented speed. Sponsors demand rapid, reliable, and sustainable paths from molecules to medicine. CDMOs that master phase-appropriate GMP’s smart application stand apart: they provide Compliance that evolves with the program, supports Innovation instead of slowing it down, and ensures patients gain access to new therapies faster, reliably, and responsibly.