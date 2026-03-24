Fabian Mildenberger, director electrical engineering, Vetter looks at the growing role of digital solutions in sterile filling operations.

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In the complex world of aseptic manufacturing, sterile environments can be a paradox for pharmaceutical manufacturers. They are spaces defined by exclusion, designed to prevent — or at least minimise — access by outside vectors. Yet, the advanced machinery that powers these environments, from filling lines for sterile injectables to lyophilisers and more, requires consistent, expert human intervention to maximise uptime.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers, striking this balance between sterility requirements and maintenance needs is a familiar, day-to-day operational challenge. Every time a technician gowns up and crosses an airlock into a sterile production environment, it’s always possible there will be impactful shifts in a batch’s risk profile.

Today, a new class of digital approaches and technologies has begun to change this equation, with many sterile manufacturers already deploying a range of practical, floor-level digital solutions that decouple technical expertise from physical presence.

The digital drivers for sterile environments

This growing push for digitisation in sterile manufacturing operations — and especially cleanroom management — is largely being driven by two converging forces. On one hand, biologic modalities continue to fill the global pipeline. But perhaps even more importantly, regulatory authorities continue to steadily increase their expectations for fill-finish processes and infrastructure.

This is made clear by regulatory requirements such as Annex 1 of the EU GMP — an explicit mandate to minimise all human intervention in the sterile core. As long as operators remain the primary source of contamination in aseptic environments, pharmaceutical manufacturers will face regulatory pressure to not just manage personnel effectively but to minimise the human factor in tightly controlled zones of production whenever possible.

The challenges of complexity and contamination continuously collide in one critical place: the increasingly sophisticated machinery required to fill and finish sensitive biologics. For these high-value products and their equally demanding regulatory frameworks, proactive compliance and operational optimisation are essential. As a result, sterile manufacturers face immense pressure to guarantee uptime and equipment reliability without compromising the sterile core.

Looking to the future, achieving that balance is about more than just operations. It’s an ideal use case for digital innovation.

Entering the cleanroom remotely

A prime example of this shift is the expanding adoption of specialised digital maintenance systems. By combining innovative approaches to both cleanroom preservation and compliant contamination control, Computerised Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) have quickly become a key example of how pharmaceutical manufacturers are reimagining the service workflow to align with sterile manufacturing principles.

Perhaps most importantly, these systems enable a new central component of digitally enabled cleanroom management strategies: remote accessibility. Traditionally, if a machine fault occurred in a cleanroom, a technician or maintenance engineer would need to undergo the time-consuming gowning process to inspect the issue physically, introducing potential contamination on every entry. With this new class of digital maintenance platforms, operators can use state-of-the-art streaming and, in some cases, also augmented reality (AR) functions — deployed via cleanroom-compatible tablets — to bridge the gap between the sterile core and office workstations.

In this digitised workflow, managed via a “digital airlock,” an operator already inside the cleanroom acts as the "hands," while the tablet the person uses, acts as the "eyes" for a service technician located outside the sterile boundary. Through live video, the external expert can guide the internal operator through troubleshooting steps or minor repairs. The impact is threefold:

Risk reduction: "Traffic" into the cleanroom is effectively minimised, further reducing particle excursions and a lowering potential bioburden. Remote expert support: Personnel inside the sterile environment can tap the expertise of service experts anywhere in the organisation. Speed to resolution: The latency between identifying an issue and diagnosing it can shrink from hours (gowning, entry, repair, exit) to minutes.

Together, these advantages turn time-consuming, risk-elevating, and spatially limited-service cases into a streamlined, contamination-limiting process that can be supported by resources and knowledge from across the production and operations team.

Beyond the screen

While digitally enabled cleanroom service is a compelling innovation by itself, another, equally important dimension of its value takes shape outside the cleanroom — in the ever-accumulating knowledge and data resources produced by pharmaceutical manufacturers’ service workflows.

Historically, most service teams have managed their knowledge episodically, separately, and reactively. Now, today’s digital cleanroom management platforms help experts escape their reliance on fragmented tribal knowledge. These systems, typically feature structured cloud-based repositories where technical manuals and historical repair data are automatically logged during every service case, then instantly accessible at the point of need.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are also taking steps to protect these new maintenance platforms from becoming isolated islands of technology, but rather tightly woven into the enterprise’s fabric.

This "single source of truth" is particularly vital for audit readiness. When a regulatory body reviews maintenance logs, the digital thread — linking the specific asset, the technician’s digital signature, and the exact maintenance procedure — must be unbroken. The digitisation of these logs moves the industry away from fragmented vulnerabilities and toward gold-standard data integrity.

The continuing shift from reactive to predictive

By streamlining service response, innovations in virtual cleanroom access also support the broader industry push toward true Predictive Maintenance (PdM). Digitising key interventional processes is a critical step in unlocking the full potential of this concept, helping these manufacturers lay the groundwork for systems that can identify and address potential service issues before they reach an intervenable stage.

For pharmaceutical manufacturers at the technological forefront, this trend often means connecting digital cleanroom maintenance platforms with an array of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors that continually monitor signals indicative of potential future service needs — including vibration, acoustic signatures, power consumption, and more. Processed through an analytics platform, this collective data can ultimately generate a "pulse" for the cleanroom and its vital equipment and infrastructure.

By shifting from reactive and time-based service to condition-based maintenance, pharmaceutical manufacturers may ultimately be able to schedule interventions during planned changeovers, further protecting the production schedule and minimising unplanned cleanroom breaches.

The future of sterile manufacturing operations

Looking ahead, the trajectory is clear: We’re moving toward a future where the digital maturity of pharmaceutical manufacturers’ operations is a key organisational advantage and selection criterion, signalling a partner that is proactive about risk

rather than reactive to failure.

The deployment of systems that allow for virtual collaboration, compliant data integration, and remote troubleshooting represents a significant milestone for the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. By using digital tools to keep the technician out of the sterile environment, these manufacturers are safeguarding that the only thing passing through their cleanrooms is safe, high-quality product.