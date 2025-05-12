Investing today for the leaders of tomorrow

Scotland’s life sciences sector is a crucial part of the nation’s economy, contributing innovation in areas such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and vaccine manufacture. Jeanette Rigby, director human resources at Valneva Scotland, discusses.

× Expand Valneva Scotland Jeanette Rigby, director human resources at Valneva Scotland.

Recent data shows the sector now contributes almost £10.5bn to the Scottish economy, with life sciences exports worth £4.3bn, and the potential is building. Its strong academic foundation, coupled with a robust talent pool and the Scottish Government’s life sciences strategy, makes Scotland a prime destination for innovation and investment. However, if we are to remain competitive globally, Scottish companies must invest in their people.

This is an area I’m very passionate about as an HR leader in the Scottish life sciences sector. I believe we need to empower our people with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. This emphasis on personal and professional development isn’t just about ticking boxes for diversity or corporate responsibility, it is about strengthening the business overall. As individuals grow, they bring fresh perspectives and insights back into the company, fostering innovation and driving operational excellence. Investment in training also plays a critical role in company culture and retaining talent and creates motivated and engaged employees.

The UK life sciences sector is generating significant volumes of intellectual property, research and talent - and we should nurture that, here in Scotland. By offering compelling career prospects at home with ongoing development opportunities, we will ensure that Scotland remains at the forefront of the life sciences sector.

That is why, I welcome the UK and Scottish Government’s focus on life sciences as a high growth sector. Together, we must prioritise collective partnership between business, academia and the health system within this sector. Ensuring these three pillars are pulling in the right direction has the potential to supercharge skills development, create even more high-quality jobs and, in turn, boost our economy and make our population healthier and happier.

At Valneva Scotland, the country's largest vaccine producer, we have focused on training and development for our highly-skilled workforce at our manufacturing facility in Livingston. Our investment spans multiple disciplines from personal development and people management to streamlining operational processes and industry accreditations. We are dedicated to ensuring our employees, at every level, are equipped with the skills, confidence, and support they need to flourish.

Most recently, we enrolled six rising stars in a prestigious Emerging Leaders Programme. The two-year programme is based around 12 core leadership competencies covering personal, interpersonal, team and organisational skills supported by ongoing mentoring. By participating in the course all six candidates will become well-rounded business leaders equipped to implement high-level initiatives and lead teams effectively.

Ultimately, investment in your people is an investment in the future of Scotland’s life sciences industry and for us that influences our mission of advancing vaccines for better lives. By listening to your team, providing continuous development opportunities and the platform to utilise those skills, you’re building a more sustainable and high performing business.