Q&A: Bioiberica celebrates it's 50th anniversary

European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer spoke to Javier Velasco, R&D and quality director, Bioiberica at CPHI to discuss the company's 50th anniversary.

× Expand Shutterstock Lysenko Andrii

What are the biggest moments in your 50-year journey?

One of the most defining moments was our early commitment to heparin production in 1975. Over the decades, we’ve evolved from a single-product company into a global life sciences leader with a diversified portfolio. The expansion into branded ingredients, our pioneering circular economy model, and our global regulatory expertise have all been pivotal. Each milestone reflects our dedication to science, sustainability, and innovation.

What are the key goals for the company for the next 50 years?

We’re focused on three strategic pillars: sustainability, innovation, and global expansion. We aim to deepen our R&D efforts, particularly in next-generation therapies and delivery systems. Sustainability will remain central, with initiatives like 100% green electricity at our flagship site. And we’ll continue expanding our global footprint, adapting to diverse regulatory landscapes and consumer needs.

What was the inspiration behind the new brand identity?

Our new brand identity is both a tribute to our legacy and a bold step into the future. It reflects our transformation from a heparin-focused company to a multifaceted life sciences innovator. The refreshed identity symbolises our commitment to advancing health and well-being across human, animal, and plant sectors, while embracing sustainability, scientific excellence, and global collaboration.

You have more than 40 ongoing research projects, could you tell us more about this?

We’re currently involved in over 40 research projects spanning 10 countries, many in collaboration with institutions like King’s College London and the G. Ronzoni Institute. These projects explore the untapped potential of heparin and its derivatives—not just for thrombosis, but also for anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and ophthalmic applications. It’s an exciting frontier that could redefine the therapeutic landscape.

With operations in nine global production centres, how does the company navigate regulatory challenges?

Our success lies in our adaptability and deep regulatory expertise. We maintain rigorous quality standards across all sites and tailor our strategies to local regulations and cultural expectations. Our global teams work closely with local partners to ensure compliance and relevance, allowing us to build trust and deliver value in diverse markets.

Could you elaborate on the development and benefits of products like Mobilee and Dermial?

Mobilee and Dermial are the result of years of research into mobility and skin health. Mobilee supports joint and muscle function, with recent studies showing its potential in muscle regeneration. Dermial enhances skin hydration and brightness, with clinical trials confirming its unique ‘glow’ effect. Both ingredients meet growing consumer demand for effective, science-backed, and natural solutions in the wellness space.