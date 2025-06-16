What's on at BIO?

European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer talks to leading companies to see what's happening at BIO Boston.

Hongene - David Butler, CTO

What are you most looking forward to?

At BIO Boston, we’re most looking forward to connecting with partners across the nucleic acid therapeutics ecosystem who share our commitment to advancing the next generation of RNA and oligonucleotide-based medicines. This event offers a unique opportunity to engage with innovators tackling the complexities of nucleic acid manufacturing and to explore collaborations that help accelerate the transition from concept to clinic.

We’re especially eager to discuss how emerging manufacturing methodologies and integrated CDMO capabilities can address longstanding challenges around scalability, purity, and regulatory alignment.

What are you showcasing?

We’re showcasing our integrated CDMO platform, with a spotlight on our proprietary chemoenzymatic ligation technology. This platform enables high-yield, high-purity synthesis of complex nucleic acid constructs, including siRNAs, long RNAs, and modified oligonucleotides that are difficult or inefficient to produce using traditional solid-phase synthesis.

By combining site-specific enzymatic ligation with chemical synthesis, we offer clients a flexible and scalable solution tailored to the structural and functional requirements of their therapeutic candidates. Our end-to-end services span research, process development, analytical characterisation, GMP manufacturing, and regulatory support, making us a true partner from discovery through commercialisation.

Ecolab - Christine S. Yore, VP, enterprise corporate accounts

What are you most looking forward to?

At BIO 2025, we look forward to engaging with long-standing customers, expanding our partnerships, and developing prospective customer relationships. As one of the industry’s premier events, BIO provides a key opportunity to showcase the full range of the Ecolab Life Sciences offerings, from our latest innovations to our expertise in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

We’re excited to demonstrate how our integrated solutions can help accelerate customer development timelines, ensure contamination control, and enhance manufacturing efficiencies. We will present at two impactful presentations: Hayley Crowe’s BPI Theatre session on “The business of bioprocessing: strategies to accelerate timelines and improve manufacturing efficiencies” and a technical talk from Aaron Moulin on “Improving Manufacturing Efficiencies with the Latest Advanced Chromatography Resins.” These discussions will share valuable insights into how we’re addressing real challenges for manufacturers worldwide.

What are you showcasing?

This year, we’re highlighting several key innovations designed to meet the evolving needs of pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers, including:

Breakthrough Resin Technology: A new addition to the Purolite Resin affinity toolbox, Purolite AP+50, engineered for cost-effective drug development, particularly for biosimilar developers and CDMOs.

Cleanroom Decontamination Portfolio: Advanced Bioquell hydrogen peroxide vapor (HPV) systems, featuring a Bioquell Qube modular isolator on display at our booth.

Pharma Enterprise Solutions: Integrated offerings that combine cleaning and contamination control strategies, smart water management, resins for downstream purification and pest elimination services. These specialised solutions help customers achieve compliance, operational efficiency and sustainability objectives.

These solutions underscore Ecolab’s role as a trusted partner from early development through commercial manufacturing.

Mabion - Jakub Knurek, marketing specialist

What are you most looking forward to?

At the BIO International Convention, Mabion is looking forward to meeting other innovators who are shaping the future of biopharmaceutical development. We are especially eager to meet with small and medium-sized biotech companies that are bringing biologic drugs into clinics, where Mabion's integrated solutions offer real value. Our offerings are the most suitable solutions for customers who have recombinant protein-based products in their portfolio, produced using mammalian cell line culture technology. We look forward to meaningful, face-to-face discussions that will advance promising biologics programs and help build long-term relationships based on scientific and operational excellence.

What are you showcasing?

At the BIO International Convention, we will showcase Mabion's integrated capabilities in mammalian cell-based biomanufacturing, with a particular focus on biologic drugs (especially monoclonal and bispecific antibodies). BIO attendees will have the opportunity to meet with our cross-functional experts and discuss how we support customers from cell line development to batch release and clinical packaging. Our approach combines scientific rigour with personalised support, making us a strategic partner for biotech companies seeking reliability and speed. Our goal is to build trust and encourage collaboration.

Renaissance Lakewood - Eric Kaneps, vice president of sales & marketing

What are you most looking forward to?

We are looking forward to connecting with customers, meeting new early-stage companies, and exploring opportunities in the nasal drug delivery space. This year, there's noticeably more interest in nasal products than in years past, which is exciting for us given our capabilities in this area. BIO provides a great platform to engage in meaningful conversations, identify emerging trends, and forge new partnerships that can accelerate innovation and development. We're eager to contribute to the momentum in this space and support our partners as they bring novel therapies to market.

What are you showcasing on behalf of Renaissance Lakewood?

At Renaissance Lakewood, we're showcasing our comprehensive development capabilities that span formulation, process development, clinical manufacturing, and commercial manufacturing for both nasal and sterile injectable dosage forms. With deep expertise in complex drug delivery systems, we provide end-to-end support that helps partners move confidently from early development through to market launch. Our integrated approach, strong regulatory track record, and specialised focus on aseptic filling and nasal products make us a trusted CDMO partner for companies developing innovative therapies. We’re excited to share how we can help bring products to market efficiently and reliably.

Tjoapack - Erin LaMarca, business development manager

What are you most looking forward to at BIO?

We’re looking forward to reconnecting with our valued clients and forging new relationships with industry leaders. BIO provides the perfect platform to engage in meaningful conversations and explore collaborative opportunities in the global pharma supply chain.

What are you showcasing?

We’re excited to showcase several of our latest innovations, including the expansion of our cold storage capabilities at both our European and US sites, as well as the introduction of new advanced packaging lines to enhance high-throughput sterile packaging operations at our US facility, investments that reflect our continued commitment to flexibility, scale, and service excellence.

Kindeva

What is Kindeva most looking forward to at BIO?

What we’re looking forward to most at BIO International Convention is the chance to connect with biotechnology industry leaders, explore the latest developments in the biopharmaceutical market, and share best practices in tackling complex development and manufacturing challenges.

Our team is also eager to discuss how comprehensive formulation and medical device development and manufacturing, alongside analytical and strategic regulatory guidance, are vital to overcoming project bottlenecks. Such integrated support can help transform early-stage concepts into tangible breakthroughs, manufacturing healthier tomorrows for patients.

What is Kindeva showcasing at the show?

At the upcoming convention, we will be highlighting our extensive capabilities as a full-service global CDMO. We will showcase our comprehensive, cutting-edge sterile fill and finish services and our deep expertise in drug-device combination products across a wide range of platforms, including injectables, inhalation, nasal, transdermal, and microneedles. We will be there to discuss how our integrated solutions can advance your product pipeline and highlight the benefits of our complete development and strategic regulatory support, built on our long history of innovation.

Quotient Sciences - Robert Cornog, senior director, product development & Kevin Schaab, senior drug development consultant

What are you most looking forward to at BIO?

Robert Cornog: BIO is always a great event to reconnect with new and existing clients. This year, I'm also

Kevin Schaab: BIO represents an opportunity to explore current developments across the multiple modalities now being leveraged to tackle unmet needs in medicine globally. It’s also a great chance to hear about innovative startups and technologies from across the industry.

What is Quotient Sciences showcasing at this year’s event?

Kevin Schaab: Quotient Sciences, a global integrated CRDMO, is focusing on our continued innovation and expertise for clients across drug development, supporting flexible clinic and CMC strategies. This includes strong experience in conducting first in human trials in both the UK and US, our approach to integrated clinical testing with drug product manufacturing applied with our Translational Pharmaceutics platform, and drug product scale up and commercial manufacturing.

Robert Cornog: We recently completed enhancements at our Philadelphia facility, located in Boothwyn, PA, to expand capacities for potent drug handling. Converting a portion of the existing manufacturing space into state-of-the-art potent compound drug product manufacturing areas has allowed our teams to add capacity for operations, increase safety and continue our commitment to quality for our multi-product commercial facility. We look forward to discussing planned future enhancements with our clients which will add greater support for even higher potency drug product manufacturing, expanding spray drying, and other capabilities in the future.

Sharp - Jeff Benedict, COO

What is Sharp most looking forward to at BIO?

BIO is becoming an increasingly important opportunity for Sharp to engage in the US market with a diverse group of biotech leaders from all over the world. We’re looking forward to connecting with industry experts, with new and existing clients, to forming new partnerships, and hearing firsthand what challenges companies are facing — so we can continue to deliver solutions that make a difference. It’s a great opportunity for us to listen, share and collaborate with a wide network of pharma organisations, large and small.

What is Sharp showcasing at the show?

We will have people representing Sharp from each of our businesses: Sterile Manufacturing, Clinical Services and Commercial Packaging. They will be at BIO to highlight how our integrated solutions support every stage of the drug development lifecycle, from Phase I studies right through commercialisation. They will also address how to solve some of the challenges associated with fill/finish, assembly, packaging and labelling of complex drug delivery formats, in particular.

Abzena - Matt Stober, CEO

What are you most looking forward to at BIO?

At BIO, our scientific and commercial leadership are eager to meet customers face-to-face to learn how shifting geopolitical and supply-chain dynamics are influencing their pipelines and discuss how Abzena’s fully integrated US & UK network can assist in keeping their critical programs on track. From concept to commercialisation, our end-to-end biologics and bioconjugates services model delivers fewer handoffs, more transparent communication, and faster decisions — advantages that matter when markets are volatile. We expect to leave Boston with fresh collaboration opportunities and sharper insight into how we can better assist our customers’ life-changing therapies.

What are you showcasing at this year’s event?

We’re spotlighting the power of our AbZelectPRO cell line development platform, and our next-generation site-specific conjugation technology, ThioBridge. Our enhanced AbZelectPRO platform, cuts DNA-to-Resarch Cell Bank timelines to just 10 weeks, delivering highly stable titres up to 8g/L. While our ThioBridge™ technology improves the design and delivery of ADCs, AOCs, and RDCs by providing a more uniform DAR profile, stable linker attachment, and improved pharmacokinetic properties. These state-of-the-art solutions are designed to de-risk and streamline our customers’ programs from preclinical into the clinic with greater success.