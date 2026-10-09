What ADC toxicity reveals about payload design

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have transformed oncology therapeutics by combining the selectivity of monoclonal antibodies with the potency of highly cytotoxic small-molecule drugs. Rongrong Li, senior principal scientist, WuXi AppTec discusses.

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The concept is elegant: use an antibody to guide a therapeutic payload directly to tumour cells while sparing healthy tissue. While ADC design has advanced, toxicity remains one of the primary challenges that limits their broader application.

Early ADC development focused on target selection, assuming that delivering highly potent payloads to tumour-associated antigens could improve the therapeutic index relative to conventional cytotoxic therapies. However, preclinical and clinical studies have demonstrated that many adverse effects are driven by payload activity in normal tissues.

In other words, the antibody may determine where an ADC is intended to go, but the payload often determines what happens when it gets there—or when a fraction of the drug reaches tissues beyond its intended target.

Payload leaves a toxicological fingerprint

The strongest argument for looking beyond the antibody is that toxicity often follows the payload. Even when directed against different tumour antigens, ADCs with the same payload often produce similar adverse effects.

Microtubule inhibitors provide a clear example. Common payloads disrupt the machinery cells use to divide, making them highly effective against growing tumours. But they can also affect healthy tissues that rely on continual cell turnover. ADCs incorporating these payloads are often associated with toxicities involving the bone marrow, gastrointestinal tract, peripheral nerves, and other sensitive tissues.

There is a similar pattern among DNA-damaging payloads. Although these compounds differ in their chemistry, they share a common goal: impair DNA to prevent cancer cells from surviving and proliferating. Yet rapidly dividing healthy cells can become collateral damage, leading to recurring toxicities across multiple organ systems. The result is that many ADC toxicities can be traced to the biological consequences of the payload’s mechanism of action.

These recurring patterns suggest that payload pharmacology often exerts a stronger influence on toxicity than target expression alone.

The linker is more than a molecular tether

If the payload is the trigger for toxicity, then the linker is the safety control that determines when, where, and how efficiently the payload is released.

Ideally, a linker remains stable in circulation and releases the payload only after the ADC has been internalized into the target cell. However, premature payload release can increase systemic exposure and contribute to toxicities in healthy tissues.

Linker technologies have evolved considerably in recent years, particularly in terms of plasma stability and payload release efficiency. However, linker design remains a delicate balancing act.

If a linker releases its payload too early, healthy tissues may be exposed to a cytotoxic agent before the ADC reaches its target. If it is too stable, the payload may not be released efficiently enough to achieve the desired therapeutic effect. Seemingly small changes in linker chemistry can have more critical consequences for efficacy and safety. Properties such as hydrophilicity, linker length, and stereochemistry can influence how an ADC behaves in the body, affecting everything from payload distribution to bystander effects.

These considerations highlight an important reality: linkers are not passive connectors but active determinants of an ADC's overall performance.

Tissue susceptibility matters

Another lesson from recent ADC development is that toxicity cannot be explained solely by target expression. Some tissues appear particularly vulnerable to ADC-associated injury regardless of whether they express the intended antigen.

In many cases, the tissues most affected by ADC toxicities are those that rely on continuous cell renewal. The bone marrow, gastrointestinal tract, and certain reproductive tissues all contain rapidly dividing cell populations that are especially sensitive to the same mechanisms that make ADC payloads effective against tumours. As a result, these tissues can become unintended casualties.

Other toxicities are less straightforward. Interstitial lung disease, for example, is a recognized concern for certain ADC classes and illustrates how tissue-specific biology can influence safety outcomes in ways that are not always predicted by target expression alone.

In short, understanding where an ADC binds is equally important as understanding how different tissues respond to payload exposure.

The outlook for future ADCs

As the ADC field matures, developers are learning that the same antibody can produce very different outcomes depending on the payload it carries, how the payload is released, and how normal tissues respond to exposure. Improving safety required a broader view of ADC design that considers chemistry and biology together.

This is where preclinical evaluation becomes particularly valuable. By examining how different ADC designs affect tissues throughout the body, researchers can begin to distinguish between toxicities driven by the target and those stemming from the payload itself. These insights help guide decisions about which candidates to advance and where design modifications may improve the balance between efficacy and safety.

Innovation across the ADC landscape shows no signs of slowing. New payload classes, bispecific ADCs, dual-payload approaches, and therapies designed for tumours with low antigen expression are expanding the possibilities for targeted treatment. Yet these advances raise new questions about how payloads behave in the body and how their effects can be controlled.

The future of ADC development will continue to depend on finding meaningful tumour targets. But experience with approved therapies suggests that targeting alone is not enough. Some of the most important advances may come from a deeper understanding of the chemistry that connects an antibody to its payload and how that chemistry shapes both efficacy and toxicity.