The future of biomanufacturing

James Kennedy, technology analyst at IDTechEx, explores how the global shift away from fossil-based systems is driving momentum for the bioeconomy as a more sustainable and circular alternative.

This emerging economic model centres around the use of renewable biological resources sourced from agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and aquaculture to produce a broad range of products, including food, feed, materials, chemicals, and bioenergy.

In its new report, "White Biotechnology 2025-2035: Technologies, Forecasts, Markets, Players", IDTechEx provides a comprehensive and independent analysis of this transition. The report maps the technological landscape, evaluates key market developments, and identifies long-term commercial opportunities in industrial biomanufacturing.

However, shifting to a bio-based economy is more complex than simply replacing fossil feedstocks. Achieving economic and environmental viability requires advanced biotechnological tools to efficiently convert biomass into high-value products that match or outperform their fossil-derived counterparts. This is where white biotechnology, also known as industrial biotechnology, takes centre stage.

White biotechnology: An engine for the sustainable bioeconomy

White biotechnology refers to the use of engineered biological systems, typically microbial cell factories such as bacteria, yeast, or filamentous fungi, for the industrial production of chemicals, materials, and fuels. The goal is to deliver sustainable, scalable alternatives to petroleum-based processes, offering advantages such as lower energy consumption, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and creating biodegradable or otherwise environmentally preferable materials.

Although industrial biomanufacturing has long been applied in food enzymes and bioethanol sectors, the field is rapidly evolving. Recent advancements in genetic engineering, metabolic modelling, high-throughput screening, and synthetic biology have significantly expanded the capabilities of biological production systems. The modern biotechnology toolkit enables the design of novel biosynthetic pathways, improved microbial strain performance, and the development of economically viable processes across a wider range of target molecules.

These technological breakthroughs are unfolding alongside broader societal and regulatory shifts. Governments worldwide are introducing policies that encourage lower-carbon, bio-based manufacturing methods. This convergence of innovation and environmental urgency is bringing renewed attention to white biotechnology from both established industry players and startups.

From polymers to fuels: Applications expand

One of the core application areas of white biotechnology is the fermentation-based production of chemicals, additives, intermediates, and polymers. Today's biomanufacturing platforms can produce a wide range of compounds, from industrial coatings and solvents to textile fibres and sustainable packaging materials. Industrially accessible classes of molecules include alcohols, organic acids, diols, diamines, and proteins, many of which serve as critical building blocks for consumer and industrial goods.

Lactic acid provides a clear example of how regulatory pressure can spur an increase in the market production of a chemical. Its recent growth is closely linked to rising demand for polylactic acid (PLA), a biodegradable polymer that replaces traditional plastics in packaging and consumer products. In China, regulations restricting non-degradable plastics are driving rapid PLA adoption. In response, manufacturers are expanding PLA production capacity globally, generating sustained demand for lactic acid.

A competitive and evolving market landscape

IDTechEx has assessed over 100 companies active in this space within the white biotechnology landscape, ranging from multinational materials and chemical producers to recently established startups pursuing novel production pathways.

While technological capability is a fundamental driver, commercial success in white biotechnology depends on a wider set of variables. These include process efficiency, scalability, biocatalyst performance, and external factors such as oil price volatility, evolving regulations, and market appetite for sustainable alternatives. This is especially important when products carry a green premium (a higher price justified by sustainability benefits). Understanding this intersection of technical and economic considerations is essential to evaluating the trajectory of industrial biomanufacturing and its role in shaping the global bioeconomy.

IDTechEx white biotechnology market forecast

