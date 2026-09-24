The cushioning strategies for multiple-unit pellet system tablets

Giuseppe De Franza, director of research & development Italy, Adare Pharma Solutions, explores cushioning strategies for multiple-unit pellet system tablets.

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Multiple-unit pellet systems (MUPS) have earned a durable place in oral solid dose development. By dividing a dose across hundreds of small, coated pellets rather than concentration in a single monolithic unit, MUPS formulations deliver advantages that are difficult to reproduce in any other way. Dose adjustment becomes a matter of changing pellet count rather than reformulating from the ground up. The pellets disperse across the gastrointestinal tract rather than transiting as a single mass, which reduces localised mucosal irritation and moderates the variability introduced by gastric emptying. And because release is distributed across many independent units, the compromise of any one pellet carries limited consequences, so the risk of dose dumping is considerably lower than in single-unit modified-release tablets.

Those benefits rest on a single condition: the functional coating on each pellet must reach the patient intact. When the finished dosage form is a tablet rather than a capsule, reaching the patient means passing through compression. This is the central tension in MUPS tablet development: the same compaction step that produces a convenient, familiar dosage form applies mechanical stress to a film engineered for barrier performance rather than mechanical resilience. Fracture of the coating layer, as distinct from deformation of the pellet core beneath it, undermines the release control the coating was designed to provide.

The cost of a compromised coating

The consequences of compromised coating are easy to underestimate at the development bench and difficult to correct once a process is finalised.

In an enteric system, the coating should withstand gastric acid and release the drug only on reaching the higher pH of the small intestine. A fractured film opens a direct path for acid ingress. The result may be an outright failure in acid-resistance testing, which at least reveals itself at the release testing stage. The more troublesome outcome is a marginal result that passes release testing stage and then drifts over the course of stability, or a formulation whose acid resistance depends on compression settings that were never identified during development as critical.

In a sustained-release system, coating damage produces premature or burst release. Drug that was intended to emerge over several hours emerges over a fraction of that time, changing the plasma profile and, in narrow therapeutic index products, the safety of the product.

Compression damage is also rarely uniform. Compression force varies across a run, tooling wears, and tablet weight fluctuates within specification. Coating fracture tracks those fluctuations, so a batch may contain tablets that perform as intended alongside tablets that do not. The visible symptom is a dissolution profile that widens rather than shifts, and widening variability is harder to trace to a root cause than a clean directional change.

For these reasons, cushioning is best understood as a deliberate element of formulation design rather than a remedy applied after a compression problem appears.

Two approaches to cushioning

Two philosophies dominate cushioning practice, and they differ in where the protective material sits.

First place the cushion in the external phase. Deformable excipients or purpose-built cushioning granulates are blended among the coated pellets so that the surrounding matrix absorbs compression energy and redistributes the load away from individual pellet surfaces. Microcrystalline cellulose is the common starting point, valued for its plastic deformation behaviour under pressure. The design constraint here is a trade-off rather than a target. Increasing the proportion of cushioning material improves coating protection, but it also dilutes the pellet load, increases tablet size, and can work against the tablet hardness and disintegration behaviour the product requires.

The second approach places the cushion on the pellet itself. A deformable sublayer beneath the functional coating, or an outer cushioning layer applied over it, allows each pellet to carry its own protection into the die. Materials used in this approach include HPMC, ethylcellulose, polyethylene oxide, and wax-based layers, each of which can yield underload without transmitting stress to the functional film. This approach adds a coating step and increases pellet size, but it protects the coating regardless of what surrounds it in the blend.

The two approaches are not mutually exclusive, and combining a modest pellet-level cushioning layer with a deformable external phase is often highly effective. The best choice depends upon pellet size, the type and mechanical properties of the functional coating, and the target release profile, which is why selection belongs early in development rather than late.

Designing the cushion

Once an approach is selected, several variables determine performance. The ratio of cushioning material to pellets sets the amount of energy the system can absorb. The plasticity and deformation behaviour of the chosen excipient determines how that energy is dissipated, since a material that fragments under load protects differently from one that deforms plastically. Coating thickness and flexibility matter because a more flexible film tolerates strain that a brittle film would not; plasticiser selection within the coating formulation is therefore part of the cushioning strategy rather than an independent consideration. Compression force and tooling geometry complete the picture, since the same formulation can succeed at one hardness target and fail at another.

Testing for coating integrity

Satisfaction of design intent must be verified, and the relevant testing is comparative rather than absolute. For enteric systems, acid-resistance testing on the compressed tablet is the definitive check since acid resistance measured on uncompressed pellets reveals nothing about compression effects. Dissolution testing performed on pellets before compression and on the compressed finished tablet isolates the effect of the compaction step, and a consistent profile throughout is strong evidence the coating survived.

Physical inspection supplements the functional testing data. Imaging of the pellets recovered from compressed tablets, or cross-sectional examination of the tablet itself, shows whether coatings are intact, thinned at contact points, or fractured, and it often explains a dissolution result that testing alone would leave ambiguous.

Designing the whole system

It is tempting to treat cushioning as damage control, a measure taken to limit harm caused by a manufacturing step. The more useful framing is the opposite. Cushioning is what makes the compressed MUPS tablet possible at all, and it is a reason why dose flexibility, distributed transit, and dose-dumping protection of a pellet system can be delivered in a format that patients find familiar and manufacturers can produce at scale.

That capability depends upon formulation and process experience rather than on any single excipient or piece of equipment. Groups with extensive experience in pellet-based modified release, Adare Pharma Solutions included, treat the pellet, the functional coating, and the compression environment as a single connected system rather than three problems solved in sequence.

The reward for that discipline is a tablet that behaves in the patient exactly as the pellets behaved on the bench. That equivalence is the whole objective, and it is better won during formulation rather than recovered during troubleshooting.