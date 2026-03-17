Opportunity over obligation: ensuring safer pharma facilities

Michael Pfeifer, senior expert adaptive safety and Alexander Kurdas, expert for machinery and electrical safety, TÜV SÜD, share insights on ensuring safer pharma facilities.

× Expand TÜV SÜD iaHAZOP significantly reduces the barriers of conventional risk management concepts. In addition, iaHAZOP ‘understands’ complex interactions.

Pharmaceutical processing is complex, highly regulated, and constantly evolving. Traditional risk assessments often fall short in capturing live operational threats. TÜV SÜD’s interactive HAZOP (iaHAZOP) offers a smarter solution: a digital risk management platform built on the proven HAZOP method which centralises critical safety data and transforms static insights into actionable intelligence. For pharma manufacturers, this means safer processes and greater operational stability while also offering flexibility.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, where deviations can lead to costly recalls or even patient harm, risk and compliance management is ideally dynamic and operating in near real-time. But conventional HAZOP studies are static in nature and often lack in data scope. The isolated risk assessments may overlook emerging hazards triggered by changes in equipment, procedures, or external conditions.

iaHAZOP bridges this gap. By connecting live sensor data, digital twins, and digitalised safety knowledge, it provides a constantly updated picture of potential hazards and operational malfunctions in each plant. Whether during process design or daily operations, the platform enables immediate risk evaluation and supports in finding preventive actions before problems escalate. It can also support documentation tasks to prove that operational responsibilities were continuously fulfilled.

Integrating Intelligence: The Core Components of iaHAZOP

At the heart of iaHAZOP lies a suite of intelligent tools that turn disparate data into actionable insights:

Digital twins: These virtual plant models simulate the behaviour of systems and processes within pharmaceutical production lines. They help forecast the effects of changes or anomalies, supporting predictive maintenance and process optimisation.

Real-Time sensors: Data from pressure, temperature, flow, and chemical composition sensors feeds into iaHAZOP, enabling live comparisons with acceptable thresholds and safety margins established according to regulatory data.

Knowledge graphs: These structured mappings of relationships between equipment, procedures, hazards, and previous incidents form the knowledge backbone of iaHAZOP. They draw from past HAZOPs and expert input to contextualise new findings.

Hazard rules: Encoded safety principles based on physical and chemical properties allow the system to identify risks automatically, even when system configurations change.

Regulatory integration: iaHAZOP includes relevant compliance benchmarks, ensuring that ongoing operations remain within pharmaceutical safety and quality frameworks, such as Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

Live risk assessment in action

The pharmaceutical sector demands adherence to rigorous standards of hygiene, temperature control, and chemical stability. In such a tightly regulated environment, undetected system deviations can have severe consequences. iaHAZOP’s live analysis allows for:

Faster Incident Response: When a component malfunction or a severe process deviation occurs, iaHAZOP flags it immediately, prioritising based on possible consequences associated with the event and enabling swift mitigation before product integrity is affected.

Enhanced Maintenance Planning: The platform assigns a "Health Score" to critical components by combining historical maintenance records with current operational data. This approach improves predictive maintenance that reduces downtime.

Adaptive Safety Checks: As production switches between drug formulations or scales output, iaHAZOP adjusts its risk evaluations accordingly. This is especially valuable in modular pharmaceutical production settings.

Improved Last Minute Risk Analysis (LMRA): Technicians performing maintenance or adjustments receive up-to-date safety information aligned with actual system conditions, reducing the risk of human error or oversight.

Preventable failures

In a case example, a facility experienced a steam release incident during routine valve maintenance, injuring personnel due to overlooked residual pressure. iaHAZOP, by comparing real-time sensor data with digital twin simulations, could have highlighted the discrepancy and prevented the accident.

In another case, a minor leak caused by valve erosion was not visible in control room data, where its possibility could have been understood, if the information had been widely accessible. The misalignment led to an explosion during an uncommon process phase. iaHAZOP’s unified data model would have revealed the inconsistency, prompting preventive measures.

Embedded expertise

As experienced personnel retire, the pharmaceutical industry faces a widening skills gap. Many risk-related insights are built on years of operational know-how — knowledge that is often undocumented and at risk of being lost. iaHAZOP helps preserve this expertise through its integrated knowledge graphs and historical process data.

By embedding lessons from past incidents, expert analysis, and formalised rules into its system, iaHAZOP allows less experienced operators to access expert-level insights. This not only enhances confidence and decision-making on the production floor but also shortens onboarding time for new employees. In this way, iaHAZOP acts as both a real-time guide and a long-term knowledge repository, crucial in an era where continuity and training are as critical as compliance.

Strengthening resilience across plant types

Whether in modular production units or large-scale facilities, iaHAZOP adapts to the specific architecture and workflow of each plant. Modular setups, often used in personalised medicine or small-batch therapies, require frequent configuration changes. Each modification introduces new risks. iaHAZOP reassesses these dynamically, helping teams stay ahead of safety challenges.

In larger installations, operational knowledge is often spread across various departments. iaHAZOP connects these knowledge silos, aligning data from engineering, quality assurance, and operations under one cohesive framework. This transparency streamlines compliance and fosters a culture of shared responsibility.

Digital transformation at your own pace

One of iaHAZOP’s most practical features for the pharmaceutical industry is its scalability. Facilities at different stages of digital maturity can implement the system in phases. This flexibility is critical in pharma, where validation cycles and regulatory approvals often delay wholesale system overhauls. iaHAZOP respects these constraints while laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected risk culture.

From obligation to opportunity

For many in the pharmaceutical sector, compliance is viewed as a set of requirements to be met. iaHAZOP helps transfer this mindset by embedding compliance directly into daily operations and turning regulatory alignment into a strategic asset.

The software facilitates easier preparation for audits and inspections by maintaining a detailed digital trail of decisions, incidents, and corrective actions. This significantly reduces the time and effort spent on documentation. By automating routine compliance checks and surfacing deviations early, it enables organisations to move from reactive responses to proactive assurance — ensuring compliance becomes a driver of operational excellence.

A smarter and safer future for pharma

Pharmaceutical manufacturers must navigate a complex web of regulatory, operational, and safety demands — all while innovating at speed.

By uniting real-time data, expert insights, and digital process models, TÜV SÜD’s iaHAZOP helps pharma companies make informed decisions faster, minimise disruptions, and uphold the highest standards of safety. In an industry where every second and every detail count, iaHAZOP turns risk into readiness for the future.