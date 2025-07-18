Scaling up green chemistry principles for pharma manufacturing

New environmental regulations and increasing consumer demand for corporate sustainability drive European pharmaceutical companies to commit to green chemistry processes. Ellie Gabel, associate editor for Revolutionized discusses.

× Expand Deemerwha studio Shutterstock

Scaling up ecologically sound principles is no longer an option but a strategic priority to reduce waste, energy, and harmful substances during medicine manufacturing.

Current state of green chemistry adoption in European pharma

Green chemistry adoption is growing exponentially, with over 60 known instances of pharmaceutical entities implementing it in research and manufacturing. The shift toward sustainable drug design and development aims to reduce or eradicate toxic chemicals, focusing on ecological safety and efficiency.

Of the 65 to 100 million kilograms of polluting active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) produced annually, 10 billion kilograms of waste have been generated. Pharma is also responsible for 17% of global carbon emissions, half of which derives from APIs. An impressive 75% of pharmaceutical brands have reshaped their business models to account for Climate Scenario Analyses, which help them assess risks and create more resilient strategies for sustainability.

The European Green Deal is among the most significant green pharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing incentives. The policy initiatives are pushing for carbon neutrality by 2050 across the European Union. Other incentives include the Regulation on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), the Strategic Approach to Pharmaceuticals in the Environment, and enterprises’ individual goals to achieve net-zero emissions.

Core green chemistry principles and their application at scale

In 1998, American scientists John Warner and Paul Anastas developed the 12 principles of green chemistry. Pharmaceutical companies still apply this framework to decrease the environmental impact of chemical processes through waste reduction, safer medicinal designs, less hazardous substances and solvents, and energy efficiency, among other actions.

These directions are especially crucial in commercial manufacturing, where businesses aim to eliminate waste and optimise recycling. Replacing dangerous solvents with water, bio-based solvents and other green alternatives is also gaining traction.

Additionally, manufacturers use microwave-assisted synthesis to lower energy consumption. The process enables a chemical reaction within minutes through electromagnetic radiation, ionic conduction and dipole polarisation, helping pharmaceutical producers save time and energy.

Technological innovations enabling scale-up

Many technologies already exist to eliminate harmful pharmaceuticals from the environment. For instance, granular activated carbon and nanocellulose filters enable wastewater treatment plants to absorb pollutants more effectively. Bioremediation — using plants and microbes to remove APIs — is also practical. Algal species like Chlamydomonas acidophila, in particular, can collect and degrade some medicines.

However, new developments aim to stop pharmaceutical waste before it leaves the manufacturing plant. Some technological methods include the following:

Continuous flow synthesis: Utilises specialised equipment to improve management of and optimise reactions in pharmaceutical production

Utilises specialised equipment to improve management of and optimise reactions in pharmaceutical production Analytical techniques: Minimises and eliminates chemical toxicity in laboratories through green chromatography, spectroscopy, and bioassays

The deployment of AI and machine learning solutions in green chemistry processes also helps synthesise large datasets, reduce human error, and predict reaction conditions, further accelerating innovation and utilising sustainable manufacturing practices.

Regulatory and market incentives in Europe

The European Green Deal and REACH promote green pharmaceuticals through tax credits, grants, and more streamlined approvals for sustainability adoption. Additionally, more stringent regulatory requirements exist to reduce waste, emissions and power usage.

The European Green Deal affects packaging and transparency regarding an entity’s ecosystem impact. Likewise, its Extended Producer Responsibilities also require pharmaceutical producers to cover 80% of the costs to remove micropollutants from wastewater and 100% for data collection.

Embracing environmental, social and governance principles also promotes changes in the European pharmaceutical market, as investors and consumers demand a shift toward sustainable operations. REACH is another regulatory framework for protecting people and the environment from hazardous substances and ensuring safer chemical utilisation.

What’s next for green chemistry in pharma?

The future of green chemistry in the pharmaceutical industry will likely concentrate on building a circular economy to reduce waste and optimise resource use. Developing green APIs will help reduce the detrimental impacts on ecosystems and public health. A long-term strategy entails creating non-synthetic APIs with fewer adverse effects.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are also exploring digital twins technology for internal tracking and training, despite hesitation in implementing a digital shadow for two-directional information exchange. Nevertheless, drug manufacturers can use the technology when designing more sustainable medicines with considerations for end-of-life recycling.

Green pharmaceuticals is the future

Scaling up green chemistry in the European pharmaceutical industry is crucial for protecting the planet and people. As the sector transforms its manufacturing processes to adhere to sustainability regulations, brands no longer have a choice in whether to commit to improving the environment individually.