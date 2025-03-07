International Women’s Day: Celebrating women in pharma

International Women's Day is a day to honour the incredible accomplishments women have made across all industries. Olivia Friett, editor of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, shares insights from women leaders in pharma.

× Expand Graphic Depend Shutterstock 2424808865 happy international womens day banner design Women of different ethnicities standing together

Despite facing inequality through the years, women in pharma have consistently broken barriers, achieved milestones, and paved the way for future generations of leaders and innovators.

Women in history

One of the most iconic women in the history of pharma is Marie Curie, a physicist and chemist. Curie’s discovery of radioactivity and her work with radium and polonium revolutionised cancer treatment. Despite facing gender-based discrimination throughout her career, Curie became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only person to win Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields.

Curie's perseverance in an era where women had little access to higher education and professional research opportunities were nothing less than extraordinary. She laid a foundation for future generations of women in pharma.

The struggle for equality

While Curie’s achievements were groundbreaking, the road to equality for women in pharma was far from smooth. Over the next century, women in the pharmaceutical industry continued to face barriers - ranging from limited educational opportunities to pervasive biases in the workplace.

Even when women began entering universities in bigger numbers, they still struggled to secure leadership positions within pharmaceutical companies and research institutions. Many talented women scientists and professionals were forced to work in the shadows of their male colleagues, or worse, their contributions were often overlooked or attributed to others.

For example, Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin, a British chemist who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1964 for her work on the structure of important biochemical substances, such as penicillin, continued Curie’s legacy. Yet, despite her Nobel achievement, women like Hodgkin and others in the field had to navigate an environment that did not always fully recognise or support their contributions.

Sheryl Johnson, pharma application manager at Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, said: "Being a woman in pharma today means something very different to when I first joined the industry more than 15 years ago. Back then, I was one of a few female faces in the lab, and so 'women in pharma', for me, meant addressing overall representation in technical pharma roles.”

Even in more modern times, the pharmaceutical sector was largely dominated by men, with women occupying a fraction of leadership positions. Cultural stereotypes and workplace inequality were persistent challenges. Women have had to push harder to prove themselves and succeed in a male-dominated field.

Fosca De lorio, vice president, international medical affairs at Vertex, said: “During a university internship, back home in Italy, I learned that as a woman I needed to go the extra mile, I worked much later and longer hours than many of my male colleagues, in order to gain the trust and respect of my professors. Many industries have come a long way since then in terms of equality, and the pharmaceutical industry has too.”

Rising to leadership

The past few decades have marked a dramatic shift in the landscape for women in pharma. As women fought for equal opportunities in education and the workplace, pharmaceutical companies began to see the value in diversity and inclusion.

Gisele Fahmi, director, acquisitions collaborations and divestitures (ACD) at Pfizer said: “From starting as an automation engineer with a biomedical engineering master’s degree to leading at the senior level, I’ve witnessed progress in diversity - though not as fast as we’d hope. Early in my career, I faced exclusion in engineering meetings simply for being a foreign female. However, through strong leadership and a proven track record, I’ve built influence and a voice at the leadership table. While there’s more work ahead, progress is undeniable. Continued learning, growth, and advocacy will drive true equity in pharma.”

More women entered the field, contributing to a more balanced workforce that reflected the diversity of society as a whole. By the late 20th and early 21st centuries, women began to assume more leadership roles within the pharmaceutical industry, a shift that has only accelerated in recent years.

De lorio said: “When I compare the pharmaceuticals industry now to when I started 18 years ago, I now see many more women in leadership positions. When I speak to young women considering a career in the industry, I encourage them, I have seen colleagues rapidly grow their careers in the industry.”

Robin Kumoluyi, global vice president, quality, regulatory and environmental, health and safety, pharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific, said: “My leadership philosophy, especially as a woman in this industry, is centered on empowering people. A culture where everyone is comfortable tackling challenges and finding solutions together fuels scientists to bring next-generation advancements to life.”

Today, women occupy top executive roles in big pharma companies, including C-suite positions.

Emma Banks, CEO of ramarketing, said: “Balancing work and raising three children was challenging, and I felt I wasn't always successful. I've witnessed healthcare inequality and recognised the underrepresentation of women in clinical trials and leadership. I've seen many brilliant women in pharma, but there's still a lack of women in top positions.”

Anna Czubatka-Bieńkowska, head of the project management office, Mabion, said: “Being a woman in the biopharma industry has changed significantly, with increasing female representation in leadership roles. In Poland, 32.8% of companies have at least one woman on the board.”

The challenges that remain

While significant strides have been made, it’s important to acknowledge that gender inequality in the pharmaceutical industry has not been fully overcome.

However, the increasing visibility of women in leadership positions and the success of women-led pharmaceutical companies signal a hopeful future. Industry-wide initiatives that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion are making a positive impact.

Cheryl Kole, vice president, solution strategy and commercialisation, Almac Clinical Technologies, said: “Being a leader in pharma means having the opportunity to directly influence clinical research by driving technological innovations that streamline clinical trials and accelerate the delivery of new therapies. As part of a global company dedicated to advancing human health, I take pride in contributing to research that addresses diseases specific to women, such as breast cancer and autoimmune diseases, which many of us have a personal connection to.”

The future of women in pharma

The progress made by women in pharma over the past century is inspiring, but the journey is far from over. Today, women continue to inspire - whether they are founding companies, discovering life-saving treatments, or advancing the field of pharma. The future holds great promise for even more women in pharma to take on leadership roles, influence the direction of research, and contribute to the continued advancement of healthcare worldwide.

Johnson said: "Women are highly collaborative as leaders, tremendous team-workers, and perfectly suited to the technical environment. Today's and tomorrow's challenges demand more collaboration, more ideas, and more talented leaders, and I see women playing a huge role here.”

As we celebrate the achievements of women, we must also remain committed to furthering gender equality in pharma.

Tara Dougal, brand director, Informa Markets, said: “As an event director for CPHI, being a woman in pharma means driving change through meaningful engagement and championing diverse voices. It's about fostering spaces where women can lead, share their expertise, and inspire the next generation of innovators. I am proud to be part of a team that not only celebrates women's achievements but actively works to shape a more inclusive and balanced industry. On International Women's Day and beyond, it's about ensuring equal representation and creating opportunities for women to thrive in a field that shapes global healthcare and transforms lives.”

Dr. Tara Thompson, vice president of clinical and marketing services at Revelation Pharma, said: "The strides we’ve seen in women’s health particularly over the past decade are not just advancements in science but proof that when women are at the forefront, we drive meaningful change. Our passion for this profession is igniting a lasting transformation, ensuring that equality and innovation go hand in hand in the pharmaceutical industry.”

To all the women who have shaped and continue to shape the pharmaceutical industry – thank you.