Trends shaping collaborations in drug development and manufacturing

Given the success of nasal drug-delivery products relies on balancing formulation and device selection, Eric Kaneps, vice president, Sales & Marketing at Renaissance Lakewood, LLC explains the importance of partnerships and collaborations drug development and manufacturing.

Ensuring optimal performance for nasal drug-delivery products like sprays relies on a complex interplay between formulation development and device selection. These elements are intricately linked, influencing drug delivery, patient experience and product stability.

With a rising demand for increasingly patient-centric therapeutics, selecting a device that performs best with the formulation while also providing advantages such as the potential for self-administration is becoming increasingly important for product success. Consequently, pre-filled and ready-to-use products that offer convenience to patients, such as those leveraging unit-dose and bi-dose nasal devices, are taking the spotlight.

The growing number of products developed with patient-centricity in mind is playing a significant role in expanding the nasal drug delivery market, which is projected to reach $125.2 billion by 2030. Strong partnerships with device manufacturers and excipient suppliers have been integral to this growth in the market. These collaborations provide access to high-quality components, innovative device technologies and specialized excipients that enhance drug delivery and patient experience.

As a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in nasal sprays, Renaissance Lakewood understands the importance of working closely with device manufacturers. Our R&D team collaborates with these partners to carefully select the optimal device for the product and design a formulation to produce the appropriate spray characteristics and delivery for the indication. We also partner with a unique excipient supplier, which provides us access to the most effective penetration enhancers for our customers' nasal formulations.

The benefits of collaborations extend beyond device and excipient selection. Partnerships with equipment manufacturers enable CDMOs to deliver higher-quality products to their customers. At Renaissance Lakewood, our equipment manufacturing partnerships allow us to leverage state-of-the-art equipment uniquely designed for unit and bi-dose nasal device assembly and packaging. The design of these custom systems has relied on the collaboration of our engineers and their knowledge of device assembly as well as the equipment manufacturers' expertise, and as such they can’t be bought off the shelf. Consequently, we have been able to incorporate quality systems and automation into our processes that offer unmatched product quality and accelerate timelines for our customers.