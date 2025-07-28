How to respond to a pharmaceutical contamination incident

Liz Cornish is the senior digital marketing & brand manager for BA Sciences outlines key steps facility teams can take to investigate, remediate, and prevent pharmaceutical contamination.

× Expand Teacher Photo Shutterstock 2599926993 Medication Warning: Yellow Caution Sign with Scattered Capsules

Even well-managed pharmaceutical facilities can face contamination events. Failures in HVAC systems, improper workstation use, or lapses in protective protocols may lead to products that are unsafe or ineffective. The consequences often go beyond batch loss, exposing the organisation to regulatory scrutiny and putting patient safety at risk. A systematic, well-documented response helps limit the impact and restore control.

Determine the likely source of contamination

Start by assessing potential sources. Contamination can originate from personnel, environmental systems, or equipment, and it often results from more than one contributing factor.

Common causes of contamination include:

Improper use of materials or equipment

Unclean workstations

Unauthorised access

Insufficient HVAC in the building

Damage to walls or flooring

Defective equipment

Improper storage of materials or tools

Insufficient use of personal protective equipment

Inappropriate use of workstations

Conduct Product Testing Although pharmaceutical contamination is relatively uncommon, testing remains a necessary safeguard. Contamination is often identified through routine quality control procedures, and confirming its presence requires validated analytical methods, such as titration, spectroscopy, and chromatography.

Once contamination is detected, additional testing of related compounds, materials, or batches is typically warranted to assess potential spread or cross-contact.

Survey and test the surrounding area

Environmental testing can help identify how the contamination entered and whether it has spread.

This may involve swabbing surfaces such as:

Floors

Countertops

Equipment

Storage areas

Air vents and ductwork

If HVAC contamination is suspected, a technician may need to collect internal samples. A thorough survey helps pinpoint contributing factors and supports corrective action.

Assess the type and level of contamination

Before remediation, facility managers should document key details to assess impact and inform reporting. Consider the following:

Where did the contamination happen?

Who was working in the contaminated area?

How many products were found to contain contaminants?

Which types of contamination were found, and how much?

When did conditions change that may have prompted the contamination?

Who needs to receive a report about the contamination?

These details also guide follow-up actions and preventive measures.

Follow established decontamination protocols

Decontamination should follow all applicable local, state, and federal guidelines based on the facility type and contamination source. These typically include:

Removal of contaminated products

Thorough cleaning of workstations, labs, and manufacturing spaces

Correct storage of uncontaminated materials

Proper disposal of contaminated products

In some cases, third-party professionals may be needed to carry out or verify remediation efforts, particularly when contamination results from improper cleaning of equipment or unsafe storage practices involving personnel.

Verify the area is safe before restarting operations

After decontamination, facilities should conduct follow-up testing to confirm the area no longer poses a contamination risk and is suitable for continued operations.

Retest surfaces and systems, such as:

Walls

Floors

Countertops

Equipment

HVAC equipment

New supplies of materials

If testing reveals ongoing or new sources of contamination, the decontamination process

should be repeated and follow-up testing conducted. Depending on the situation, it may also be appropriate to consult outside experts for further analysis and remediation guidance.

Investigate and correct underlying issues

Once the type, extent, and cause of the contamination are understood, the failures that contributed to the incident can be addressed. Even when personnel are aware of the proper guidelines, minimal oversight can lead to unintentional errors or deliberate shortcuts that compromise safety and cleanliness standards.

Reviewing behaviors, workflows, and policies can help identify lapses. For example, allowing staff members to eat at their desks may introduce contaminants through food and drink. Updates may include additional staff training, enhanced supervision, or equipment upgrades to reduce the likelihood of such issues.

Strengthen processes based on incident findings

Use incident findings to strengthen existing protocols and reduce the likelihood of recurrence. As with a pharmaceutical feasibility study, teams should examine the situation from multiple angles. First, identify how the contamination occurred and where process failures played a role. Then evaluate how long it took to detect the issue and how that timeline could be shortened. Routine environmental testing, internal audits, and employee training can all help flag problems earlier and reduce response time.

Pharmaceutical contamination requires a methodical and well-documented response. Following this checklist can help pharmaceutical production teams isolate the cause, safely contain, and minimise the risk of future incidents.