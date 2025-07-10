Key considerations for clinical trial success

PSI, a global Contract Research Organisation, explains why selecting a global safety database is one of the most critical decisions in managing clinical trial data.

A well-designed safety database is essential for capturing, managing, and reporting safety information, which ultimately supports regulatory compliance and helps protect patient well-being. As trials grow more complex and regulations evolve, the right database solution can improve data integrity, streamline processes, and reduce the risk of delays.

What to look for in a safety database

A comprehensive safety database must, at a minimum, meet regulatory, technical, and operational requirements. On the regulatory side, it should comply with international standards such as ICH E2B(R3), E2F Development Safety Update Report (DSUR), and region-specific requirements, including those from the FDA and EMA. Compatibility with global dictionaries like MedDRA and WHODrug is also essential.

From a technical perspective, sponsors should evaluate whether a cloud-based or on-premise deployment aligns with their infrastructure, security priorities, and operational needs. In making this decision, sponsors must also consider their desired support for different product types, preferred user access controls, and overall hosting requirements. A detailed audit trail of all changes made by users and administrators is mandatory, not only for audit readiness but also to maintain oversight of system modifications.

Sponsors should also confirm whether the licensing agreement includes all future upgrades and enhancements. Otherwise, they may face the burden of a costly and time-sensitive upgrade project within a few years. An unexpected upgrade mandated by a new regulatory requirement or changes on the vendor’s side, such as termination of support of a given product version, may significantly impact the projected costs. License fees determined by the number of Serious Adverse Event (SAE) reports are another example of potential variability. These are initially based on an estimate and might warrant an update during the clinical trial.

Equally important is the ability to support complex case processing workflows. The system should allow configurable access levels, enforce data blinding where needed, and provide tools for monitoring workflow compliance through dashboards, alerts, and custom reports.

When designing a workflow, it’s essential to create or employ a tool for workflow monitoring to facilitate day-to-day oversight over compliance. Several options are available, including scheduled oversight reports, real-time ad hoc listings, dashboards, email notifications, and other tools. No tool can fully replace a responsible human in the loop, though.

Evaluating the vendor

Selecting a database vendor involves more than comparing software features. Consider the vendor's reliability, responsiveness, and ability to support your team throughout the project lifecycle. A transparent costing model is vital to avoid unexpected charges, especially for upgrades or additional licenses.

Make sure the vendor provides a roadmap for future development and takes feedback from users seriously. Their support for software validation, including documentation aligned with Good Automated Manufacturing Practices (GAMP 5), is critical for maintaining compliance in regulated environments.

Looking ahead: Advanced capabilities

Beyond core functionality, the best safety databases offer tools that add real value. Integrated business intelligence features can transform raw safety data into actionable insights through real-time dashboards and scheduled reports. Signal detection tools can help identify emerging safety trends by analysing data from internal and external sources, such as the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) and WHO’s Vigibase.

Futureproofing is also a key consideration. Systems that can incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning will be better positioned to support innovations like natural language processing for narrative data and automated case entry or analysis.

Transition planning and implementation

Implementing a new safety database requires thoughtful planning, especially when transitioning from a legacy system. The vendor should offer support for data migration, system validation, and user training to ensure a smooth transition. In some cases, it may be more efficient to complete existing projects in the old system while initiating new studies in the updated platform.

When reviewing costs, it helps to look at the full system lifecycle, including implementation, operation, upgrades, and eventual decommissioning. Understanding the total cost over time can prevent budget surprises and support long-term planning.

Selecting your vendor

The decision to choose a safety database vendor should be based on a clear understanding of your operational needs, technical priorities, and long-term project plans. Flexibility in database setup and the ability to easily decommission the system after project completion can save time and resources. Costing models also require close attention. Ask whether the license fee includes system development and upgrades, or if those come at additional cost.

Understand all one-time and recurring fees, and review the pricing structure for user licenses, whether it allows for unlimited users, named licenses, or concurrent user access. It is also important to know if the vendor offers access to a product roadmap and a process for requesting new functionality. This transparency shows that the vendor remains responsive to regulatory changes and customer needs.

Finally, evaluate whether the new system adds value by increasing your team’s efficiency or reducing infrastructure demands. When assessing costs, it is helpful to break them down by each phase of the system’s lifecycle, from initial implementation through decommissioning, to ensure a clear view of total investment.

Conclusion

Choosing the right global safety database is not just a technical decision; it is a strategic one. A strong system ensures regulatory compliance, improves team productivity, and supports patient safety across every phase of a clinical trial. By focusing on functionality, vendor reliability, and future readiness, sponsors can make an informed decision that supports both current operations and long-term goals.