Top reasons to rent product inspection systems

For manufacturers facing production challenges, renting product inspection systems can be a cost-effective, flexible solution. Christine Gottschalk, head of PI Test and Demo Center at Mettler-Toledo, discusses the benefits of rental technologies, including bridging delivery gaps, scaling up without CAPEX and how to achieve the best product quality with advanced inspection solutions.

× Expand Ajax9 Shutterstock Rent concept

Why should manufacturers consider renting product inspection systems instead of purchasing them outright?

Renting our systems i.e. checkweighing, metal detection, x-ray and/or vision inspection, offers a flexible and cost-effective solution for manufacturers facing immediate product inspection needs. This can be due to increased demand, equipment breakdown or quality control requirements. With rental solutions from Mettler-Toledo, for example, manufacturers can scale up production without significant capital expenditure or test inspection technologies before making a purchase decision.

What types of businesses benefit most from renting inspection systems?

Our rental solutions are particularly beneficial for all sizes of food and pharmaceutical manufacturers, but we also see demand from other industries such as building supplies. Any business that needs to achieve the utmost in product safety and compliance while managing costs and operational flexibility can benefit from renting one of our product inspection systems.

One of the key advantages of rental systems is bridging delivery gaps. How does this work?

Due to the nature of how product inspection systems are made, there can be significant lead times for delivery and installation when manufacturers order new equipment. Rental systems provide an immediate solution to inspection needs while waiting for permanent equipment. This means that companies don’t face costly downtime or disruptions in meeting customer demand.

How does renting help businesses with seasonal production fluctuations?

Many industries experience seasonal demand peaks where they need to temporarily increase production capacity. Instead of investing in expensive equipment that may sit idle during quieter months, renting allows businesses to scale up as and when needed. This is particularly useful for food and pharma manufacturers during peak holiday seasons or promotional periods.

What role does renting play in the ‘Test Before You Invest’ approach?

Investing in inspection technology is a big decision, and manufacturers need to be sure they’re selecting the right solution for their specific needs. Renting provides the opportunity to trial the Mettler-Toledo equipment in real factory conditions, to be sure of compatibility with production processes before committing to a purchase. It removes any uncertainty and gives businesses the relevant information to make informed decisions.

Can rental systems be used for re-inspection of products?

Absolutely. There are instances where manufacturers need to re-inspect products due to a recall or to be sure of quality before distribution. For example, a manufacturer that initially used metal detection technology to inspect for ferrous, non-ferrous metals plus stainless steel, may need to re-inspect with x-ray technology to detect additional contaminants including plastics, glass and calcified bone. Renting provides a fast and efficient way to complete this process without disrupting standard production.

What types of inspection technologies are available for rent?

At Mettler-Toledo, we offer a comprehensive range of rental product inspection systems designed to help manufacturers maintain high standards of quality and safety while adapting to changing production needs. Our rental solutions include:

Checkweighing: Helps facilitate product weight compliance, preventing under- or overfilling while optimising efficiency. Our systems range from entry-level checkweighers to advanced high-precision models and are available as standalone units or in combination with metal detection, x-ray or vision inspection.

Metal detection: Our metal detection systems are designed to identify ferrous, non-ferrous metals and stainless-steel contaminants. Systems are available for conveyorized, pipeline, free-falling and pharmaceutical applications.

X-ray inspection: Ideal for detecting a wide range of contaminants, including metal, glass, stone and dense plastics, even in packaged or foil-wrapped products. This technology also completes several product and pack quality assurance checks for example, fill level, mass component counts and packaging defects.

Vision inspection: Designed for label inspection, print verification and quality control, vision systems help manufacturers detect incorrect labelling, poor print quality and missing information, helping with compliance with industry standards.

Combination systems: Our rental fleet includes integrated inspection solutions that combine checkweighing with metal detection, x-ray or vision inspection, offering a space-saving and highly efficient way to achieve product quality.

All rental systems are available with professional installation and fast service support for seamless integration into production lines.

How quickly can a business access rental equipment?

Our rental machines are available immediately and, if needed, can be installed on-site by our experienced service team. We also offer e-demos and the opportunity to test systems in a controlled environment before deployment. Our goal is to provide fast, hassle-free solutions that keep businesses running efficiently.

What support do companies receive when they rent equipment?

Mettler-Toledo provides flexible rental options with fast support to help manufacturers get the most out of their equipment. From expert installation and training to ongoing technical support, we help manufacturers maintain optimal performance throughout the rental period.