Q&A: Syngene at CPHI Frankfurt

At CPHI Frankfurt, we sat down with Alex Del Priore, head of large molecule and interim head of small molecule at Syngene International, to discuss the company’s recent investments in peptides and antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs) and the broader evolution of integrated development in biologics.

1) Syngene has recently invested in peptide synthesis and a new bioconjugation suite for antibody–drug conjugates. What is driving this expansion in your large molecule portfolio?

The industry is moving toward more complex biologics. We see strong pipelines in ADCs, peptides, and conjugated molecules that sit between chemistry and biology. To support that, we are building capability where it matters most. The new bioconjugation suite in Bengaluru allows us to produce monoclonal antibodies, payloads, linkers, and the conjugation itself at one site. The peptide lab in Bengaluru complements that by giving clients access to linear and cyclic peptides, peptide–drug conjugates, and early process development. Together they give us the technical depth to move molecules from research into GMP manufacture without the usual handovers that slow programs down.

2) ADCs and peptides both demand tight control. From your perspective, what are the biggest operational challenges and how do you manage them?

For ADCs, containment and segregation are critical. We are building an OEB-5 rated suite so that we can handle high-potency payloads safely while maintaining full GMP compliance. For peptides, the challenge is reproducibility at scale. Our new lab uses six automated synthesizers that run in parallel with integrated purification and quality control. That combination of containment, automation, and analytical control lets us deliver consistent batches and short lead times. It is about putting the right technology in place rather than adding complexity to the process.

3) The peptide announcement mentioned automation across DMPK and Direct-to-Biology workflows. How is automation changing the way you develop large molecules?

Automation is helping us shorten the distance between design and data. In DMPK, robotic sample preparation has cut turnaround times from five days to three while improving cost efficiency. In Direct-to-Biology, automated synthesis and screening let us evaluate compounds within days instead of weeks. The value is not just speed. It is the consistency of the data and the ability to link discovery information directly into development decisions. It gives our scientists more time to interpret results rather than run repetitive steps.

4) European pharma companies are increasingly looking to India for strategic partnerships. How do you see that relationship evolving?

What has changed is the level of technical confidence. Ten years ago, most collaborations were about capacity or cost. Today the focus is on capability. India has a mature regulatory environment and a deep talent pool in biologics and analytical sciences. For European partners, that means they can extend their own programs without losing control of quality or compliance. The conversations we are having now are about integration, data visibility, and joint program planning rather than simple outsourcing.

5) You have described Syngene’s goal as providing an end-to-end pathway for large molecules. What does that look like in practice?

End-to-end means a connected process, not just a list of services. For an ADC, for example, we can take a client’s antibody sequence, express it in our biologics plant, link it to a payload and linker from our chemistry division, carry out the conjugation in the new suite, and perform analytical release under one quality system. The same philosophy applies to peptides. The advantage is that data, materials, and people stay within a single workflow. That reduces transfer risk and gives clients a clean regulatory story when they move toward clinical manufacture.

6) Where do you think large-molecule development is heading over the next few years?

We will see more convergence between chemistry and biology. ADCs, peptides, and other conjugates are part of that trend. From an operational point of view, the winners will be the organisations that can bring multiple skill sets together and manage data across the full lifecycle. The challenge is to stay flexible while maintaining GMP discipline. For us, that means continuing to invest in people, digital systems, and capacity so that when new modalities appear, we are ready to move with them.