Managing growth in high-tech industries

The UK government's plan to nearly double annual investment in advanced manufacturing means leaders face unprecedented pressure to scale rapidly while maintaining operational excellence. Nick Petschek, managing director EMEA, Kotter International discusses.

× Expand Melinda Nagy Shutterstock

Though significant funding creates opportunity, the looming ambiguity around implementation timelines, sector prioritisation, and workforce implications will take its toll on organisations across the UK's pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape if they fail to embrace adaptability and change management strategies.

There are several strategies leaders can adopt to ensure they handle rapid growth without losing operational effectiveness or cultural cohesion.

Why engaged teams drive industrial growth

Research shows that businesses experiencing high uncertainty, like those facing accelerated investment-driven transformation, show increased levels of fear and anxiety. Decision-making paralysis therefore quickly becomes the norm rather than the exception.

Many factories have also struggled to realise the full benefits of automation due to skill gaps, leading to lower-than-expected production and efficiency. AI-powered technologies will further amplify this challenge, as they require specialised knowledge to operate and optimise. As a result, the percentage of jobs in the industrial sector requiring advanced technical skills has risen, and this trend will accelerate with this increased investment.

However, the real challenge is psychological. Fast-paced change often triggers what we call "survive" instincts: fight, flight, or freeze. When employees can't fight or flee from technological disruption, they often freeze, creating paralysis when agility is most needed.

Workers who understand the "why" behind decisions and have a role in shaping responses are more likely to stay engaged and proactive. This engagement becomes the foundation for identifying opportunities amid challenges, transforming disruption from a crisis into a competitive advantage.

What future-ready leadership looks like

In a sector experiencing both technological and cultural disruption, executives must master "dual-speed leadership," the ability to accelerate innovation while preserving operational excellence. This requires moving beyond traditional command-and-control approaches to mobilise more leadership from more people throughout the organisation. During uncertain and turbulent times, success comes from building distributed leadership capability and a team that can respond quickly to emerging opportunities and threats.

The most successful pharmaceutical manufacturing executives are able to create "structured flexibility,” which means building organisational resilience that can thrive through uncertainty without creating chaos. This requires fostering adaptability as a core capability while maintaining the precision and reliability that the sector demands.

Three cultural pillars every future-ready leader must embrace

1. Leveraging the past while building the future

Capital-driven growth creates a perfect storm for cultural erosion: either holding on too tightly to the past or overlooking its value entirely. When scaling at speed, the natural tendency is to focus on systems, processes, and technology while neglecting the human elements that hold that organisation together can leave the people powering that long-term growth feeling overlooked.

Preventing cultural erosion starts with two key steps. First, identifying and preserving the core values and practices that define your company and should remain central as it evolves. Second, simultaneously evaluating and updating that must adapt for the growth to be successful. This requires building a "guiding coalition" of influential culture carriers from across the company who champion both transformation and cultural evolution.

2. Scenarios, experiments, and empowerment

Incorporating scenario planning and tactical skills into company culture is one way to build a guiding coalition. Management should provide frontline workers with problem-solving frameworks that encourage adaptability, whether responding to unexpected equipment integration challenges or adjusting production schedules due to new technology rollouts.

3. Change capabilities

Beyond technical training, leaders must proactively empower employees to identify when they need to pivot and develop their “change muscles” ensuring that adaptability is a skill across the entire business.

By normalising strategic pivots and equipping employees with skills to navigate them instead of relying on reactive responses, teams can focus on developing both short-term and long-term solutions, ensuring resilience across the organisation.

Resilience starts with culture

The UK’s £40 billion investment in advanced manufacturing is a mandate for evolution. But money alone won’t drive success. The manufacturers that emerge stronger will embed adaptability into their culture, empower leaders at every level, and engage their workforce not as passive recipients of transformation but as active architects of it.

Leaders must resist the urge to focus solely on technology and infrastructure. The real competitive advantage lies in building organisational muscle for change—anchored in purpose, fuelled by transparency, and driven by people. By cultivating this kind of structured flexibility, pharma manufacturers can navigate uncertainty with confidence and convert disruption into durable progress.