The digital drive towards better customer engagement in pharma

Dr Pamela Walker, partner and head of life sciences at Gate One, and Anna Sherriff, principal at Gate One discuss how pharma can use digital tools to inform their marketing strategies and create better customer engagement.

Pharma often lags behind other industries when it comes to using digital as a channel to engage with customers. In fact, until the pandemic hit, there was still a comfortable reliance on using sales representatives and medical science liaisons (MSLs) on the ground to build face-to-face relationships with healthcare providers (HCPs). Multiple lockdowns, however, challenged commercial teams to work with their technology teams and rapidly seek innovative solutions to keep their customers engaged.

The challenges companies faced showed them just how much they needed their digital transformation programmes to deliver, it was no longer just a hard sell from the CTO.

As the opportunities to meet face to face return, digital needs to complement and even enhance human interactions with customers. Regardless of the channels used, HCPs and patients are expecting personalised experiences at scale.

The questions many are now asking on this steep learning curve are:

What kind of future should we be aiming for?

How can technology make a difference?

How fast can we move?

Commercial teams need to design experiences that will help to build a sense of relationship with doctors and patients, by focusing on their needs rather than what digital can do.

Research shows that post product launch, how a company brand is perceived becomes the greatest factor in HCP decision-making. Company perception goes beyond excellent campaign targeting and is influenced by a sense of partnership with sales representatives, support to achieve professional goals, personalised communication, and frequency of engagement across a broad range of channels. Put simply, it’s about understanding and responding to HCP needs.

Figure 1 draws on market research to develop a hierarchy of HCP needs, creating a framework that commercial and medical teams can adapt to their context and then use to prioritise investments in tactics to engage HCPs.

The best tactics need to be designed based on a deep understanding of customer needs and pain points. AbbVie have some strong examples in the market. For example, they use On24, a digital experience platform, to produce and support webinars for their HCPs and run informative non-branded Twitter campaigns to drive positive medical discussions.

How can technology and data make a difference?

Get ways of working across technology and commercial teams right from the start.

Starting with the commercial strategy, work with colleagues in technology to identify the ways you can enhance or accelerate goals. There is no digital strategy without a commercial strategy.

Getting into the detail, digital transformation programmes and omnichannel strategies need to start by being clear about the commercial value they deliver for the business. Establish shared KPIs and hold each other accountable.

Target personalisation at scale as you make use of a richer set of HCP data

Use your CRM systems to capture a richer data set about your customers (where regulations allow) so that you can use this to tailor the experiences you design and execute for them. Your sales representatives and MSLs will be a great source of information. Look for opportunities to build on their insights with marketing engagement tracking (which emails did they read and click through on?), HCP portal data (what did they engage with and why?), event data (which events did they attend and who did they connect with?) and third-party data sources like social media engagement.

As you build a 360-degree view of your customers, you can begin to take advantage of AI and automation to make it easier for your marketing and sales teams to apply insights in the day-to-day actions they take. Good use cases could be:

Optimising frequency of interactions by channel.

Identifying interactions and tactics with the highest impact.

Automated tailoring of content shared with HCPs based on preferences.

Establishing account reviews to assess the impact of tactics relative segments and archetypes.

Engage your customers through digital channels

Research shows that face to face time with sales representatives still has the greatest impact, but there is an opportunity for you to complement these interactions through digital engagement.

For example, as shown in Figure 2, recent data collected for dermatologists identified preferences for:

patient support and patient apps.

informative educational events and products like. webinars, conferences and eMedical education (interestingly online conferences were seen to be equally effective as in person).

pharma apps and websites.

How fast can we move?

It’s important to start by setting a realistic minimum viable digital set up that your markets can meet

Recognise that for some, the first step is simply going to be setting up a better digital portal for HCPs or creating a suite of emails targeted at HCP segments.