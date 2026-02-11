Q&A: International Women and Girls in Science Day

To mark International Women and Girls in Science Day, Olivia Friett has spoken to women about their journey to leadership in pharma.

Dr. Karolina Afors, medical director, Medherant

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

My interest in science was not sparked by a single event or a dramatic light-bulb moment. If anything, it grew quietly perhaps a little stubbornly over a period of time. I did not come from a scientific or medical family, so this was never a path that felt pre-determined for me. Science became something I discovered on my own terms, driven more by curiosity.

At school, I was interested in science but by no means excelled at science. What really appealed to me was its breadth. It was never one thing. Science could be clinical, analytical, creative and human. It could lead to the operating theatre, the lab, policy, innovation, or entirely new spaces in between.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

One of the most persistent challenges I have faced as a woman in science has been the normalisation of having to repeatedly prove credibility. This became particularly apparent early in my career, when I gravitated towards surgery after initially training in medicine. At the time, surgical environments were markedly male-dominated, and progression often required a thick skin, resilience, and frequently going above and beyond to establish credibility in ways that were perhaps less commonly expected of male peers.

These experiences included being assumed to be more junior than I was, having my expertise questioned, or needing to justify interdisciplinary work that did not fit neatly into traditional academic or clinical silos. As a clinician–scientist working across surgery, pain science, digital health, and drug development, breadth was often viewed with suspicion rather than recognised as a strength. Yet I deliberately sought out these opportunities to broaden my expertise and perspective. Combining hard work and persistence allowed me to build depth alongside breadth.

Those early experiences shaped how I now approach science and medicine. I stopped trying to fit an existing mould and instead focused on building work that reflects how I think and practise. With a focus on delivering meaningful, real-world outcomes in women’s health, which remains my primary focus and motivation.

What advice would you give to young women or girls considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

If you are drawn to science but feel uncertain, that hesitation is not evidence that you do not belong, but rather that you are stepping outside your comfort zone.

My main piece of advice would be to actively seek out mentors and collaborators who support you, but who also challenge you. Science is not a solo endeavour, it is a team sport. Progress comes from sharing ideas, questioning assumptions, and being exposed to different viewpoints you may not have considered on your own. The right mentors can open doors and help you reach your true potential, but do not wait for permission. Science needs people who ask different questions and challenge established assumptions. If you are curious, persistent, and prepared to do the work, you already belong.

Krishnaveni Doddi, scientist - analytical R&D, Neuland Labs

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

As a student, I was fascinated by how science works in everyday phenomena, from the chemistry behind a simple reaction to the biological mechanisms that sustain life. Science never felt like memorising facts, it felt like solving puzzles.

The turning point came when I started my professional career as a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry and I realised that science wasn’t confined to textbooks or classrooms, it was alive in laboratories, industries, and real-world problem-solving. Seeing scientists apply their knowledge to create impact, whether through innovation, research, or technology, helped me realise that science could be more than an academic interest it could be a meaningful and fulfilling career. That understanding transformed my curiosity into commitment towards career in science.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

One of the most significant challenges I’ve faced as a woman in science is navigating moments of self-doubt, especially in environments where women are underrepresented with the subtle biases. I have often felt disappointed when growth opportunities were delayed because I had to take breaks during maternity, which impacted my career progression despite meeting all the required criteria. What helped me overcome these obstacles was a combination of perseverance, mentorship, and self-belief. This is especially true at Neuland, my current employer, where there are a number of supportive programs for women, including period leave, maternity leave, child care support and these have eased some of these pressures we face as women.

Neuland also played a pivotal role in my career progression—by giving me the opportunity to take on expanded responsibilities and lead a team since 2023, the organisation helped me boost confidence, strengthen my leadership skills, and open doors to even bigger opportunities. This trust and support empowered me to grow beyond my limitations and continue evolving in my scientific career.

What advice would you give to young women or girls considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

My sincere advice to every woman aspiring to build a career in science is to stay curious, stay enthusiastic, and remain engaged in learning and innovation—even when the journey presents hurdles. Science needs your questions, your perspective, and your voice. Confidence grows with experience, not before it. Don’t wait to feel ready; take the first step and keep moving forward.

Laurie Kurihara, senior director, product development, at Integrated DNA Technologies

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised it could become a career?

My curiosity about nature, evolution, and selective breeding drew me to the life sciences early on. As an undergraduate, I worked in a molecular biology research lab, and the mentorship I received there inspired me to pursue a PhD. A seminar on recombinant insulin—and its impact on human health—was the moment I realised I wanted a career focused on applying scientific advances to improve lives. After graduate and postdoctoral work in molecular genetics, genomics, and functional gene knockout studies, I transitioned into biotech R&D. Today, as Senior Director of Product Development at Integrated DNA Technologies, I lead teams developing next generation sequencing technologies that expand access, improve data quality, and accelerate discovery across applications.

What is one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

During my postdoctoral research, I became a new mother and quickly encountered the intense work‑life balance challenges many parents face. My mother moved to support me through that first year, but when she suddenly became ill and passed away, I lost my primary support system. With extended family far away, my spouse and I learned that shorter commutes and flexible schedules were essential to maintaining balance. My advisor offered guidance that stayed with me: women can do it all—just not always at the same time. That perspective allowed me to focus on what mattered most in each season without burning out.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but are unsure whether they belong?

I’ve been fortunate to learn from many strong women throughout my education and career, and their example reinforced that women absolutely belong in science—especially in the life sciences, where nearly half of researchers are women. I’ve never felt that gender limited my work, my career progression, or my professional relationships, and collaborating with R&D teams to develop new technologies has been incredibly rewarding. And for those who love science but don’t picture themselves in a lab, a technical background is a powerful foundation for roles in business development, marketing, and other areas critical to bringing innovations to market.

Vicky Chow, senior global marketing manager, Aldevron

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

I've honestly been fascinated by science for as long as I can remember, before I knew it was called science or that it could actually be a job. From being a little girl, I had an innate love and curiosity for nature - firstly animals, then plants, fungi, rocks and eventually how everything in this world works together. I was drawn towards science subjects at school and into my higher education, allowing me to see the world at a molecular level. I realised that my passion could become my job when I became a forensic scientist, seeing science applied in real life - real peoples' lives - was when this became more than something I enjoyed, it became something I could make a true impact with. Today, as I lead the marketing efforts in Europe for Aldevron, that same scientific thinking underpins how I connect science with real world outcomes that improve real people’s lives.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

Being underestimated - especially during times when my career was evolving, there can be an assumption that if you are not actively working at the bench, you are somehow less technical or less credible. What helped me to overcome this is confidence in my own abilities and experiences - I know my science, I know my markets and I've learned not to dilute that or apologise for it. In my case, owning the fact that deep science and commercial acumen can and should go hand in hand. Also finding managers and mentors who allowed me the space to grow and learn has been pivotal in my career. At Aldevron, I bring that perspective everyday - bridging scientific understanding with strategic and commercial thinking to create an impact that genuinely matters.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

There's no such thing as a typical scientist, and no single way to have a career in science. Your natural curiosity, critical thinking and ability to connect ideas are enough. If you feel uncomfortable or out of place, this doesn't mean that you don't belong, it usually means that you are growing - and that's exactly where you should and deserve to be. Organisations like Aldevron need diverse scientific thinkers across all roles - from the lab to leadership - and there's space for many different journeys.

Lucia Kovac, head of analysis, Ofichem

What first sparked your interest in science, and when did you realise it could be a career path?

My love for science started with curiosity. I was always reading, asking questions, and wanting to understand how the world works. From a young age, I was drawn to the natural sciences because discovery felt meaningful, it was a way to help people by creating something new or improving what already exists. Choosing chemistry allowed me to turn that curiosity into a profession, combining passion with real-world impact. Over time, I realised that science isn’t just a career path; it’s a way of thinking, problem-solving, and contributing to society in a very tangible and lasting way.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges came after my studies, when I realised how competitive the field can be and how difficult it is to balance a scientific career with family life, particularly during maternity leave. There were moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, but what truly helped me was the people around me. I was fortunate to have supporting mentors, both women and men, who believed in me, encouraged my growth, and reminded me that careers are built over time. Their trust helped me stay confident, resilient, and focused on the bigger picture.

What advice would you give to young women or girls considering a career in science who aren’t sure they belong?

Today, girls and young women have more support than ever to study what truly interests them and that’s something to embrace. My advice is to explore: visit schools or universities you’re interested in, talk to students or alumni, and don’t hesitate to ask teachers or professors questions about study programs and career options. Seek internships early to understand what different paths look like in practice. Most importantly, find a mentor or someone you trust who can guide and support you. If you’re curious and willing to learn, you absolutely belong in science.

Dr. Dominique Allwood, chief executive of Imperial College Health Partners

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

My interest in science was sparked early on by curiosity about people rather than molecules. Don't get me wrong, I loved chemistry and biology but I was more fascinated by why some people stay well while others don’t, and how much of health sits outside hospitals and healthcare settings. Medicine was my initial route in, but when I discovered public health and population health I realised I could draw on science for a career not just about treating illness one patient at a time, but about the bigger picture of health and healthcare.

That perspective is what ultimately drew me into health innovation and my current role as CEO of Imperial College Health Partners – the health innovation network for North West London. I saw how research, data, and new technologies could be translated into practical change to improve health at scale.

I enjoy supporting the adoption of evidence-based innovation, convening our partners across health systems, and focusing on solutions that improve outcomes at population level. Seeing science move from insight to implementation is very rewarding.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

One ongoing challenge is navigating environments where leadership still often looks and sounds quite different from me: whether that’s being the only woman in the room, someone from an ethnic minority background, being one of the youngest (or looking like one of the youngest!), or someone whose expertise doesn't fit neatly into a single box. Mine spans clinical practice, public health, innovation and more. Early on, I sometimes felt pressure to prove my credibility in a single area. What helped was finding mentors and sponsors who valued my attributes and breadth, rather than seeing these as weakness, and in rooms I find myself in being curious and really listening but also learning to trust my own voice. I’ve also become more comfortable with the idea that leadership doesn’t have to look 'traditional' to be effective. My style has evolved to lead through collaboration, valuing diversity of all types and convening others around a shared mission and that approach has been shaped by many role models.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

Don’t feel you have to have your entire career mapped out. Many of the most impactful roles I've had have evolved or didn’t exist previously or sit at the intersections of disciplines. Science needs diverse perspectives across a range of areas that include more ’traditional’ settings but in also in innovation, leadership, policy and system design.

I’d also say seek out people who are generous with their time to learn from, ask questions with humility and curiosity, and remember that confidence often follows action rather than the other way around. Build it through doing things and making a difference even if it's stating small. If you care about making the world fairer, healthier or more sustainable, there is a place for you in science and the field will be better for you in it!

Dr Emma Jones, lead scientist - In Vitro Neurobiology, Medicines Discovery Catapult

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

I was always inquisitive and enjoyed science at school, but a ‘moment’ that really excited me was the cloning of ‘Dolly the Sheep’ when I was about 16. One of the scientists involved came to my school to speak about it, and it definitely inspired me to study life sciences. Later, while studying neuroscience, I developed a passion for understanding how the brain works, what goes wrong in disease, and how I can use this knowledge to help develop new medicines.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

Scientific research is so fast‑paced that stepping away for a significant period, such as for maternity leave, can be challenging. I found it difficult to balance the demands of research with starting a family, however, I was fortunate to have a supportive manager and access to affordable childcare, which really helped.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

There’s a place for everyone in science, and so many different types of scientific career options. The key is to find what sparks your passion and to follow that! My advice would be, if you can, to find a friendly mentor to help guide and support you along the journey.

Orfhlaith Byres, director of technical operations, Leica Biosystems

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

I didn’t grow up imagining a career in science, despite the persistent encouragement from my parents to become a doctor. At school, no single subject stood out as a clear “calling”, until I began choosing my GCSEs and realised there was a definite STEM thread running through my preferences — Triple Award Science, Technology, and Geography. I was drawn to subjects that balanced creativity with rigour, where you had the freedom to design and explore rather than simply follow instructions.

The moment I realised science could become a career came when I first stepped into a real laboratory. Being part of an experiment that generated data — and seeing how that data could ultimately translate into meaningful advances in healthcare — was transformative. It helped me understand that work done at the bench can directly influence patient care. That sense of purpose, and the desire to contribute to something with real impact has stayed with me throughout my career.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

One of the earliest challenges I faced as a woman in science was the lack of visible female role models in senior scientific roles; it was difficult to picture a path forward when I rarely saw someone who looked like me in the positions I aspired to. That absence fed a sense of imposter syndrome and made it harder to balance being taken seriously with being seen as approachable.

A turning point for me was developing a stronger sense of self‑awareness. Instead of feeling frustrated that my communication style was interpreted differently from my male colleagues, I focused on understanding the environment and how to succeed authentically within it. What made the biggest difference was building a network of supportive colleagues who offered timely, honest feedback. Through that, I learned to set boundaries early, communicate with clarity, and trust that professionalism doesn’t require overextending yourself or reshaping who you are.

Those experiences have shaped how I work and lead today, and they’ve strengthened my commitment to mentoring others, so they don’t have to question whether they belong.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

Don’t believe 100% of what you think. Doubt and self‑questioning are normal, not a sign you don’t belong. Science has countless paths and no single ‘type’ of person who succeeds in it. Lean in, take action, trust your abilities, and follow your curiosity — you may be surprised by how naturally you find your place.

Leslie Kerr (Leica Biosystems Director II of Applications – Americas) was the first person who helped me see beyond imposter syndrome back in 2017. Watching her lead a training course with such confidence and authenticity was incredibly inspiring, and hearing her own development story showed me what was possible. When I asked her for mentorship, she didn’t hesitate — her support helped me find my voice, and her influence has stayed with me ever since.

Rebecca Coutts, senior director of pharmaceutical development, PCI Pharma Services

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

My interest in science was sparked in school. I had a wonderful chemistry teacher who made science come alive with flamboyant experiments, often involving a Bunsen burner and colourful chemical reactions. My love of science inspired me to study pharmacy and, as I learned more about the sector, I was drawn to laboratory research environments specifically. While studying for my PhD, I had the opportunity to develop inhaled drug products, which made me realise the positive impact that advances in science can have on patient lives. The experience helped cement my decision for a career in the pharma industry.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

As a woman there have been times where health and safety restrictions have prevented me from working directly with certain drugs, often during early phase development when full toxicological information was not available. Industry progress in the handling of potent compounds – as well as infrastructure enhancements, such as PCI Pharma Services building a containment facility for handling highly potent drugs – have enabled me to consistently work directly in a manufacturing environment, helping to develop new potent drug products for evaluation in clinical trials.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

Follow your passion, keep learning, and explore new ideas and opportunities. Studying science can be exceptionally rewarding, and the pharmaceutical sector in particular can provide wide-ranging opportunities for young women drawn to a career in science. Being part of an industry that is continually advancing and developing new treatments – including many that literally save lives – is both satisfying and gratifying.

Katerina Leftheris, Ph.D., director, Enhanced Genomics

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

Going through school, I was fascinated by math, biology, chemistry and physics. Then in college I naturally gravitated toward the sciences. I had a wonderful professor whose organic chemistry class ignited my interest. I knew then I wanted to be a chemist, or to use chemistry to solve biological challenges.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

I joined a large pharma company after a postdoc as one of only seven female chemists in a division of over 200 PhD and associate chemists. Early on, there were times when I would make a discovery that wasn’t believed until someone else confirmed it. I learned to stand up for myself and be assertive, and over time I was offered multiple leadership opportunities because I made sound decisions and earned trust in my judgement and problem solving.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

If you’re passionate about a scientific field, pursue it. Believe in yourself and surround yourself with people who believe in you. Find mentors, volunteer for new opportunities and grow your expertise and network. Always have a five-year plan as a guide but be willing to adjust. Learn to create your own opportunities even if it’s outside of the norm – doors close but many more will open.

Rebecca Simmons, COO, Qureight

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

I was always very interested in human health, from both a biological and sociological perspective. I considered medicine but couldn't face chemistry A Level! Instead, I trained as an epidemiologist and realised I had found my career. It was fascinating to research why a disease spreads and then develop ways to try and prevent that from happening.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

Early in my career there were fewer senior female leaders, particularly in the medical sciences, and this sometimes made it difficult to see a long-term career path. As I’ve become more senior, I’ve mentored junior female scientists and taken every opportunity to advocate for women in STEM, e.g. sitting on panels and podcasts, and showing that it is possible to be a very successful scientist as a woman.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

Take every opportunity you can to explore science in its many different forms. Use your work experience weeks wisely and think outside the box! I started my scientific career as an epidemiologist and now I’m the chief operating officer of Qureight, a medical AI company. Science can open many doors and take you down many different routes!

Olga Gandelman, head of hepatology, clinical and translational science, Owlstone Medical

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

I would love to share a Eureka moment that sparked my interest in science, but it was more of a journey. I was an all-rounder in secondary school with particular interest in maths and little excitement about humanities. At the same time, maths and physics felt too theoretical and “dry” to me as I was always good in making things and particularly enjoyed crafts and cooking. That’s how I came to the realisation that something on the border of chemistry and biology would be my cup of tea as it combined hands-on experimental work with statistical analysis and mathematic modelling. That brought me to reading Chemistry as my main subject at the Moscow State University, named after Michael Lomonosov (the top University in Russia) and specialising in Chemical Kinetics and Catalysis at the Department of Chemical Enzymology. The lucky dip happened when I got involved in studying firefly luminescence for my Masters in Science and then continued on the subject throughout my PhD. The so-called “cold” light with an amazing 100%-efficient conversion of chemical energy into light energy, perfected by nature in support of firefly communication via flashing during the mating period, was later developed by biochemists and biotechnologists into a magic tool for a wide array of biomedical and research applications.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

Probably a common challenge for women lies in combining a career in science with being a mum. In the late 80s-early 90s there were fewer nurseries and other forms of support for working parents with young children. Since we as a family had moved countries and lost the support of our wider family, choices had to be made, and my choice at the time was to prioritise family commitments. That led to giving birth to my second child and becoming a full-time mum of two and a housewife for almost 5 years before restarting my career. Getting back into a career in science at the end of the 90s turned out to be a much bigger challenge than I had anticipated. Proving that the scientific part of my brain still worked and the knowledge and expertise gained prior to the career break were not all lost for good was the hardest challenge. I am incredibly grateful to the Daphne Jackson Trust for giving me, and many other women in similar circumstances, an opportunity and for believing in us and giving us a second life in STEM. In 2000 I was awarded a two-year Daphne Jackson Fellowship at Cambridge University, which brought me back into research at the Institute of Biotechnology half-time. It also provided me with an incredible experience and the privilege of being a Fellow of the Lucy Cavendish College. That’s how the second leg of my career in science started.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

Science is exciting. There are many opportunities open to everyone in the sciences and plenty of choice available. Find the area that fascinates you and go for it. Approximately 40% of all scientists in the world are women and the numbers are growing. There are 7 women amongst Nobel prize winners in Chemistry (including Marie Curie, Dorothy Hodgkin and Carolyn Bertozzy) and 13 in Physiology or Medicine (including Katalyn Kariko and Mary Brunkow amongst the most recent ones). You may become the next one!

Daria Donati, chief scientific officer of Genomic Medicines, Cytiva

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

My interest in science started when I was very young. I was drawn to the idea of becoming a genetic engineer, even though I didn’t know exactly what that was. However, it sounded so cool! I was fascinated that scientific discovery could directly improve human health, and I had to be a part of that. I knew it wouldn’t come easy, but I was determined and my dream started to come true when I began working in a research lab during my graduate studies. Being immersed in hands-on experimentation and seeing how each question led to a new idea or possibility, convinced me that research wasn’t just intellectually exciting but deeply meaningful.

It was at this point where I understood that I wanted to dedicate my professional life to advancing scientific knowledge and, ultimately, contributing to better therapies for patients. That decision eventually led me to pursue advanced studies, including two PhDs, and shaped the direction of my entire career. At that stage, I began to recognise that my work was leaning too heavily toward theory and missing a real-world application chapter. That realisation made me pause and reflect, resulting in redirecting my career path.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

Even with the progress the life sciences field has made over the past two decades, there have been many times when I’ve been the only woman in the room. That lack of representation can be challenging, not because women lack capability, but because visibility and diversity still have room to improve. One of the most important lessons I learned was to stop downplaying the aspects of my leadership that make me different. Rather than trying to blend in, I leaned into my strengths: my scientific knowledge, my ability to collaborate across diverse teams, and the emotional intelligence that helps create an environment where people do their best work.

Owning those qualities helped me navigate situations where I felt outnumbered and demonstrated that leadership can take many forms. It also reinforced my belief that women shouldn’t have to mute parts of themselves to be taken seriously. Embracing a full range of capabilities, technical and interpersonal, has been key to overcoming challenges and building confidence in rooms where more women deserve to be.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

My biggest advice is to follow the area of science that genuinely excites you. There’s no single “right” path. Science is broad, and it needs people with many different skills and passions. For some, that passion will lead to academic research and advanced degrees. For others, it may point toward engineering, industry roles, or translating science into tools and technologies that drive drug development. What matters most is choosing a direction that feels meaningful to you.

When you pursue the part of science that inspires you, your confidence grows naturally because you’re doing work that aligns with your strengths and curiosity. That passion also becomes an anchor when challenges arise. And more importantly, it shows others, such as your teachers, mentors, and future colleagues, the value you bring. Don’t let uncertainty about belonging hold you back. Science needs more voices, perspectives, and experiences, and you absolutely have a place in it.

Outi Kontkanen, managing director at Admescope, a Symeres company

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

My interest in science was shaped less by a single defining moment and more by the environment I grew up in. I was inspired by the people around me, many of them in

high school, who never questioned whether ambition or intellectual curiosity had limits, especially for women. I didn’t set out with a rigid career plan, but I was always interested in science and its impact on people’s well-being. I come from a traditional scientific background and got my Ph.D. in Molecular Pharmacology in neurosciences. From there, my path into the pharmaceutical industry evolved organically over time. What drew me in was the combination of problem-solving, complexity and real-world impact. Science-driven industries reward critical thinking, resilience and collaboration, and I realised those were areas where I thrived. Over a 20-plus-year career, I’ve learned that science is about how you think about problems. Recognising that there are many ways to contribute meaningfully to scientific progress was when I truly saw this not just as a job but as a long-term career.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

Interestingly, I never felt inferior to male colleagues early in my career. After I became a mother, society’s pressure suggested that, when raising a child, everyone’s chances of success would be better if I stayed at home longer. That’s when I became acutely aware of how ingrained the bias against working mothers still is. It is often subtle, sometimes unspoken, but very real. There’s an added layer of judgment placed on women, on top of the guilt many already carry when balancing demanding roles at work and at home. What helped me overcome this was perspective and confidence. I learned to challenge assumptions directly, for example, questioning why having children should limit professional opportunities when parenting is a shared responsibility. Most importantly, I refused to internalise those biases. Enjoying my work and finding genuine joy in what I do have been powerful anchors. When you are confident in your value and performance, it becomes much easier to push back against outdated expectations and define success on your own terms.

In my current role, I find it important to support young parents in considering flexible working arrangements that allow them to stay fully engaged professionally while being present for their families, too. I know from my own experience that there is never a good time to become a parent early in a career; hence, it is always a good time. Worklife nowadays is supportive and more flexible than in the past, especially in Europe.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

First and foremost: you belong. Science needs different perspectives, backgrounds and ways of thinking; it doesn’t thrive on uniformity. My advice is to focus less on fitting a predefined mold and more on discovering what genuinely interests you. Passion is what sustains you through setbacks and moments of doubt. Don’t be afraid to speak up or take pride in your achievements. There may still be lingering expectations in some environments that women should remain quiet or defer to others, but your voice matters. Confidence is about trusting your ability to learn and grow.

Seek out role models and mentors, both female and male, and don’t view other women as competition. We are stronger when we support and uplift each other. Importantly, you will have to accept that failure is part of the journey. Careers are rarely linear, and uncertainty means you’re stretching yourself. Perseverance, curiosity and self-belief will take you much further than any predefined notion of what a “scientist” is supposed to look like.

Dr Jayashree Aiyar, chief scientific officer, Syngene International

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

My interest in science began from a very early age being curious about how things work and particularly about how parts of the human body like the heart, lung and immune system functioned. The idea that research could answer complex questions and translate into real-world impact, especially in improving healthcare, drew me strongly toward this field. As I moved through my early years in science, I found satisfaction in solving problems, learning continuously, and contributing to meaningful outcomes. Over time, I realised that contributing to scientific discovery while also leading and mentoring teams could be a lifelong and fulfilling career. That combination of curiosity, problem-solving, and collaboration solidified for me that science was not just an interest — it was my passion, and one I wanted to dedicate my career to.

What is one challenge you have faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

When I began my career, leadership roles in pharma were largely male-dominated. There were times when my contributions went unrecognised, and colleagues suggested this might be due to gender. Instead of adopting a victim mindset, I chose to focus on competency, resilience, and continuous learning. I also recalibrated how I projected my ideas, adopting a more confident tone, which helped gain recognition for my contributions. Mentorship was another key factor — I have been fortunate to have both male and female mentors who guided me through challenges and reinforced my confidence. Their guidance taught me that talent thrives in the right environment and that structured support, encouragement, and practical advice can make a significant difference in navigating complex career paths. Over time, these lessons helped me not only overcome obstacles but also build a leadership style grounded in empathy, clarity, and results.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but are unsure whether they belong?

Competency, not gender, should define success. While challenges may arise, seeing them as opportunities to learn and grow makes a significant difference. Mentorship and structured leadership programs provide essential skills, networks, and guidance for career progression. Surrounding oneself with role models and sharing experiences helps build confidence and resilience. Supporting and uplifting peers strengthens not only individual careers but the

broader scientific ecosystem. Diverse perspectives and approaches are valuable to innovation and discovery. Trust in your abilities, pursue curiosity, and remember that every contribution has the power to advance healthcare, inspire others, and shape the future of science.

Christy Holt, director of marketing, iXCells Biotechnologies

What first sparked your interest in science, and was there a moment when you realised this could be a career for you?

My interest in science began with an early fascination with problem solving and understanding how systems work. That curiosity led me to pursue a Master’s degree in Biomedical Engineering, where I was drawn to the intersection of engineering, biology, and real-world medical impact. During graduate school, I saw how technical rigour and analytical thinking could directly influence patient outcomes, which made science feel purposeful rather than theoretical.

I realised science could be a long-term career when I started in medical device research and development at Medtronic as a product development engineer. Working directly with clinicians, key opinion leaders, and cross-functional teams on stroke products showed me how engineering decisions translate into safer, more effective therapies that surgeons are actually asking for in a space where time is brain!

As my career progressed into product management, marketing, and eventually executive leadership, my relationship with science evolved. At iXCells Biotechnologies, where I now serve as vice president of marketing and sales, I work closely with scientists to help translate advanced human cell models into meaningful tools for drug discovery and safety testing in the preclinical setting which is an evolving landscape. It connects my engineering foundation with a broader view of how early scientific decisions shape downstream success in biotech and healthcare.

What’s one challenge you’ve faced as a woman in science, and what helped you overcome it?

One challenge I have faced as a woman in science and engineering has been establishing technical credibility early in leadership discussions. In my early roles in medical device R&D and product management, I sometimes had to demonstrate depth and preparedness repeatedly before my input carried the same weight as others.

What helped me overcome this was building a strong foundation through preparation and execution. My biomedical engineering training gave (and continues to give) me confidence in data-driven decision making, and my experience at Medtronic, Mesa Biotech, and consulting sharpened my ability to connect technical details to clinical and business outcomes. Over time, consistently delivering results created trust.

Mentor advocacy also played a key role. Leaders who encouraged ownership and visibility helped me step into roles with increasing responsibility, from managing global portfolios to leading teams through acquisitions and launches. As I moved into executive roles, including my current leadership positions at iXCells, I learned that credibility grows through clarity, follow-through, and accountability.

Instead of focusing on perception, I focused on impact was seen by those who helped provide increasing positions and levels of responsibility. By grounding decisions in data and driving execution, I was able to lead effectively while staying true to my technical roots.

What advice would you give to young women or girls who are considering a career in science but aren’t sure they belong?

If you are curious and motivated to solve problems, you belong in science or medical device technology. There is no single background or personality that defines success in this field. Science benefits from people who can think critically, communicate clearly, and apply technical knowledge to real-world challenges.

My advice is to take the first step even if you feel unsure because confidence is built through experience. Pursuing biomedical engineering, starting in medical device R&D, and later moving into leadership roles taught me that growth often comes from learning on the job. You do not need to have every answer before you begin.

It is also important to recognise how broad science-based careers can be. My path has included engineering, product development, global marketing, business strategy, and entrepreneurship. At iXCells, I work at the intersection of science, commercialisation, and leadership, showing that scientific training opens doors beyond the laboratory.

Seek advocates who challenge and support you, ask questions freely, and stay open and involved to evolving your path. Belonging in science comes from engaging deeply with the work and believing that your perspective adds value.