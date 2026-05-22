How is Asia-Pacific reshaping global pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain strategy?

Sherma Ellis Daal, brand director – Pharma, Informa Markets, explores how Asia-Pacific is evolving from a low-cost manufacturing base into a global innovation hub, with Singapore leading in advanced pharma capabilities, AI, and next-gen drug delivery.

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Asia-Pacific has evolved beyond being just a low-cost manufacturing base; it's now transforming into an innovation hub. Singapore is the perfect example. Companies aren't just moving here for cheaper production; they're coming for the advanced capabilities in AI, automation, and digital health integration.

The numbers tell the story. AstraZeneca's $1.5 billion ADC facility and AbbVie's $223 million biologics expansion aren't short-term bets, they are strategic commitments to the region's long-term role in global pharma.

What really excites me is the innovation happening in drug delivery. Asia-Pacific is leading development in smart inhalers, wearable injectors, microneedle platforms, and targeted nanocarrier systems. The region isn't just manufacturing products designed elsewhere; it's becoming where next-generation pharmaceutical technologies are conceived and tested. That fundamentally changes the relationship between Asia-Pacific and the rest of the global pharma industry.

What structural factors are driving companies to diversify production into the region?

Market access is the obvious driver. They want to be close to Asia-Pacific's rapidly growing healthcare expenditure. But there's much more to it.

Singapore offers a unique combination: political stability, robust IP protection, extensive trade agreements, and regulatory frameworks that meet the highest global standards. That last point is crucial. Products manufactured here are trusted worldwide, which matters enormously for pharma companies.

The infrastructure is world-class. Government initiatives like Biopolis and EDDC, combined with strong industry-academia collaboration, create an ecosystem that genuinely supports innovation. Singapore is also leading in digital transformation – IT/OT convergence enables real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance that drive operational excellence.

Then there's risk management. I think recent disruptions and an evolving geopolitical landscape have taught everyone not to concentrate manufacturing in single locations. Having distributed capabilities provides the resilience and flexibility that modern supply chains demand. It's about building a more robust global network.

Does this represent a permanent rebalancing away from traditional Western manufacturing hubs, or a complementary expansion?

I see it as complementary rather than replacement. Western hubs will continue leading in certain areas - particularly cutting-edge R&D and specialised manufacturing. What's emerging is a more sophisticated, distributed global network.

Singapore is positioning itself strategically in high-value areas: biologics, advanced drug delivery systems, and personalised medicine. It's not trying to do everything; it's focusing on where it can genuinely excel and where regional presence makes sense.

The industry is getting smarter about manufacturing strategy. Biologics with complex cold chain requirements benefit from regional manufacturing closer to end markets. Clinical trial materials need flexible, agile packaging - Singapore's strength. Meanwhile, certain specialised R&D might stay concentrated in traditional hubs.

What we're seeing is a "best of both worlds" approach, leveraging Western hubs for specific innovations while using Asia-Pacific for scale, market access, and increasingly, for innovation in drug delivery and digital health. The fact that four of the top five global pharma companies have manufacturing here tells you this isn't temporary.

What differentiates Singapore from other manufacturing centres such as South Korea or India?

Each brings distinct strengths. Singapore's differentiation is in regulatory excellence, innovation focus, and its role as a regional hub.

Singapore's adherence to global compliance frameworks means what you manufacture here meets the highest international standards - critical when you're serving multiple markets. The innovation ecosystem is exceptional, with serious investment in AI, machine learning, and digital health integration.

But here's what's really interesting: Singapore acts as an orchestrator. Companies use Singapore for high-value manufacturing and innovation while partnering with China, India, and Malaysia for scale. You get Singapore's quality assurance and regulatory compliance combined with regional partnerships for volume manufacturing.

The focus is deliberately on specialised, high-value work – advanced biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, mRNA platforms, cell and gene therapy. That's where Singapore is building deep expertise, not competing on volume or basic manufacturing.

What barriers - regulatory, cultural, or commercial - still exist for European companies looking to enter the market?

Regulatory complexity is probably the biggest challenge. Unlike the EU's harmonised regulations, Asia-Pacific is a patchwork of different frameworks. Each country has unique requirements and approval processes. Navigating this requires real expertise and resources.

Cultural differences matter too. Business relationships work differently, there's more emphasis on long-term partnerships and trust-building before transactions. Understanding local market preferences is essential, whether that's multilingual labelling, different dosing preferences, or varying patient education approaches.

Commercially, establishing operations in Singapore requires significant investment. Advanced technologies, high-quality standards, and skilled workforce come at a premium. You need to think about long-term ROI rather than immediate cost savings.

Supply chain complexity is real - managing cold chain logistics across diverse geographies with varying infrastructure quality is challenging.

That said, these barriers are manageable. Singapore offers comprehensive support for market entry, and there's a strong ecosystem of partners who can help. Events like Pharmapack Asia exist specifically to help companies navigate these challenges and make the right connections.

Do you expect Singapore to move further upstream into R&D and innovation in the coming years?

Absolutely, and it's already underway. Government initiatives like Biopolis and EDDC are specifically designed to foster pharmaceutical R&D. The investments in AI, machine learning, and automation are creating genuine capabilities in next-generation pharmaceutical development.

Look at the major investments: AstraZeneca's $1.5 billion ADC facility isn't just manufacturing, it's building expertise in one of oncology's most promising areas. AbbVie's biologics expansion brings R&D capabilities with it. These companies are establishing Singapore as centres of excellence for specific therapeutic areas.

Singapore is developing strong capabilities in emerging drug delivery technologies; lipid nanoparticles, mRNA platforms, smart devices like wearable injectors and sensor-enabled autoinjectors. This represents the intersection of pharmaceutical science and digital health, where Singapore has natural advantages.

The growing biotech startup ecosystem - companies like iX Biopharma, Micropoint Technologies, ACM Biolabs - creates a virtuous cycle of innovation. Singapore is strategically focusing on niche, high-value areas where it can be a global leader.

I expect Singapore to increasingly become a destination for pharmaceutical innovation centres, not just manufacturing facilities. That's exactly why we're bringing Pharmapack to it.