Making manufacturing more sustainable

Sonia Schwantes, market and technical development director for NewAge Industries, looks at reducing Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions innovatively.

Sustainability is a complex concept that covers far more than most realise. At AdvantaPure, we understand, from the social to the environmental issues the world at large contends with, the details of the sustainability discussion. Because of this, we continue to travel the journey of incorporating sustainability within, not only our company overall, but also at the product level.

AdvantaPure’s efforts have been rewarded with the award of the prestigious platinum EcoVadis rating. However, in light of our robust initiatives to reduce energy and water consumption, optimise production processes, and more, we remain grappling with questions that challenge us to do more and move more expediently toward increasingly focused goals.

While there exists a great incongruence in the knowledge of the areas that wholistically comprise sustainability and a lower allocation of resources for supporting these practices, the manufacturing industry, small to medium sized operations, need not lose focus but remain diligent. For companies representing the often-maligned plastics industry responsibility remains even more critical.

For AdvantaPure as a mid-size manufacturing organisation, we approached the challenge by taking small steps. We started with installing solar panels. Then we moved toward implementing recycling programs to become a zero-landfill organisation. Implementing efficient manufacturing equipment and EV charging stations came next. Now, we have released our first environmentally friendly product line - AdvantaBio with its first product EcoFlex thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) tubing. This bio-based tubing provides a 15% reduction in product carbon footprint (PCF) while maintaining the same regulatory standards and functions as traditional TPE tubing. Thus, taking small steps and building on each efficiently and measuredly creates a path forward. We’ll dive deeper into how you can achieve similar results later.

Where to begin

As countries continue to implement stricter regulations on packaging, chemicals, and organisational transparency, we encourage education. Understanding what is possible for companies like yours is a great way to strategically create programs, even with limited resources.

With the rise of single-use technologies (SUTs), it is expected that sustainability-focused organisations look to control and reduce their Scope 1 and Scope 2. The difficulty comes in Scope 3, where action depends heavily on the supply chain, a complex network that may not always readily pass along information. Partnering with transparent suppliers that provide regular reporting on their sustainability efforts is one way to make headway in Scope 3 compliance.

Sustainability at the start

Many organisations adding capacity now start their sustainability journey with the facility itself, integrating technology to collect data in real-time and automate processes. Traditional buildings and construction create 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions. There are many opportunities to reduce this by working with architecture, engineering and construction companies to explore and implement sustainable designs. From the concrete you use to the green spaces outside, even considering things such as LED lighting in the offices, can aid in reducing energy and water usage, to provide a healthier work environment for employees while allowing for a design that meets the needs of the process and optimises workflow for further carbon footprint reduction.

The biopharma and pharma sector is responsible for around 4.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In perspective, this number is higher than that of the automotive sector. Fortunately, over 80% of pharmaceutical firms have set targets to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, reflecting a growing recognition of the responsibilities these companies bear in mitigating climate change.

What about supply chain?

Another area of focus is the supply chain. Logistics teams are looking at vehicle types and fuel alternatives such as EV or biofuels. The difficulty, however, is in the infrastructure. A steady supply of biofuels can be challenging to secure, and in many areas, access to charging stations is limited or not well-maintained. While the desire to bring change exists, it requires cooperation from all sectors to become reality.

The SUT middle ground

The transition from multi-use stainless steel systems to ‘one-and-done’ plastic systems several years prior has come with some pros and cons. These plastics are difficult to recycle due to biohazard risks and may stay in the environment for centuries. However, they do offer quantifiable cost savings, cleaner processing and savings in the areas of labour, etc. Many companies are taking steps to look at how to best utilise SUTs. From exploring bio-based materials to utilising multi-use systems in less critical areas, there is a growing need for options that are prioritising patient safety and environmental health.

Using The EcoFlex Template

If your manufacturing process uses plastics, it is beneficial to learn about renewable feedstock options and recycling. Many common plastics, like polyethylene and polypropylene, can now be sourced from bio-based feedstock such as used cooking oil instead of fossil fuels. Because the original feedstock uses the same chemical structure, the result is a more environmentally friendly ‘drop-in’ replacement with no change in form, fit, or function of the final product. With the feedstock option, we were able to take a flagship product, AdvantaFlex, engineered for applications such as aseptic sealing and welding, and create the EcoFlex tubing with no change to the end-product but a 15% reduction in PCF.

Moving small and slow

It is clear that businesses of all types should embrace sustainability practices across every facet of their operations. By doing so, they not only strengthen their own long-term performance and resilience, but also create meaningful benefits for their stakeholders, communities, and the environment. Leaning on others in your own industry, who are leading the way can provide support and ideas.

Additionally, embracing sustainability does not require sweeping, immediate transformation. Meaningful progress can be achieved through small, measured steps that deliver tangible benefits. Over time, the cumulative impact of these deliberate actions can drive substantial and lasting positive change.