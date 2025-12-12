Q&A: The latest innovation in tablet press

European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer was invited to the NEXTEN event, hosted by IMA Active at Villa Erba on Lake Como, Italy, where the latest innovation in the tablet press portfolio was revealed. Olivia Friett spoke to Luca Cavazzini, sales & marketing director at IMA Active, about the company’s newest developments.

× Expand IMA Active

What inspired the development of DOMINA and SOLIDA?

Our journey in compression started over 30 years ago with the real COMPRIMA that still today is still a real innovation in the tablet press field.

Through the years with the development of the PREXIMA Series, with three other models, we always keep in our mind the target to become an important player in this field and to never stop in development and innovation.

To be a player in the field is down to the strategy to complete as much of our portfolio as possible. With the production of SOLIDA and DOMINA, our portfolio is now complete portfolio for the market.

How would you say they fit into your portfolio?

We now have the complete range of PREXIMA with SOLIDA and DOMINA.

DOMINA is a modular technological platform that makes possible to build an ideal configuration to perfectly compress any powder into any tablet. So, now we have a complete range of machines.

It’s designed with an eye to Pharma 4.0, so it is easily adaptable to production environments and thanks to its small footprint, DOMINA can be perfectly integrated in existing product environments.

SOLIDA is designed for seamless integration into modern, digitalised production environments, with the ability to adapt, learn and support continuous improvement.

The machine is operator-friendly as it has guided procedures through an intuitive HMI to ensure smooth operation and reduce the risk of human error.

SOLIDA is built to evolve, allowing for efficient functional upgrades that adapt to changing production needs.

How does it feel to host this event in such an iconic place like Villa Erba?

Let’s say that the message that we want to give to our customer, is that we always look for the best for them. We could have organised this event in our factory - showing the machine there, showing installation.

I think that to make an event here in this environment, in this place, it gives and makes the customer feel that we are really trying to treat them as they deserve.

We want to give the best to the customer, not only in terms of equipment, machine service, whatever you want, but even the social element and showing them that we really take care of them and we want to give the best to them.