Viseven CEO and Co-Founder Shares Her Breast Cancer Survivor Story

Nataliya Andreychuk, the co-founder and CEO of Viseven, reveals her personal battle against breast cancer. Her story is a testament to enduring strength, tenacity, and sincere commitment to make a genuine difference in patients’ lives.

For the first time, Nataliya courageously shared her story of overcoming breast cancer, inspiring others with her inner power and resilience. Five years later, she is finally ready to share the invaluable lessons she has learned:

For a long time, I hesitated to share this deeply personal journey. The lines between personal and professional life can sometimes blur, and there's a natural inclination to keep them separate. Yet, as the years have unfolded, I've come to realise that our personal experiences profoundly shape our professional paths. As humans, our personal and professional lives are inextricably linked.

Today, marking the culmination of Breast Cancer Month, I share a chapter from my life, a cancer survivor and the CEO of Viseven, a healthcare digital marketing agency rooted in Ukraine and dedicated to partnering with the Pharma and Life Sciences sectors.

Five years ago, I was confronted with a diagnosis that no one ever wishes to hear – breast cancer. The journey that followed—filled with the courses of chemotherapy, surgeries, and radiation—tested me in ways I could never have imagined. Yet, throughout this tumultuous journey, I never once contemplated giving up.

What fortified me during those trying times? The unwavering support of my family, friends, and notably, Viseven. Work became a sanctuary, a semblance of normalcy in a world turned upside down. Viseven wasn’t just a company to me; it was an extension of my family, an anchor in the storm.

My journey through treatment also brought a profound realisation. I began to truly understand the indispensable value that our Pharma and Life Sciences clients bring to countless lives. Trusting the medications they produce, I felt a deep and personal connection to our clients.

Today, five years later, I stand here, more grateful for each day and with a fervent desire to inspire the others battling cancer. My journey, underscored by love, trust, and the insatiable will to live, should serve as a beacon of hope to all facing life’s formidable challenges.

I owe a debt of gratitude to Lisod, the Israeli Oncology Clinic in Ukraine, and Andrii Zhygulin. Their tireless efforts quite literally gave me a second lease on life.

Merely a few months prior to Nataliya’s diagnosis, the Viseven team was involved in the development of an oncology assistant mobile application. Together with the client, they were creating a credible source of evidence-based information for oncologists. Nataliya regards herself fortunate to be well-informed about the disease, its consequences, treatment alternatives, etc.

Now, she firmly believes that timely, up-to-date, and reliable information can impact clinical outcomes, significantly increasing patients’ survival rates. The company’s mission to save lives by improving communication has become Nataliya’s personal guiding principle.

Her recovery from breast cancer has not only deepened her connections with clients but also amplified the advocacy for patients’ needs. In sharing her story, she hopes to raise awareness about the importance of putting patients at the centre of any healthcare efforts.

Nataliya is convinced that pharmaceutical companies should approach each patient as an individual with unique circumstances and distinct needs. By embracing patient-focused marketing strategies, companies can create more meaningful connections with patients, leading to increased trust, higher compliance rates, and, eventually, improved healthcare outcomes.