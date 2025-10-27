Dr. Uwe Hanenberg, PhD, head of product imple­mentation, Recipharm, will discuss how lyophilisation addresses challenges for cutting-edge therapies.

× Expand Recipharm

The new generation of complex therapeutics making their way through the development pipeline promises both enhanced treatment for patients with chronic conditions, and the potential to address currently unmet treatment needs.

However, the new modalities often used by these innovative therapeutics, such as messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and advanced formulation techniques like lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), often face inherent fragility, posing significant stability challenges. Lyophilisation, or freeze-drying, offers a robust method to enhance the stability of these products and extend their shelf life.

Tailoring success

Effectively lyophilising next-generation therapeutics requires a multi-faceted approach, balancing careful formulation selection with precise process control. Lyophilisation preserves sensitive biopharmaceuticals by removing water through a three-phase process: freezing, primary drying (sublimation) and secondary drying (desorption). This significantly improves long-term stability, often allowing ambient storage, reducing cold chain reliance, extending shelf life and offering increased convenience compared with other stabilisation methods.

A number of factors are key for lyophilisation success:

Excipient selection: Choosing the right excipients is vital for preserving delicate advanced drug products through freezing and drying stresses. Cryoprotectants protect biomolecules during freezing, while lyoprotectants stabilise active ingredients during drying. Both work by replacing water molecules, preventing denaturation and maintaining structural integrity. Common examples include sugars like sucrose and trehalose, and polyols such as mannitol and sorbitol. Excipient selection is highly technical, demanding a deep understanding of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and its specific vulnerabilities. Excipients must be compatible with the API and other formulation components. Analytical tools like differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) help assess thermal properties, guiding cryoprotectant selection, while molecular interaction can be studied using Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) or Raman spectroscopy. Beyond cryo- and lyoprotectants, bulking agents (e.g., mannitol, glycine) provide cake structure, while buffers maintain pH. The precise concentration and ratio of excipients are optimised based on API stability and desired product attributes, often through iterative studies.

Optimising the lyophilisation cycle: Developing a robust lyophilisation cycle demands meticulous attention to each phase. For freezing, controlled nucleation or annealing steps create uniform ice crystals, leading to more efficient primary drying. Primary drying strategies require careful control of temperature ramping and chamber pressure to ensure optimal ice sublimation and prevent issues like cake collapse or melt-back. Shelf temperature must be precisely controlled, staying below the product's critical collapse temperature. Finally, secondary drying protocols must remove tightly bound water, achieving the precise residual moisture content needed for long-term stability without causing degradation. This involves precise control of both temperature and time.

Characterising the lyophilised drug product: Thorough characterisation of the final lyophilised product is essential for quality control and stability assessment. For particulate-based delivery systems, such as complex biologics, dynamic light scattering (DLS) and microscopy measure particle size and distribution, are important for biodistribution. The integrity of the therapeutic molecule is assessed using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) for purity and degradation products, and electrophoresis for protein integrity.

To determine residual moisture content — a key indicator of stability — Karl Fischer titration and thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) are used. Visual inspection assesses cake appearance. Reconstitution time and clarity of the reconstituted solution indicate product quality. Comprehensive stability studies under various storage conditions provide data to establish shelf life and optimal storage.

Lyophilising at commercial scale

Scaling up lyophilisation from laboratory development to full commercial production introduces unique challenges, especially for complex drug formulations. Ensuring consistent quality and uniformity across significantly larger batches is a primary hurdle.

In commercial-scale lyophilisation units, temperature and pressure variations can lead to inconsistent residual moisture and product attributes, directly impacting drug stability. Heat and mass transfer limitations become more pronounced in large systems. This means water vapour travels longer distances, and achieving uniform heat across thousands of vials is difficult, as edge vials often dry faster. This calls for sophisticated control strategies, including meticulous shelf temperature ramps, chamber pressure control and controlled nucleation, to ensure uniform sublimation and desorption rates. Monitoring product temperature in various locations is necessary, as failure to achieve uniformity can result in heterogeneous product quality, with some vials under-dried (instability) and others over-dried (degradation).

For commercial viability, efficient lyophilisation cycle times are crucial. This means balancing process efficiency with product quality, as rushing a cycle can compromise drug integrity. Choosing the right lyophilisation equipment is paramount, from pilot to commercial scale. Process Analytical Technology (PAT) tools offer real-time monitoring and control, improving efficiency and control in larger operations. PAT techniques like Manometric Temperature Measurement (MTM) indirectly measure product temperature and sublimation rate. Wireless product temperature measurement (TEMPRIS) allows detection of primary drying endpoint. Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS) measures water vapour concentration, indicating drying rate and endpoint. Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIR) monitors moisture and temperature within vials. Implementing PAT leads to more efficient cycles, improved product uniformity and enhanced process understanding.

Regulatory bodies worldwide, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Union’s (EU) European Medicines Agency (EMA), impose strict requirements for lyophilised products. This includes comprehensive stability testing and rigorous adherence to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) throughout manufacturing. Integrating regulatory considerations early is critical, as failing to meet guidelines leads to significant delays and costly setbacks. Manufacturers must provide robust data proving the lyophilisation process consistently yields a quality product stable for its stated shelf life.

The future of lyophilisation

Lyophilisation holds immense promise for expanding the global reach of advanced therapies by eliminating the need for cold-chain transport. This ability to overcome logistical hurdles and enhance convenience could significantly reduce healthcare costs and improve patient access worldwide, supporting industry sustainability goals by reducing energy needs.

The field is constantly evolving, with emerging trends like continuous lyophilisation technologies, spray freeze-drying for improved particle engineering and microfluidic approaches for precise particle control. Improved analytical methods complement these advancements, offering deeper insights into lyophilised product characteristics and ensuring enhanced quality and stability assessment.

Successfully navigating the intricacies of lyophilisation development and manufacturing for these cutting-edge therapies requires specialised expertise and robust infrastructure. The complexities of tailoring lyophilisation processes for sensitive next-generation therapeutics often necessitate partnering with specialist contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs). Their deep knowledge and extensive experience are invaluable for overcoming development hurdles, ensuring regulatory compliance, and ultimately bringing these cutting-edge medicines to patients efficiently and reliably.