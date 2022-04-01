Remote working: How clinical trials moved away from traditional methods

Paul O’Donohoe - senior director of eCOA Product and Science at Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, explains how decentralised clinical trials came to be during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, we all got used to doing things remotely, whether in our professional or personal lives. The same has also been true of clinical trials. As patients and clinicians alike were forced to stay home whenever possible, reducing the necessity to conduct trial activity on-site became a key focus of the drug development industry, driving interest in the concept of decentralised clinical trials (DCTs).

What exactly is a “decentralised clinical trial”?

It refers to shifting trial activities out of the traditional clinical site setting and making them remote or virtual. That doesn’t necessarily mean the entire trial is conducted remotely. It could, for example, mean that patients are enrolled remotely via a tool like electronic informed consent (eConsent), but then have in-person checkups moving forward. Or we might reduce the number of face-to-face clinician meetings by using remote consultation or electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA). It’s a spectrum and it’s about the ability to be flexible and patient-centric - the remote elements can be increased or decreased depending on the specific clinical trial or even the patient’s preference. This can help decrease burden on both patients and sites.

How do you decide on the right level of decentralisation?

This often comes down to the therapeutic area, the nature of the patient population and the study design. In an oncology study, where patients are likely to have a higher burden of illness, they will often be coming on-site anyway to see their healthcare providers so it might make sense to continue conducting most of the trial activities on-site. However, the patient – or the trial itself – could still benefit from aspects of decentralisation. It’s still quite easy for patients to complete questionnaires or patient diaries at home, or have their activity levels monitored between site visits using wearable devices or sensors.

At the other end of the spectrum, if you are conducting a trial in rare diseases, where patients are scarce and often need to travel long distances, it is likely to be of significant benefit to the patient to be able to complete more elements of the trial remotely. The “right” level of decentralisation will vary a lot from study to study, even within the same therapeutic area. It’s important that contract research organisations (CROs) and pharma/biotech companies, or sponsors, think about this early on in the process to ensure the optimal approaches are included in the study protocol.

What are the benefits for patients?

One of the key drivers behind DCTs has been the desire to improve the patient experience. We consistently hear from patients that trial participation is too burdensome and that visits to trial sites in particular are difficult to navigate. People have to take time off work, find childcare and/or travel to trial sites which can be far away. Being able to reduce or remove the need for such visits makes a massive difference in reducing the burden on patients.

There are other, more intangible, benefits. Regular digital communication with clinicians or interactions with apps and software helps patients feel more connected to a trial. Rather than only being involved when they are on-site every two months, they feel like they are being listened to throughout the trial journey.

What are the benefits for clinicians?

If patients feel more engaged in a trial, they are more likely to be compliant, more likely to deliver high-quality data, more likely to provide it faster, and will be less likely to drop out of the trial. This all has the knock-on effect of improving the quality and rigour of the trial, making it easier to understand the safety and effectiveness of treatments.

DCT solutions can also provide clinicians a near real-time insight into how a trial is progressing. This means any issues with the study or a specific trial site can be identified and addressed as soon as possible.

To what extent were CROs and sponsors using the full range of DCT technology before the pandemic? What has changed?

Electronic data capture (EDC) and eCOA tools have been in use for decades and there has been great interest in the use of sensors and wearables in trials in recent years. However, the pandemic made the uptake of DCTs a necessity. In response to sites closing due to lockdowns, regulators showed a lot of flexibility and open-mindedness towards using technology as a way of mitigating the impact and ensuring patient safety. This has led to a psychological change in the industry which is now feeling more comfortable using these technologies. There has also been a trend towards making different tools and solutions more ‘joined-up’. With data coming in from various sources, it’s important to have a way to consolidate it and properly be able to store, review and analyse it.

What role did CROs play in facilitating this change to DCTs?

Global CROs have a lot of exposure to the latest technologies and need to be flexible and able to work with all tools and solutions on the market. As such, they tend to be at the forefront of driving change and adopting improved approaches. They’ve always been strong proponents of DCTs.

At the start of the pandemic, while the need for rapid change posed many challenges, CROs did an excellent job of working closely with service providers, sponsors and regulators to onboard tools and solutions effectively in order to support the continuation of clinical research.

What next for DCTs?

We are already starting to see many sponsors build in contingency planning in case we experience further lockdowns or even another pandemic. However, we are also moving away from thinking of using DCT technologies only for emergencies and starting to see CROs and sponsors using the full range of these technologies – from EDC to eCOA to wearables – more systematically, with decentralisation planned from the earliest stages of trial design. The rise of DCTs may have come about due to necessity, but it will stay because it can offer a more efficient and effective approach to drug development.