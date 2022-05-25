RIB: Highlights from Pharmapack 2022

EPM editor and first-time attendee to Pharmapack, Rebekah Jordan, reflects on some of the exhibitors and innovations that stood out at this year’s Pharmapack Paris event 2022.

An all-in-all successful event to celebrate innovations, attend live conference sessions and learn from exhibitors at the forefront of the pharma industry, including key providers of packaging products, cleanroom solutions, drug delivery devices and so much more.

Following an in-depth visual demonstration, West Pharmaceuticals, a Premium Partner of Pharmapack, presented its FluroTech innovation for high quality injectable solutions. They announced the extractable and leachable profile of its newest formulation for the containment of injectable drugs, with the aim to improve healthcare for patients worldwide.

Another Premium Partner of Pharmapack, BD, displayed its portfolio of hospital and home drug delivery technologies. The former template expanded across Hylok Glass Prefillable syringes to Advance Polymer Prefillable syringes. With the aim to advance patient care in home environments, BD also included its range of autoinjectors and pens that support a large volume of complex biologics through subcutaneous delivery.

For the past 30 years, Optel Vision has helped the pharmaceutical company comply with global regulations whilst optimising supply chain providers. As one of the exhibitors of Pharmapack, Optel demonstrated its Track and Trace solutions for the pharma industry, following through serialisation to solutions, quantifying risk assessment and and mitigating drug counterfeiting risks.

Fischer-Söhne is a Swiss company that exhibited its cleanroom production line for the life science market. Priding themselves on its packaging solutions constructed in its ISO 7, ISO 8 and ISO13485 certified cleanrooms and its portfolio of multiple injection moulding machines that hold a 500-tonne clamping force.

Germany-based company, Schreiner Medipharm, specialising in digitalisation and sustainability-minded solutions, showcased its needle protection label system, Needle-Trap. Constructed from sustainable materials, the system allows for safe and careful disposal of vaccines. Along with the Smart Blister Wallet, that contains conductive tracks and a printed circuit board for smart pharma packaging and tracking for patients.

Speaking of sustainability, Bormioli Pharma’s launch of EcoPositive was announced. EcoPositive is Bormioli’s most recent sustainable packaging offering, composed of recycled glass, plastics and bio-based materials. It also announced its three ranges of low-impact packaging solutions that come hand-in-hand with its sustainability strategies: regenerate, renew and reloop.

With over 300 exhibitors on the show floor, there are too many companies to name individually, so here are a few honourable mentions: