Q&A: Identiv partners with Novanta

After Identiv announced it's partnership with Novanta to streamline adoption of RFID solutions for healthcare and medical device OEMs, European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer spoke to Deepak Prakash, vice president of healthcare at Identiv.

× Expand Accogliente Design Shutterstock

1. What specific market gaps or customer pain points are you addressing through the partnership with Novanta?

Identiv and Novanta are partnering to provide medical device manufacturers with access to the most advanced, integrated solutions available. By providing medical device OEMs with streamlined intelligent, RFID-enabled technology, the partnership will enhance patient safety and hospital compliance across the value chain.

2. How will Identiv’s RFID and IoT technologies integrate into Novanta’s existing product lines?

Novanta is a leader in compact embedded RFID modules that provides real time data to drive efficiency and accuracy. Identiv’s products will further facilitate the adoption of RFID technologies and integrate with Novanta’s trusted readers. By incorporating intelligence and enhanced performance, critical applications in connected care and medication management can improve outcomes through real-time monitoring of key patient vitals like temperature, wetness, and patient motion.

3. What makes the ID-Brain Dual Frequency Inlays unique in the market?

The ID-Brain Dual Frequency inlays are unique as they combine the benefits of NFC and RAINTM UHF RFID capabilities into a single solution eliminating the need for multiple tags. In applications that involve logistics tracking, authentication and engagement, the ID-Brain offers an effective and less complex solution.

4. How do these inlays align with regulatory standards?

Standards are usually issued by industry-specific, national, regional, and global bodies. Identiv’s RFID inlays are aligned with relevant standards including RAIN, ISO and EPC.

5. How are your IoT devices improving patient care?

Healthcare systems, including pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers and their suppliers, are faced with a number of challenges, including demands to improve safety, increase efficiency and reduce costs – all while complying with stringent safety regulations. Incorporating Identiv’s IoT devices and RFID intelligence into medical devices and diagnostic test equipment allows for harnessing the power of digital transformation to drive better clinical outcomes and efficient workflows.