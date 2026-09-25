Adragos Pharma, discusses the critical decisions in lyophilisation scale-up that define commercial success.

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Lyophilisation is often presented as a stabilisation technique. In sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, it is much more than that. It is a critical process that connects formulation behaviour, aseptic filling, container closure, freeze-drying cycle design, equipment capability and long-term product stability.

A product may perform well in a small clinical batch and still face challenges when transferred to a larger freeze-dryer, a different filling line or a commercial production schedule. Scale-up is not simply about increasing batch size. It is about ensuring that the process remains robust, justified and reproducible when development conditions give way to GMP manufacturing.

At Adragos Pharma’s Swiss facility in Jura, this perspective is part of daily practice. The site has specialised in aseptic manufacturing of lyophilised and liquid sterile pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products through fill and finish for more than 20 years. EU-GMP certified by Swissmedic and FDA certified, the facility supports clinical and commercial batches, has no minimum batch size requirement and produces more than 180 batches per year.

Start with feasibility, not assumptions

One of the most important lessons in sterile manufacturing is that a process which works on paper may not survive operational transfer unchanged. This is particularly true for lyophilised products, where formulation, filling and drying are closely connected.

Before GMP manufacturing, feasibility work should be used to challenge the process. This is not a delay. It is the technical foundation that helps avoid deviations, failed batches and late-stage redesign. A strong feasibility phase does not only ask whether the process can work. It asks where it could fail.

For aseptic fill-finish, this may include pump selection, filtration behaviour, API adsorption, tubing compatibility, filling accuracy and transfer conditions. For lyophilisation, it also means assessing whether the formulation, vial format, fill volume and freeze-drying cycle can perform consistently under realistic manufacturing conditions.

This first-time-right mindset is especially important when API is scarce, expensive or sensitive. Early technical work helps protect valuable material while generating the data needed for GMP execution.

Recognise that scale-up is not linear

A common misconception is that a clinical lyophilisation cycle can be transferred to commercial scale by increasing batch size. In practice, lyophilisation scale-up is not linear.

The product experiences freezing, primary drying and secondary drying through the combined effects of heat transfer, mass transfer, shelf temperature, chamber pressure, vial geometry, fill volume and loading pattern. When moving to a larger freeze-dryer, edge-vial effects, shelf temperature distribution, condenser capacity and sublimation behaviour can all influence performance.

A cycle that produces an acceptable cake in a small unit may behave differently at larger scale. The product may show cake collapse, vial-to-vial variability, longer drying times or inconsistent residual moisture. These issues are not only visual. They can affect stability, potency, reconstitution and batch consistency.

The clinical process should therefore be developed with future transferability in mind. It must support the next batch, but also provide a scientifically justified foundation for commercial manufacturing.

Understand the product before fixing the cycle

A robust lyophilisation process starts with product understanding. Before defining cycle parameters, the development team must understand the formulation’s critical thermal properties, including collapse temperature, glass transition temperature, eutectic behaviour and sensitivity to temperature excursions.

These data define the operating space for freezing and drying. Without them, the cycle may become too conservative or too aggressive. A conservative cycle may protect the product but create unnecessarily long drying times, limiting capacity and increasing cost. An aggressive cycle may shorten production time but increase the risk of collapse, meltback or loss of activity.

The aim is not to create the fastest possible cycle at the earliest stage. The aim is to design a process that is justified, transferable and compatible with future validation.

Treat freezing as a critical process step

Freezing is sometimes underestimated because it takes place before the visible drying phases. Yet it can determine the performance of the entire cycle.

Ice crystal formation influences the pore structure of the frozen matrix, resistance to vapour flow and the efficiency of primary drying. Differences in nucleation temperature can create vial-to-vial variability, which may become more pronounced as batch size increases.

Cooling rate, shelf temperature ramps, hold times and degree of supercooling should therefore be assessed carefully. In some cases, controlled nucleation may improve batch uniformity. In others, a well-characterised conventional freezing strategy may be sufficient.

The key point is simple: if the frozen matrix is inconsistent, the drying process will inherit that variability.

Balance primary drying with product protection

Primary drying is usually the longest stage of lyophilisation and often the main driver of cycle duration. During this phase, ice is removed by sublimation under reduced pressure. The challenge is to remove water efficiently while keeping the product below its critical temperature.

At scale, this balance becomes more complex. Heat transfer can vary between equipment and across the same shelf load. Edge vials may receive more heat than centre vials. Chamber pressure control, condenser performance and vial heat transfer coefficients can influence sublimation rate and product temperature.

For commercial readiness, primary drying should be supported by data rather than assumptions. Product temperature mapping, sublimation assessment and vial heat transfer evaluation help determine whether the cycle can be transferred safely.

Connect secondary drying to stability

Once visible ice has been removed, secondary drying reduces bound water to the target residual moisture level. This stage is essential for product stability, but it also requires careful control.

Too little drying may compromise shelf life. Excessive temperature or prolonged exposure may affect sensitive molecules. For peptides, biologics and other delicate sterile products, residual moisture should not be viewed as an isolated release result. It should be connected to stability data, formulation behaviour and intended storage conditions.

The objective is not one successful batch. It is a drying process that consistently supports shelf life across routine manufacturing.

Remember that fill-finish choices influence lyophilisation

Lyophilisation does not begin when vials enter the freeze-dryer. It begins with the upstream aseptic fill-finish decisions that shape product behaviour in the vial.

Vial format, fill volume, stopper configuration, pump selection, tubing, filtration strategy and bulk transfer conditions all matter. A deeper fill can increase drying resistance. A different vial geometry can alter heat transfer. A stopper configuration can influence drying and stoppering performance. A filtration membrane may interact with the product before it reaches the vial.

These details should be challenged during feasibility. A pump that works well for one sterile liquid may not be suitable for a shear-sensitive biologic. A filter that appears compatible may still retain active ingredient through adsorption. These risks are easier to manage before GMP than during a live manufacturing campaign.

What to get right early

Several decisions have a disproportionate impact on commercial success.

Define the target product profile clearly: stability requirements, reconstitution time, residual moisture, appearance, potency, storage conditions and final presentation.

Generate the right characterisation data, including thermal analysis, product temperature mapping, sublimation behaviour and stability-indicating analytical methods.

Assess feasibility before GMP. Filling accuracy, pump compatibility, filtration behaviour, vial format, stopper configuration and lyophilisation cycle behaviour should be challenged early.

Design the cycle as a transferable process, not only as a clinical solution. The process should tolerate expected manufacturing variability and remain compatible with validation.

Finally, involve manufacturing, quality and regulatory teams early. Their input helps identify constraints linked to equipment capability, aseptic operations, loading patterns, cleaning, batch release and inspection readiness.

From technical transfer to commercial confidence

Lyophilisation scale-up is not only a technical transfer exercise. It is a commercial risk management exercise.

Every early decision can influence cycle robustness, batch consistency, validation strategy, production cost and time to market. Commercial success is defined long before launch: when feasibility is treated as essential, when the formulation is characterised, when the fill-finish process is challenged and when the lyophilisation cycle is designed for transferability.

For sponsors developing lyophilised sterile products, the strategic question is not only how to produce the next clinical batch. It is whether today’s process decisions will still protect the product when it reaches patients, regulators and the market.