UK government launches life sciences sector plan to drive growth

The UK government has announced a new Life Sciences Sector Plan aimed at strengthening the economy and modernising the NHS, marking a significant step in its wider Industrial Strategy.

The plan, launched on 16 July, outlines a ten-year vision to turn Britain’s scientific strengths into tangible health and economic benefits.

With the sector valued at around £100 billion and supporting 300,000 jobs across the UK, the government is now doubling down on its potential. The new roadmap promises faster access to treatments, breakthroughs in medical technology, and a shift toward a more preventative, data-led healthcare system.

At the heart of the strategy are three core pillars:

Enabling "world-class" R&D – building on the UK’s global research excellence. Making the UK a hub for growth and investment – helping companies start, scale and stay. Driving innovation across the NHS – improving patient outcomes and reducing strain on the system.

Backed by over £2 billion in government funding, the plan features six key initiatives designed to kickstart change and deliver real-world impact:

Unlocking NHS data with up to £600 million for a globally leading Health Data Research Service.

Speeding up clinical trials by cutting red tape, helping patients access life-changing treatments faster.

Backing British manufacturing with up to £520 million for life sciences production projects.

Accelerating regulatory approval processes by investing in the MHRA to simplify and speed up market access.

Introducing an NHS 'innovator passport', designed to streamline rollout of tools like AI scanners and wearable tech.

Supporting scale-ups through investment and industry partnerships, helping high-potential UK firms grow and remain competitive.

This strategy draws on feedback from over 250 organisations—including NHS leaders, scientists, industry voices and clinicians—ensuring the plan is grounded in the sector’s real challenges and opportunities. It’s designed to deliver, with measurable goals, clear leadership, and alignment with the government’s broader Plan for Change.

Major investments are underway, including £600 million in health data research (in partnership with Wellcome), £650 million for Genomics England, and £354 million in Our Future Health. The MHRA is also being bolstered to help reduce regulatory barriers and speed up innovation reaching patients.

The plan also responds to the need for better health to boost economic productivity. Long-term illness continues to hold back workforce participation and economic resilience. By investing in early diagnosis and treatment, the government aims to create a healthier population and a stronger economy.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, said: "Our world-leading life sciences sector employs hundreds of thousands of people and is a powerhouse for economic growth that puts more money in people’s pockets. Our Plan for Change is ramping up this success story even further.

"The ten-year life sciences plan we have released today as part of our Industrial Strategy will cut red tape and deliver the investment we funded at the Spending Review so it can stay ahead of the curve globally and we can reap the economic rewards for years to come."

The launch coincided with the fourth “Made in the UK, Sold to the World” Roadshow, highlighting the government’s focus on boosting exports from high-growth sectors, including life sciences.

With long-term investment, strategic reform, and a strong delivery focus, the Life Sciences Sector Plan marks a defining moment for the UK’s healthcare and innovation landscape. It's a plan that doesn’t just talk the talk—it’s built to deliver.