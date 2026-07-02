Why pharma should act now

Tobias Lurk, global product performance manager at TÜV SÜD Management Service, explores how pharmaceutical manufacturers can navigate the revised ISO 14001 standard by strengthening existing management systems rather than starting from scratch.

Climate resilience, environmental performance and management accountability are the focal point of three major management system standard revisions this year. ISO 14001 (environmental management) has been recently published on 15th April 2026. ISO 9001 (quality management) is expected in September 2026 and ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety) first in 2027. For pharmaceutical manufacturers, this is relevant to many companies which still have work to do in dealing with the consequences of climate change.

The pharmaceutical sector contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change is no longer a distant environmental issue, but one that can impact day-to-day operations. Heat waves and other extreme weather events, for example, can affect staff performance, storage conditions, technical systems, building hygiene and even the pharmaceuticals themselves. For organisations with complex operations and high resource use, environmental management is therefore becoming a matter of resilience as much as compliance.

This is the context in which ISO 14001 has been revised. In 2024, ISO had already added climate-related considerations to all management system standards through a supplementary package. The current revision goes further by fully incorporating that climate action framework into ISO 14001 itself.

Companies will have a 36-month transition period in which certifications issued under the previous revision, ISO 14001:2015, will be valid. From 14th April 2029, the 2026 revision applies exclusively. The message behind the update is clear: climate-related action should no longer sit on the margins of environmental management but be embedded as a core strategic issue. For pharmaceutical manufacturers, the revised standard offers an opening to strengthen both sustainability and long-term organisational robustness.

What is behind the revision? Drivers, goals, and content

Since 2015, ISO 14001 has provided the main reference framework for environmental management systems (EMS). However, the operating environment has shifted. Climate change, rising expectations around supply chains and the influence of the EU taxonomy have all increased pressure for revision.

The revision is intended to make environmental management more relevant at the strategic level. Environmental concerns are to be linked more closely to business decisions, while stakeholder expectations are being given greater weight. At the same time, ISO has tried to avoid creating unnecessary disruption. The intention is not a wholesale redesign, but a clearer and more usable standard. That is why the revision focuses above all on clarification, improved wording and more precise interpretation. Another objective is closer alignment with other management system standards through the Harmonized Structure, ISO’s common framework for this family of standards.

Changes and implications for the pharma industry

Publication of ISO 14001:2026 came mid-April with important developments, including that the standard no longer concentrates only on climate change in broad terms but widens the lens to include environmental conditions such as biodiversity, pollution levels and the availability of natural resources. This broader understanding is designed to reflect the real-world pressures organisations face and the wider environmental context in which they operate.

The revision also broadens its lens with an even more holistic approach: Environmental management is no longer framed around internal activities alone, but in relation to products and services across their full life cycle. That pushes companies toward a more comprehensive view of environmental impact. This is also reinforced by the update’s emphasis on placing responsibility in the hands of top management, even as smaller tasks might be delegated down the chain of command.

Risk-based planning is another area where the revision introduces more structure. The update distinguishes more clearly between identifying risks and opportunities and planning the actions needed in response. Change management is also given its own dedicated place as a structured requirement. This means modifications to the EMS must be tracked on an ongoing basis so that objectives do not slip out of sight.

At the same time, expectations are rising in relation to external processes, products and services. Organisations will need to exert greater oversight over upstream and downstream supply chains, which increases the management burden where external providers are involved. Documentation and evaluation requirements are also becoming more stringent, including for organisations with established systems already in place. Stronger traceability and clearer structure are expected to improve both auditability and the quality of evidence. Management reviews, for example, are likely to need a more clearly organised format. Guidance and terminology are also being updated, with explanatory notes and in some cases practical examples intended to support more consistent application.

What this means for pharmaceutical manufacturers

The revision is not simply a technical standards update, but rather, it has direct implications for how environmental responsibilities are distributed and how strategic decisions are made.

Moreover, an EMS cannot be treated as the concern of one department alone. Responsibility extends beyond executive management to technical operations, procurement, IT, quality and, where relevant, site leadership. Just as importantly, the EMS needs to be tied into wider strategic planning, whether the issue is site development, digitalisation or mobility-related concepts. In other words, environmental management has to be integrated into decision-making, not handled in parallel to it.

The practical starting point is the same whether an organisation is building an EMS for the first time or preparing an existing one for recertification under the revised standard: first establish the current baseline. Companies need a clear picture of where they stand and which requirements are already met. From there, targets can be defined, measures developed, priorities set and responsibilities assigned.

Once ownership is clear, the next step is organisational readiness. Managers and specialist teams need training and awareness-building so that implementation is understood across functions. Employees should also be informed at an early stage, and reporting obligations should be considered as part of the planning process rather than as an afterthought.

Why outside support can make the difference

As with many standard revisions, some of the new requirements leave room for interpretation. This makes independent expertise especially valuable. External specialists can help translate the revised standard into practical action, while also reducing the internal effort needed to make sense of new wording and expectations.

Independent providers offer technical input on environmental and sustainability management as well as workshops and training on implementation for companies, industry associations and pharmaceutical industry organisations. Their contribution is not limited to technical advice. An external view can also accelerate change by creating a more objective basis for decision-making, encouraging structured rollout and helping organisations avoid disconnected, piecemeal solutions.

There is also a case for looking beyond ISO 14001 alone. Because ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 are also being revised, organisations may benefit from considering all three developments together. This creates an opportunity to align requirements more effectively and strengthen integrated management systems overall.

A revision with broader implications

For the pharmaceutical sector, the revision of ISO 14001 is more than a compliance exercise. It offers a practical opportunity to modernise environmental management and improve future resilience at the same time. Companies that start early will be in a stronger position not only in environmental terms, but also strategically. Leadership teams should begin shaping the transition now — with internal commitment, clear responsibilities and, where useful, external support.