Q&A: What's news at LogiPharma

After LogiPharma announced their new venue, EPM spoke to the team to see what else is new.

1. You’ve said this year is “bigger and bolder than ever” — what specifically drove the decision to overhaul the event format for 2026?

The decision was based on attendee feedback. With over 2,500 senior leaders attending, LogiPharma is effectively a manifesto for the life sciences supply chain. With that comes the need to create real value for attendees, creating an experience where every minute counts, and maximum impact is created. So, we are having more interactive sessions to increase involvement and really tackle these themes head on.

2. What attendee feedback most influenced the redesign of LogiPharma’s plenary sessions and interactive formats?

Our delegates want shorter, sharper sessions with clear points and takeaways as well as more audience interaction. The aim is that more engaging sessions will not only facilitate higher concentration and engagement, they will enable attendees to move between sessions more easily, meet more people and maximise the networking potential we provide.

3. How do you expect the Oxford-style debates and interactive panels to change the dynamic of the event compared to previous years?

They’re going to transform the experience from passive listening to active participation. In previous years, plenaries were largely presentation driven. For 2026, a variety of different session formats will invite attendees to challenge assumptions, vote on outcome and shape the conversation in real time.

These formats will create a two-way dialogue rather than a one-way broadcast, giving senior leaders the chance to share perspectives, benchmark with peers and co-create solutions on critical issues like AI, risk vs. reward, sustainability trade-offs, or geopolitical resilience. The idea is that our attendees will not just consume the content but help to influence it.

4. You mention AI and data as key themes in the LogiPharma Academy. Why were those chosen?

Data literacy is critical for visibility, for compliance and decision making in increasingly complex global networks. We want to encourage leaders to engage with digital tools and give them a chance to learn.

And AI represents the next stage of digital evolution and the cutting edge of transformative technology, so it’s a must-have.

6. What made Vienna — and specifically the Austria Center — the ideal new home after four years in France?

After four incredible years in France, we wanted a location that could match the scale and ambition of LogiPharma 2026. Vienna stood out immediately, it’s right at the heart of Europe, easy to reach for our global audience, and it offers a mix of history, culture and innovation that reflects what this event is about.

The Austria Center gives us the space and flexibility we need for a bigger, bolder programme. It’s modern, more sustainable and designed for large-scale collaboration, which aligns perfectly with our focus on building intelligent, resilient networks for global health.

7. Does the move to a larger venue reflect increased demand, expanded programming, or both?

It’s definitely both. LogiPharma has grown year after year, and for 2026 we’re welcoming the biggest audience we’ve ever had. At the same time, the agenda has evolved in a big way. We’ve added two interconnected experiences from supply chain and logistics, new interactive and practical training through the LogiPharma Academy.

The Austria Center gives us the space to make all of that happen without compromise; bigger plenaries, more breakout rooms, and dedicated networking areas so people can connect with more peers.

8. How will the additional 26,000 m² of space be used to enhance the attendee experience?

Obviously, the bigger space allows us to accommodate more delegates and a bigger space for sponsors to exhibit their products and services. I also think it’s instrumental to giving us the necessary expansion to cover the full supply chain in the depth it deserves.

9. What emerging challenges in the life sciences supply chain are influencing the programming for 2026?

As always, our agenda is based on extensive research into the issues that matter most to the life sciences supply chain. These key challenges are encapsulated in our overall theme for 2026 – Intelligent Futures. Resilient Networks. Global Health Impact – but new areas of exploration include the geopolitical landscape, workforce transformation and commercial mindsets.

10. How is LogiPharma planning to address the rapid acceleration of digital transformation and AI within supply chain operations?

It’s something we’re all talking about, in our personal as well as professional lives. So absolutely it’ll be a central subject at LogiPharma 2026. There are a number of case studies and working groups that will be going beyond the hype to look at practical use cases.

11. What’s one thing returning attendees will notice is completely different this year?

As you might expect, there’s a lot that will be different, but I hope there is one thing that people will notice remains exactly the same – the quality. We continue to bring together exceptional speakers and impassioned delegates, to create an arena for sharing real insight and value into the continuous improvement of the life sciences supply chain. There has been a large transformation on day 3, with big keynote speakers, more content and dedicated event tracks for supply chain and logistics attendees.

12. What’s one thing you hope people will be talking about after LogiPharma 2026 ends?

One, they’ve gained knowledge and experience impossible to find anywhere else, and two, that they’re already planning to return in 2027.